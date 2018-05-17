Summer is right around the corner, which means it's time to start planning that bucket list vacation with your girl crew. It's the perfect time to get away from it all and go on an adventure. You may be longing to plan a trip, yet wondering how you're ever going to afford it. Money doesn't grow on trees, and travel costs can add up very quickly. Fortunately, there are some travel destinations that will be a bit easier on your wallet. Here's a list of cheap places to travel this summer, so you can explore without breaking the bank.

There are some destinations where everything seems to make your wallet cringe, while other cities will allow you to make the most of every dollar. You just need to know where to go. If your friend crew is on a budget, then there are so many ways you can save during your travels. Splitting costs, searching for bargains, and choosing the right location can make all the difference. You don't have to worry about having FOMO as you scroll down your Instagram feed, because you'll be enjoying a dream trip with your besties, too. From Europe to Africa, these cheap destinations will make your travel goals a reality.

1 South Padre Island, Texas Crissy Mitchell South Padre Island is a gem for anyone who needs an island getaway on a summer budget. The best thing about the beach is that it can be relaxing, adventurous, and so much fun. You can rent a seaside vacation home, which will be great for splitting accommodation costs. Most condos come equipped with a kitchen, so you can go grocery shopping and cook meals to avoid paying high restaurant prices. You and your besties can lounge in the sand or play beach games without spending a fortune.

2 Lisbon, Portugal DuetPostscriptum/Stocksy Lisbon, Portugal, is an ideal vacation for anyone who's been dreaming of a Euro trip without the hefty price tag. While most European hot spots are quite pricey, you might be surprised to discover just how cost-effective Lisbon is for the traveler on a budget. According to U.S. Travel News, you should visit Portugal's capital city in late or early summer for fewer crowds and more affordable hotel prices. You can stay in a pension, or a traditional guest house, for a more authentic accommodation experience. If you want to explore Lisbon's best attractions for free, you should plan your visit on a Sunday.

3 Ubud, Bali ChristianTisdale/Stocksy Ubud, Bali, is the destination of your Instagram dreams. It doesn't hurt that it's also perfect for those who are on a budget, either. Everyone from your crew can pitch in to book a beautiful villa. You can explore some of the region's famous Tegallalang rice terraces or spend the day playing with monkeys. Cafe lovers will rejoice at the wide variety of Pinterest-worthy eateries. You'll be able to finally get your Eat, Pray, Love on without completely blowing your budget.