It can be tough to fit dating into your already busy schedule. Personally, I barely have time to watch The Bold Type (or floss, but that's less of a big deal), so you better believe it's hard for me to make time to meet up with someone I don't know very well (or at all) for a first date. Still, if you're busy like me and trying to date, it's useful to get some helpful tips for dating when you have a busy schedule. To get the answers you need, I spoke with the experts.

I've had times in my life when I went out on dates all the time. I had a chill job, and my evenings were mostly open. But because I was seeing so many different people, I ended up going on a lot of bad dates. Now, I'm a lot busier, and more selective about who I go out with, so I feel like the quality of each date is much better. The good news is that even if you're busy, your dating life can still be amazing. However, it takes me a while to find someone I like (who also likes me — I always forget that other side of the coin), so I need to find better strategies for dating with a busy schedule. Fortunately, I got the deets for you.

Read on to find four helpful tips for dating when your schedule is jam-packed.

1. Dating Apps According to the experts, dating apps can be key to fitting dating into your busy schedule. "Make the decision to make dating a priority," Dr. Gary Brown, a prominent couples therapist in Los Angeles, tells Elite Daily. "Use dating apps as they can save you time, especially when you're busy." You can swipe through a larger number of people, which means you're more likely to find someone whose schedule, location, and chemistry is a total fit. Melanie DeFazio/Stocksy

2. Ask A Friend To Hold You Accountable I've found it easier to achieve my goals when I let friends in on them. Experts agree. "Ask a friend to help you be accountable and who will encourage — but not nag — you to date," Dr. Brown says. "Let people know that you are interested in dating. They may know of some fellow singles who are also interested." If you put it out there that you're looking to date, your friends can help keep you on track, so you make it a priority in a busy schedule. While this doesn't work for everyone (some people like to keep their goals more private), if you're someone who enjoys manifesting their future, this trick is for you!

3. Assess How You Feel About Dating Addictive Creatives/Stocksy Sometimes, the problem isn't that you can't make time for dating — it's that you simply don't want to. "It can be possible that you may feel like you're too busy to date," Dr. Brown says. "More often than not, it isn't so much a matter of time, but whether or not you truly desire to have a love life." It's totally OK and normal to not want to date right now, so if you feel like it's not a priority for you, don't pressure yourself to do it. In fact, it may be relaxing for you to stop even telling yourself you're going to date, because then you can open up mental space to focus on other things. Often times, when we take a beat to tend to our mental health and overall wellness, we can open ourselves up to new possibilities. Take care of yourself first and foremost, and the rest may follow.