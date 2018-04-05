The single life can be scary AF, especially if you're fresh out of a relationship. It can be a major life shift, even if you're the one who broke things off. On one hand, you leave a lot of memories behind. On the other, you're now free to live life the way you truly want. This is both scary and liberating. After you've given yourself time to cry it out, you may want to take advantage of this new lifestyle. We've rounded up the best places to travel when single and ready to mingle, in case you need a little help deciding what's next for you.

Relationships are often praised, but being single holds just as much value. It's a chance to focus on your interests, learn more about yourself, meet other people, and live life with no strings attached. Your 20s are a period of exploration, and being single can really help you do just that. You have the freedom to make decisions based on your own desires, and that's something you should enjoy while you can. It can be downright dreadful to be single in your boring small town if there are no social activities. That's why we've rounded up the perfect cities for those of you who are ready to make the most of your new found freedom.

1.This City Of Love, Duh! Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You know the saying; Paris is always a good idea, especially when you're newly single. It might be known as the "city of love," but Paris isn't only for lovers. There's a heavenly amount of art, history, and cultural events to keep you busy. You won't even be able to keep up. Who knows? You could end up eating wine and cheese under the Eiffel tower with a French boy. We know it's cliche, but we have to admit, it sounds mighty romantic. Even if you don't meet "the one," you're bound to fall in love with all that Paris has to offer.

2 The Big Apple goodvibrations/stocksy It's a no brainer that bigger cities offer endless opportunities to meet new people. New York City is a melting pot, so you'll have no problem meeting strangers from all over the world. If you're worried about stepping outside of your comfort zone, there are so many tours and activities you can join with other travelers to get the ball rolling. Don't even get us started on the dope nightlife! From speakeasies to salsa clubs, you're almost guaranteed a great night out. You'll never get bored in The Big Apple.

3 This "Weird" Texan City kaylasnell/stocksy Austin, Texas is known for its weird vibe, along with its Southern charm. People live a very active and open lifestyle, so you'll always find something to get into. You're bound to cross paths with a hipster as you're feasting at a funky food truck, or running along the city's Greenbelt. Austin is also known for its music scene, which can be a haven for meeting other like-minded music lovers. You can hit up Austin City Limits Festival in the fall or South By South West in the spring, when hundreds of thousands of people flock to this capital city for a good time.