We all go through phases of feeling uninspired, but travel seems to spark inspiration when we need it most. Sometimes all you need is a change of scenery to get those creative juices flowing again. An interesting conversation with a stranger or a breathtaking piece of art can make us feel alive again after being in a rut. This is why creative souls can benefit from new adventures. It can transform your thinking, which inevitably leads to new creations. In fact, there are art retreats in Europe that cater to creative souls with a serious case of wanderlust.

Art retreats give artists the time and space they need to create at their full capacity. It can be difficult to get started on that book or finish that new painting when work or school is in the way. Art retreats are the perfect chance to fulfill your wanderlust while you work on your craft. You'll have nothing but time on your hands to complete that project you've been putting off for so long. You'll also be surrounded by other creatives, who can be a major source of motivation. Whether you go away for a week or a month, a European art retreat might give you all the inspiration you need to create your next masterpiece.

1 Paint With Fellow Artists In The Tuscan Countryside Zhivago/stocksy This painter's retreat in Tuscany will help you bring out your inner Leonardo DaVinci. With its rolling hills and world-class art, Tuscany is the picture-perfect backdrop for aspiring painters. You'll be settled in the most scenic landscapes of Tuscany, which will give you the chance to really connect with your creative soul. You'll paint, do yoga, and practice meditation to rejuvenate your spirit and unleash the artist within. This retreat is perfect for beginners and novice painters alike, who need to awaken their imagination.

2 Get Those IG -Worthy Shots On This Icelandic Photography Tour azulclaritocasiblanco/stocksy Iceland is a photographer's dream, thanks to its otherworldly landscapes. You'll learn life-changing tips and tricks from some of the best photographers in the game at this photography retreat in Iceland. If you've been wondering how to get those fancy AF shots that you see only see in Natural Geographic or the Instagram explore page, then this workshop is for you. Imagine getting the chance to witness and photograph the country's magical light patterns, jaw-dropping ice caves, stunning rock formations, and breathtaking waterfalls. You'll get a travel experience that is out of the world and you're guaranteed to leave with the most Insta-worthy shots around.

3 Write Your Next Novel In Historic Prague poorartist/stocksy You can join 10 other creatives at this writer's retreat in Prague. Whether you're writing your next film or book, it won't be hard to draw inspiration from this enchanting city that looks like it's straight out of a Harry Potter movie. Your notebook will be full of the sights and sounds you experience throughout the city. With daily writing workshops, you'll really get a chance to improve your writing, and learn techniques that you can carry with you forever. You'll even leave the trip with life-long friends, who you can reach out to when your creative well is running dry.