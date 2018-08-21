There's no one-size-fits-all experience when it comes to dating in college. It's the perfect time in your life to explore, experiment, grow, and figure out exactly who you are — and that can happen regardless of whether you're single, dating casually, or in a serious relationship.

When I was in college, I had an on-and-off boyfriend throughout all four years, discovered my sexuality, and swiped through dating apps to discover what else was out there. I had dates during sorority formals, traveled with my then-partner during spring break, and even took a class called "Sex, Love, and Romance" at my local Jewish life center.

Dating during college may be the first time for many people in which you're experiencing dating at all — which was certainly was the case for me. College offers newfound freedom, a fresh start, and the opportunity to meet new people; in other words, it's the ideal time to make the most of dating. And since you'll likely be living with or right by your friends, you can immediately go to their dorm rooms after an exciting date or hookup to divulge the full scoop. So read on for more reasons why dating in college is truly the greatest time.

You can use your extra-curricular as a crutch for asking people out. If you're usually one to absolutely avoid asking out another person, your extra-curriculars in college may be the perfect excuse for snagging that date. I know for me, my sorority semi-formals and formals served as a way for me to ask out someone I had been wanting to spend more time with, anyway. While it's totally acceptable at many organizations to bring a friend along to the event, you can use this opportunity to be a bit more adventurous and brave than normal.

Coffee dates can happen at any daytime hour, really. One of the wonderful things about college is your schedule isn't really a 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. situation. Not yet. When you're a student, your hours are a lot more flexible than when you're a post-grad, so take advantage of it. Schedule a date in-between classes for a quick meet-up with someone – you can probably do weekday dates just as easily as weekend ones.

You can use your studies as an excuse to dodge someone. If you don't like where something is going with one person, but can't list any specific faults as to why? Whip out the "I'm really busy with *insert school-related excuse here*" and they'll probably understand. They can't tell you you don't have school to focus on, especially if they're a student as well. Just make sure the next person you date isn't in the same social circle as the previous one – it'll make you look badly if you're caught in a (small) white lie.

You have the same breaks as the people you're dating, which works to easily schedule vacations together. If things get serious with someone, you could go visit their family during Thanksgiving, winter, spring, or summer breaks. Also, you two can plan your own getaway and choosing when will be pretty easy — no major unforeseen work conflicts can happen when the school semesters dictate your life's agendas.