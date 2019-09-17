39 Products On Amazon Tripling In Sales Because They're The Best At What They Do

If you're like me, when you click over to Amazon it's likely because you have a specific item in mind — hello Leuchtturm notebooks — that you want to receive at your doorstep lightning fast. While that's all well and good, it's worth remembering that there are genius products on Amazon that could very well fit your fancy so long as you take the time to actually discover them.

Since not everyone has the spare minutes (okay — hours) to scroll mindlessly through the online marketplace, I've done so for you. And, believe it or not, there are dozens of products on Amazon tripling in sales because they're the best at what they do. From innovative hooks that make carrying grocery bags less of a strain and comfortable arch support to cushion walking to microwavable soup mugs and expert garlic peelers, Amazon has you covered.

So, whether you're looking to upgrade your kitchen appliances, soften your skin, organize your closet, improve your posture, or simply indulge, you can't go wrong looking through the highly-rated products the site has to offer.

Don't believe me? Scroll below to discover your soon-to-be-favorite products — which is good for you, because since they're tripling in sales, they might sell out soon.

1. This Headband That Lets You Listen To Music Comfortably While You Sleep Lavince Bluetooth Sleep Headphones $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you love to sleep to the sound of music to relax — or simply to drown out other noises — these Bluetooth sleep headphones will quickly become a nightly favorite. They're made with super-soft material with up to 10 hours of listening time. And, given the breathable nature of the headband, you can even wear it while working out. Good thing it's machine-washable.

2. These Innovative Handles That Make Carrying All The Groceries Easier Than Ever Mighty Handle (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're like me, you likely try to carry as many grocery bags at once. Which means you also experience reduced blood flow from all the bags wrapping around your fingers. Not anymore. With these mighty handles, you'll be able to hook your bags onto a sturdy grip that makes carrying easier than ever.

3. These Microwavable Trays That Help Cook Ramen At Record Speed Rapid Ramen Cooker $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Ramen doesn't take that long to cook as is, but with these rectangular ramen pans, you'll be able to microwave the meal in just three minutes flat and have it taste as good as one from the stovetop (which is definitely better). The pans are dishwasher-safe so you can use them again and again. You can even use them to cook hot dogs, mac-and-cheese and more.

4. An All-Natural Moisturizer That Softens And Smoothes Skin BeeFriendly Face and Eye Cream $27.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Cater to your face with this buzz-worthy radiance cream. It's designed for the face and the eyes and utilizes natural and certified organic ingredients for the healthiest approach to moisture and brightening. Honey, olive oil, vitamin E, and beeswax come together for a creams that's designed to heal, strengthen, soften, and soothe skin on contact.

5. These Arch Support Braces That Make Walking More Comfortable Brison Compression Arch Support Braces (2-Pack) $14.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Need a little extra arch support? Instead of using uncomfortable foot liners, try these compression support braces. They're made with absorbent stretch fabric and soft gel pads for comfort that's easy to adjust. Wear them while walking around the house or inside your shoes when out on an adventure.

6. This Affordable Cheesecloth That Can Be Used For A Dozen Different Uses S.CENG Cheesecloth $7.95 | Amazon See On Amazon This cheesecloth fabric has nearly 2,000 five-star reviews — and for good reason. The unbleached cotton fabric can be used for cheese-making (obviously), dusting, baking, straining, cleaning, painting, poaching fish, squeezing lemon without the seeds falling out, and more. Best of all, it can be washed and re-used.

7. A Spatula Set That Makes For Easy Scraping In Any Bowl M KITCHEN WORLD Heat Resistant Silicone Spatulas Set (4-Pack) $11.99 | Amazon See On Amazon There's just something so satisfying about being able to scrape every last bit of batter out of a bowl. And yet, so many people try to do so with regular spoons and ladles. Not anymore. With this set of four heat-resistant silicone spatulas you'll be able to get into even the tightest whisk corners to savor every last drop of cookie dough, brownie batter, and more.

8. This Handheld Noodle Bowl That Makes Microwaving Soup More Convenient Sistema Microwave Collection Noodle Bowl $6.49 | Amazon See On Amazon Love a hot bowl of soup but not the biggest fan of trying to carefully pull it in and out of the microwave — let alone eat it with a spoon while on-the-go? You're in luck. This large soup mug is dishwasher- and microwave-safe, so you can heat up your soup for easy sipping over and over again.

9. An Exfoliating Body Soap That Smells Like A Soothing Mug Of Green Tea MARLOWE. No. 102 Men's Body Scrub Soap $21.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Exfoliating your skin is an important part of any weekly routine, if not daily. Doing so helps slough off dead skin cells so that skin can absorb the necessary nutrients from lotions and creams slathered on top. Since not everyone has the time to regularly exfoliate their entire body, consider adding these exfoliating bar soaps to your shower. They're made with passionflower fruit, green tea, and willow bark extracts to smooth and nourish skin.

10. These Innovative Hangers That Quadruple That Space In Your Closet HOUSE DAY Black Magic Hangers (10-Pack) $12.99 | Amazon See On Amazon If you don't have a walk-in closet, you're likely looking for any way to expand the little space you do have. An easy way to do so is with these black magic hangers — each hanger holds five traditional hangers in a vertical stack for five times as much space on your clothing rod. Um, yes please.

11. These Drain Protectors That Prevent Against Hair Clogs TubShroom and SinkShroom Drain Protectors $20.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of clogged shower drains? These innovative tub and sink drain protectors will help keep hair and debris from clogging your pipes. Once draining seems to slow, simply pull the protector out, empty it, and put it back. One reviewer wrote: "I snaked all my drains and then put one of these in my tub and left the sink without because it had a built in plug. Now six months later I have to snake the sink because it is clogged up with hair; but the tub that had the TubShroom still drains quick and easy."

12. This Memory Foam Seat Cushion That's Comfy AF Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Seat Cushion $29.95 | Amazon See On Amazon Bad posture or back pain can make sitting in an office chair all day a literal pain — luckily, this memory foam seat cushion will help. Not only will it make sitting for long periods of time more comfortable, but it will also help align the spine given its ergonomic U-shaped design. This shape helps take pressure offer the lower back and hips for better posture and less pain overall.

13. A Waterproof Speaker That Instantly Elevates Any Shower iFox Bluetooth Shower Speaker $29.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Turn your shower into your very own concert experience with this Bluetooth shower speaker. More of a mellow person? Use it to flood your shower with soothing nature sounds, meditations, or even your favorite podcast. It works up to 33 feet away from your device, so you don't even need your phone to be in the same room.

14. This Ice Cream Maker That Will Turn Your Into A Dessert-Making Pro Cuisinart ICE-21 1.5 Quart Frozen Yogurt-Ice Cream Maker $44.14 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of spending endless money on pints of your favorite ice cream? Why not learn how to make your own? With this frozen yogurt ice cream maker you'll be able to whip up your favorite dessert any time — this machine takes about 20 minutes to work — all without having to worry about whether the store's open. Best of all: the double-insulated bowl allows you to make ice cream without any ice, which can be a pain point in older machines.

15. These Reusable Air Purifiers That Make Every Room (And Drawer) Smell Better California Home Goods Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bag (4-Pack) $19.95 | Amazon See On Amazon If you don't love the scent of room sprays but are looking to remove unwanted odors in your home (instead of simply masking them), check out these natural charcoal air purifiers. They're made with bamboo and charcoal to absorb unpleasant scents from the air. Best of all, each bag lasts for up to two years — if they start to lose their odor-reducing power before then, simply recharge them in the sun for a bit.

16. A Circle Light That Doubles As A Stellar Selfie Ring Light Brightech Circle - LED Modern Bedroom Nightstand Lamp $64.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're looking for a fun lamp for your room or an affordable ring light for your selfie needs, this LED circle light is worth adding to your cart. It plugs into the wall and has a USB port to simultaneously charge your devices. What's more, it comes with a dimmer so that you can adjust it to your exact lighting preference.

17. An Innovative Kitchen Tool That Takes The Hassle Out Of Peeling Garlic OXO Good Grips Silicone Garlic Peeler with Stay-Clean Storage Case $18.10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're like me, you love garlic. But, if you're also like me, you'd rather not waste your time peeling each clove. Lucky for us, with this silicone garlic peeler, you don't have to. Simply place the garlic cloves into the sleeve, roll, and release for perfectly peeled cloves every time.

18. These Cold Therapy Socks That Provide Cooling Relief To Sore Feet NatraCure Cold Therapy Socks $24.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Achy feet are the worst — but you can help relieve the discomfort with a pair of these gel ice treatment socks. Simply pop them in the freezer until they're your desired cold temp, take them out, and slip them over your feet. The soft stretchy fabric will mold to your feet while providing cooling relief. Pair them with a foot cream for even better results.

19. A Portable Organizer That Keeps Trunks Tidy As Can Be TRUNKCRATEPRO Extra Large Collapsible Trunk Organizer $59.87 | Amazon See On Amazon Save the trunk of your car from looking like a complete and total mess with this collapsible trunk organizer. It has four sections and comes with four more sub-dividers so that you can tailor it to your exact needs. When not in use, it folds down flat for easy storing.

20. A Jewelry Cleaner That Polishes Your Favorite Accessories In Mere Minutes Magnasonic Professional Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner $39.99 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love the look of perfectly polished jewelry but don't have the time or patience to do it by hand, add one of these ultrasonic jewelry cleaners to your cart. It's designed to use water and sonic waves to remove dirt and debris from even the smallest nooks and crannies between links.

21. A Little Capsule That Effortlessly Peels Eggs The Negg Boiled Egg Peeler $14.95 | Amazon See On Amazon Cracking boiled eggs can be a pain. Luckily for you, this little boiled egg peeler takes the stress out of prep. Simply place a boiled egg in the container, lightly shake, and watch as the shell falls off. Magic. One reviewer wrote: "Put the right amount of water in, drop in your hard boiled egg, close the lid, and shake. It's that easy. Most of the time the shell just slides right off as you are taking the egg out of the container."

22. These Little Tools That Expertly Unclog Hair-Filled Drains In A Single Tug Vastar 19.6 Snake Hair Drain Clog Remover Cleaning Tool $5.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Easily unclog sink and shower drains with these snake hair removal drain tools. They're designed to easily fit into any drain and their spikes help grab hair and debris to easily pull it out to promote better draining.

23. A Car Adapter That Lets You Plug In On Long Drives Anker Roav SmartCharge F2 Bluetooth FM Transmitter $24.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Turn your old-school car outlet into a modern phone charging station with this Bluetooth FM transmitter. Simply plug it in with your phone plugged into it to charge your device and stream music straight from your phone through your car's system.

24. A Headlamp That Has Earned Over 3,000 Accolades Foxelli Headlamp Flashlight $12.97 | Amazon See On Amazon Love a nighttime adventure? This best-selling headlight is a must. With a wide variety of white and red light modes, as well as a 45-degree tiltable body, the light has endless uses for all your darkest adventures. And, given its stretchy headband, it's sure to fit.

25. A Grilling Tool That Helps Perfect Burger Patties Cuisinart CSBP-100 3-in-1 Stuffed Burger Press $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking to become a grill master, let these stuffed burger presses help. With these tools you'll be able to easily shape burger patties, as well as stuff burgers with cheese, sauce, onions, and more. They're dishwasher-safe, so you can use them again and again.

26. A Silicone Spoon Rest That Props Your Utensils Without Getting Your Counter Dirty Tomorrow's Kitchen Silicone Utensil Rest $5.98 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't let dirty spoons and spatulas get your counters dirty. Instead, place them in this silicone utensil rest while they're not in use. It will catch any drippings and is easy to rinse off when you're finished cooking.

27. This Hand-Held Steamer That Has Nearly 10,000 Beaming Reviews PurSteam Garment Steamer For Clothes $25.97 | Amazon See On Amazon If you hate ironing or travel a lot, you need this handheld steamer in your collection of home goods products. It will help you expertly remove wrinkles with half the effort. If you're questioning the miniature design, perhaps the fact that nearly 10,000 shoppers have given it a four-star review will help convince you. Plus, it's even safe to use on most fabrics — even ones with details like sequins or lace.

28. A Strainer Lid That Fits Any Can For Easy Separating Prepworks by Progressive Can Colander $3.71 | Amazon See On Amazon There's often a lot of extra liquid accompanying canned foods. To strain it without risking dumping the contents of the can in the sink, add one of these can colanders to the equation. The flexible drainer fits most cans and is dishwasher-safe so you can use it for the foreseeable future.

29. A Magnetic Wristband That Helps Keep Tools Within Reach MagnoGrip 311-090 Magnetic Wristband $8.25 | Amazon See On Amazon Save yourself from getting up in the middle of a handyman project in search of nails. With this magnetic wrist strap, you can keep nails and bolts within reach at all times. The handy accessory comes in red and platinum. It keeps secure with a Velcro closure and can hold up to 1-pound of weight.

30. A Bottle That Makes Mixing (And Dolloping) Pancake Batter A Cinch Whiskware Pancake Batter Mixer with BlenderBall Wire Whisk $14.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of waiting until you want pancakes to spend the time to whip up a batch of batter, buy this pancake batter bottle and keep it stocked in your fridge. It comes with a wire whisk ball so you can easily shake it up to mix any lumps that form in the fridge.

31. This Stainless Steel Pizza Wheel That Cuts Through Even The Gooiest, Crispiest Pie Premium Pizza Cutter Wheel by Mozzbi $10.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Stop cutting your pizza haphazardly with a butter knife. Instead, use this extra-sharp stainless steel pizza cutter. It's designed to easily slice through even the gooiest cheese for a perfect savory pie slice every time — all without ripping cheese off in the process.

32. A Flat Iron That's Designed Specifically To Seal Open Food Packaging KUIENSI Food Bag Heat Sealer Handheld $10.99 | Amazon See On Amazon If you constantly lose chip clips, you might want to buy one of these heated bag sealers. Similar to a flat iron, this tool sandwiches opened packages between its tongs to reseal for freshness. Easy peasy.

33. This Laundry Hamper That Conveniently Hooks Over The Door Smart Design Deluxe Mesh Over The Door Pop Up Hamper $7.97 | Amazon See On Amazon No room in your bedroom or bathroom for a solid laundry hamper? No worries. This flexible mesh laundry bag fits easily over any closet door so that you can effortlessly close it out of sight.

34. A Leaf Blower That Will Save You From Throwing Out Your Back While Raking Sun Joe SBJ597E-SJB 6-Amp 155 MPH Electric Leaf Blower $18.77 | Amazon See On Amazon Save yourself from hours of raking with this best-selling leaf blower. The 6-amp motor creates winds up to 155 miles per hour so that you can easily blow debris out of the way. Best of all, unlike other leaf blowers, this weighs just 3.9 pounds.

35. This Floating Bag That Keeps Belongings Dry In Wet Situations MARCHWAY Floating Waterproof Dry Bag $17.99 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love outdoor adventures — especially those that involve water — it's time to add one of these waterproof dry bags to your cart. It's designed to keep your belongings safe and dry whether it rains or you take it out on the river for a day of tubing.

36. A Handy Tool That Lets You Know If Your Luggage Will Be Checked Letsfit Digital Luggage Scale $9.95 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've accidentally had to check your luggage more than once after over-packing, it's time to add one of these digital luggage scales to your travel collection. The tiny scale lets you easily weigh your luggage and carry-on so you don't have to worry about being over-sized when you roll up to the gate.

37. The Mouthwash That's Clinically Proven To Keep You Fresh For Up To 24 Hours TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse (2-Pack) $14.66 | Amazon See On Amazon Ensure that your breath is minty fresh at all times with this duo of dentist-formulated oral rinse. It's designed specifically to fight unwanted odors and prevent cavities so that your oral health will be exponentially better with every swish. One reviewer wrote: "When I go a long time without using it, I tend to develop tonsil stones again. But as soon as I begin using it again, they disappear."

38. A Kitchen Drawer Organizer That Keeps Knives In Tip-Top Shape Joseph Joseph 85120 DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Organizer Tray $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're tired of having a block of knives on your counter, it's time to click 'Add to Cart'. This knife drawer organization tray will keep your knives organized and out of sight. It holds up to nine knives in drawers that are at least 3 inches high.