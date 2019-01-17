39 Punny Valentine's Day Captions For The Person Who Stole A Pizza Your Heart

Cue the heart eyes emoji, because Valentine's Day is coming up. You and your significant other can take a special day to celebrate your love for each other. You'll probably snap at least one pic during the festivities, so to keep things interesting, you'll want some punny Valentine's Day captions to gush over the person who stole a pizza your heart.

The fun thing about Valentine's Day is that there really aren't any concrete rules. You might go out for dinner, or maybe even spend the day cuddled up watching a Harry Potter marathon with popcorn. Celebrating your bae can be anything the two of you want it to be. You don't have to wear red or pink, or even give each other boxes of chocolates. It's just a day to remind each other how much you love and appreciate each other.

Even though there are other days throughout the year that the two of you consider special — like your anniversary and your birthdays — Valentine's Day is likely included on that list.

For a pic of you and bae enjoying time at a coffee shop on Valentine's Day.

1. "I like you a latte."

2. "I love you so matcha."

3. "I appreciate you so matchas for coming into my life."

4. "Words cannot espresso how much you mean to me."

5. "Will you be my sweet-tea?"

6. "Bee mine." (Great if either of you put honey in your tea.)

If Valentine's Day lunch or dinner is pizza.

7. "You've stolen a pizza my heart."

8. "You don't know how much I knead you."

Cheese is a really romantic food, TBH.

9. "I'm fondue you."

10. "I'll stop the world and melt with you." — Modern English, "I Melt with You"

11. "Hey Valentine, you're looking sharp. Like the cheddar on the table."

12. "I think you're grate."

13. "Let's brie together forever."

14. "You look so gouda today."

15. "You feta believe you're the love of my life."

16. "I would be prov-alone without you."

Valentine's Day isn't complete without more yummy food.

17. "I love you a little s'more every day."

18. "Let's ca-noodle tonight."

19. "I'd like to propose a toast to us: I'm b-egging you to be my Valentine. Just don't go bacon my heart."

20. "You're my butter half."

21. "I think you're pear-fect."

22. "You're the one Pho me."

If you're both animal lovers, these punny captions are absolutely purr-fect.

23. "You're my purr-son."

24. "I want to give you a great big pug for Valentine's Day."

25. "Are you feline the connection between us?"

26. "I've gato have you."

27. "Are you a beaver, because DAM."

28. "Happy Valentine's Day to my significant otter."

29. "Whale you be mine?"

30. "Ewe are one in a million."

31. "I like you sow much."

Academic lovebirds, rejoice!

32. "If you were a triangle, you'd be a-cute one."

33. "Are you a Sharpie? Because you're ultra fine."

34. "You're so hot you denature my proteins."

35. "You're just my type."

36. "You're so write for me."

If you're spending Valentine's Day in nature, you'll want to use some of these captions.

37. "Wat-er you looking for in a Valentine?"

38. "Wood you be mine? Stick with me."

39. "When kissing, you know tulips are better than one."