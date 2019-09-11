38 Products On Amazon That Tripled In Sales Because They're So Useful & Under $25

Recently, I've come to realize that you can save money and still make quality purchases. In fact, some of the most genius products available on Amazon can be bought for less than $25; you just have to be willing to scour the digital aisles for hours on end. It's totally worth it, though.

However, I know you live a busy life (I do, too... sometimes). That's why I've gathered some of the coolest products available on Amazon for you. Plus, in the interest of keeping your wallet happy, I've made sure that they're all less than $25. Sure, it may be my actual job to find the best deals and steals on Amazon — but it's still fun to see what kind of products customers are loving. So I'm happy to make your virtual shopping experience a little bit easier.

Whether you're in need of a pair of cut-resistant gloves that'll keep your hands safe while you're chopping vegetables, a container specifically designed for storing bacon grease, or an easy-to-use strainer that'll attach to the side of your pot while you pour water into the sink, there are tons of ridiculously useful products available on Amazon. Again, none of them will break the bank.

1. An Adjustable Organizer That Can Hold Your Kitchen Necessities YouCopia Bakeware Organizer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon You might have at least one cluttered cabinet full of pans and boards in your kitchen, so why not straighten it out with the help of this bakeware organizer? The adjustable tool is designed to hold cutting boards, baking pans, platters, frying pans, lids, and more. Don't worry, though: Its steel-coated wires won't scratch your pans. Plus, the organizer's non-slip feet keep it securely placed in your cabinet — and there's zero mounting or complicated installation required.

2. An Easy-To-Use Tool That'll Cut Your Watermelon Into Cubes YUESHICO Watermelon Slicer $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Slicing up watermelon with a regular knife can be difficult, whereas using this handy watermelon slicer is incredibly easy. Fear not, however: There aren't any sharp edges on this stainless steel, rust-resistant slicer. Still, it creates perfectly-uniform cubes of watermelon that are great for snacks or garnishes. What makes it even better is that each order also comes with a melon baller for round pieces.

3. This Silicone Strainer That Attaches To Your Pots And Pans Kitchen Gizmo Snap 'N Strainer $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This strainer is designed to snap onto various types of round pots, pans, and bowls to help you pour without a worry. Not to mention, its small size will help you save precious storage space in your kitchen. It's also completely BPA-free and made from durable silicone, which makes it long-lasting. One reviewer wrote: "I cannot say enough good about this strainer. It fits all my pots from small to huge, even frying pans! I have strainers, colanders, every kind of lid converter...........This strainer is the best ever."

4. A Pack Of Plant Food Spikes That'll Feed Your Plants For 2 Months Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Food Spikes $7 | Amazon See On Amazon If your plants have been looking a little limp lately, try giving them a nutritious pick-me-up with these indoor plant food spikes. They're loaded with enough nutrients to feed your plants for up to two months. Plus, they're safe to use on all types of houseplants. The feeders are great for anyone who's on-the-go — not to mention, hundreds customers have raved about how easy they are to use.

5. This Portable Door Lock That'll Add Extra Security While You Travel Rishon Enterprises Inc. Portable Door Lock $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for an easy way to add security to your hotel room, dorm room, or even your Airbnb, this portable door lock is a great option. It installs in just a few seconds without any tools or hardware required. All you have to do is align it with the strike plate, close the door, and then set the lock. Then, anyone with a key to the door will be unable to open it from the outside. It's easy to remove once you're ready to leave, though.

6. These Reusable Sandwich Bags That Are Actually Leak-Proof Wattne Sandwich & Snack Bags (10-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These reusable sandwich bags can be used over and over again, making them great additions to your kitchen. The eco-friendly bags are made from hefty PEVA material that's completely BPA-free. Plus, their double zip-lock seals are leak-proof, so you won't have to worry about accidental spills. They're great for meals, snacks, makeup, stationary, and more. Each order comes with two large bags, four sandwich bags, and four snack-sized bags.

7. A Lightweight, Foldable Drying Rack With Over 4,000 Positive Reviews AmazonBasics Clothes Drying Rack $25 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for an easy way to save money on your utility bill, why not try drying your clothes with this drying rack? It's made from lightweight steel that makes it easy to transport between rooms. Plus, it folds flat when you're done using it so you can fit it into your closet. The rack's waterproof coating prevents the steel from deteriorating over time. It even comes in two colors that you can choose from, including chrome and white.

8. A Tool That Helps You Get Every Last Drop Out Of Your Condiment Bottles Flip-It! Bottle Emptying Kit $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this handy bottle-emptying kit to make sure you get every last drop out of your condiments. Just apply one of the provided lid attachments to your bottle, turn it upside down, and let the product move toward the opening. The kit is designed to work with all types of bottles, including shampoos, lotions, gels, syrups, and more. Plus, you can use it to funnel liquids from one bottle to another. Each kit comes with four differently-sized spouts to use on bottles with various shapes and sizes, and it's completely BPA-free.

9. These Reusable Makeup-Removing Clothes Made Of Soft Microfiber STS Makeup Remover Cloths (5-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon If you find that certain makeup removers have a tendency to clog your pores, consider adding these makeup-remover cloths to your routine. They're made of microfiber fabric that's incredibly soft: Plus, you can use them with your favorite makeup-removing serum or with plain water. Since they're machine-washable and reusable, they'll also help you save money over time.

10. A Tea Infuser Made With Extra-Fine Mesh To Keep Your Tea Free Of Leaves HOUSE AGAIN Tea Infuser $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Some infusers will allow leaves to leak into your final cup of tea, but this tea infuser is made with extra-fine mesh that'll prevent that from happening. That's right: It'll trap all of the loose tea leaves so you're left with a clean, delicious cup. Not to mention, its wide barrel allows the leaves to circulate for quick diffusion. Plus, the lid is made from food-grade silicone that'll keep your tea hot while protecting you from accidental burns.

11. This Strong Headphone Mount That Attaches Underneath Your Desk Elevation Lab Headphone Mount $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This silicone mount is designed to sit underneath your desk and hold your headphones so that you won't have to worry about losing them. There are no tools required to install the mount, since each order comes with a sticky adhesive that makes it easy to attach. Plus, it's strong enough that you can hang two pairs of headphones on it at once.

12. These Closet Organizers That Clamps Onto Your Wooden Shelves Xabitat Closet Shelf Divider (4-Pack) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon It only takes a few hours for a closet to go from clean to cluttered, so why not keep your closet organized with these shelf dividers? They're great for organizing sweaters, jeans, towels, books, or practically anything else that you have room for. Their adjustable clamps are designed to fit onto a variety of wooden shelves, regardless of how thick they are. Since they're made with steel that's coated in plastic, they won't damage your surfaces. Plus, there are zero tools required for installation.

13. These Clear Plastic Organizers That Fit In Your Drawers STORi Clear Plastic Organizers (6-Piece Set) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon You can use these clear plastic organizers on top of your vanity to store your makeup supplies, or you can use them in drawers to organize your pens, pencils, stationary, and more. Since they're short, you won't have trouble fitting them into your desk. Plus, thanks to their durable plastic walls, you won't have to worry about breakage. Each order comes with six containers: two small, two medium, and two large.

14. A Pack Of Stick-On Clips That Help You Organize Your Cables Smart Storage Cable Clips (10-Piece Set) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If your desk or entertainment system is cluttered with jumbled wires, consider giving these cable-organizing clips a try. They'll help you sort the wires out so that you know exactly which one is plugged into where. The strong adhesive on the back of each clip is designed to stick to plastic, metal, glass, wood, rubber, and more. Plus, the clips themselves are made from durable silicone that's designed to withstand the test of time.

15. This Veggie-Chopping Device That Contains Those Onion Vapors Mueller Austria Vegetable Chopper $21 | Amazon See On Amazon You could save yourself time and effort while chopping veggies by using this convenient vegetable chopper. This kitchen tool uses stainless still blades to help cut your veggies, and its made from BPA-free, food-grade material that's been certified by the FDA. Plus, the container on the bottom of the chopper holds most of the onion vapors so you're not left wiping away tears as you prepare your meal. Every part of this chopper is safe for the dishwasher, so you can easily clean it when you're done.

16. A Wrought Iron Container That Helps You Store Delicious Bacon Grease Valuetools Bacon Grease Container $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Cooking with bacon grease can add a lot of flavor to your meals, so why not use this bacon grease container to store it for later? It's made from food-grade wrought iron that's coated to prevent the grease from sticking to the inside. Plus, the mesh strainer on top is made from stainless steel that's rust-resistant. It's also extra-fine so that little bits of burnt bacon don't make it into the container. The anti-slip coaster tray that comes with it will help prevent any accidental spills.

17. This Colorful Night Light That Attaches To Your Toilet Bowl VINTAR Toilet Night Light $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This toilet night light will attach to the side of your bowl and use soft lighting to brighten the area when you have to use the bathroom in the middle of the night. It features 16 different colors with a rotating carousel mode if you're not sure which shade you like the most. Its flexible PVC neck can even be molded to fit onto toilet bowls of all shapes and sizes. Plus, the light is motion-activated and will turn off when you leave the room.

18. A Socket That's Designed To Work On Screws, Nuts, Hooks, And More KUSONKEY Universal Socket $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This adjustable socket is made to fit most nuts, bolts, screws, and even hooks, making it the perfect gift for any DIY enthusiast. It's made from durable chrome vanadium steel, so you won't have to worry about it breaking under heavy stress. It even works on nuts that have been accidentally stripped. Many Amazon reviewers called it a "time-saver," and one even raved that it's "great and easy to use."

19. This Smart Plug That Works With Alexa And Google Assistant TP-LINK Smart WiFi Plug $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Smart plugs are an inexpensive way to update your home — and this one is particularly convenient because it's compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. You can use your voice or a downloadable app to control the devices connected to this plug. Plus, you can schedule the plug to turn your devices off so that you can modify your electricity usage and save money on utilities.

20. A Convenient Device That Helps You Find Your Lost Keys Esky Key Finder $17 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever struggled to find your keys or lanyard, then this handy electronic key finder is practically a must-have. All you have to do is slide one of the receivers onto your keyring — and if you ever misplace it, simply press the corresponding button on the remote. The receiver will begin to beep, and you'll be able to find your keys. The signal is strong enough that it can reach up to 30 meters away through floors, walls, leather, and more.

21. This Rechargeable Hand Warmer That Doubles As A Power Bank Letouch Rechargeable Hand Warmer $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Traditional hand warmers lose their warmth pretty quickly, whereas this electric hand warmer offers up to six intermittent hours of warmth on one full charge. There are three temperature settings that you can choose from when you need some extra warmth, which start heating up in three seconds. Its built-in USB port means you can also use it as a power bank. The warmer-charger hybrid is able to store enough power to fully charge various cell phones, including both iPhones and Androids.

22. A Foam Foot Roller With Acupressure Points To Help Relive Pain Tumaz Foot Roller $11 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're feeling muscle pain in the soles of your feet, why not try using this foot roller to help alleviate it? This compact roller has an ergonomic shape that fits snugly into the arch of your foot, along with small bumps to activate acupressure. Plus, its waterproof design means it's incredibly easy to clean if it ever gets dirty. The high-density, non-slip EVA foam won't collapse underneath heavy stress, and there is zero latex involved.

23. These Gloves That Keep You Safe From Accidental Nicks And Cuts Dowellife Cut-Resistant Gloves $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Regardless of whether you're a professional chef or novice home cook, these gloves are a great way to keep your hands safe from accidental nicks and cuts while you prepare meals. They're made from HDPE material (aka strong plastic), and offer Level 5 EN 388 protection. You can also wear these gloves to protect your hands during DIY projects, since they're much stronger than regular work gloves. Plus, each wrist has a built-in loop that makes it easy to hang them dry. Available sizes: S to XL

24. A Knife Sharpener That Comes With A Cut-Resistant Glove To Keep Your Hands Safe KITCHELLENCE Knife Sharpener $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This knife sharpener features a three-step system that repairs, restores, and fine-tunes your knives. It also comes with a cut-resistant glove to help keep your hand safe while you're using it. The sharpener is made from high-quality ABS plastic that is exceptionally durable. Plus, the ergonomic handle ensures that you'll feel comfortable while you work. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "it works for porcelain knives as well, [and] the anti slip base works wonderfully; I highly recommend it."

25. This 4-Pack Of Different Face Masks That'll Refresh Your Skin FREEMAN Facial Mask Variety Set (4-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're someone who enjoys changing up their beauty routine on the regular, this variety pack of face masks is a treat. Each order comes with four masks that help exfoliate, detoxify, moisturize, and re-balance your complexion. Plus, the natural ingredients involved (like avocado, black sugar, dead sea minerals, and cucumber) are loaded with nourishing vitamins and minerals that'll help leave your face glowing.

26. A Callus-Removing Gel That Shows Results Almost Instantly Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Trying to get rid of a calluses with a foot file can be painful, so why not try using this callus-removing gel? You only need to wear it on your feet for up to seven minutes, and then you can scrub the dead skin and calluses away with a pumice stone or file. In all, this gel is great for maintaining your fresh feet after a pedicure.

27. This Exfoliating Facial Scrub Made With Manuka Honey Era Organics Facial Scrub $17 | Amazon See On Amazon It can be difficult to exfoliate your skin when it's particularly sensitive, which is why this exfoliating facial scrub is a great choice. It's formulated with gentle, natural ingredients so that your skin isn't left feeling irritated. The vitamins and antibacterial manuka honey in this scrub help rejuvenate and protect your complexion. Plus, the added aloe vera will help hydrate your skin. There are zero parabens or alcohols in the formula, and it's also cruelty-free.

28. A Durable Tablet Stand That You Can Fold Up And Fit In Your Pocket Lamicall Multi-Angle Stand $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This convenient stand can accommodate it all, whether you're playing the Nintendo Switch, reading a book, or watching a movie on your tablet. It's adjustable, so you can tweak the angle to make it comfortable for your eyes and neck. Plus, the stand is made from high-quality aluminum that it's exceptionally durable. When you're done using it, you can fold it up and put it in your pocket.

29. This Magnetic Wooden Plank That Can Be Used To Hold Your Knives Simple Useful Magnetic Knife Strip $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If your kitchen isn't big enough to accommodate a large knife block, try using this magnetic knife strip instead. The wooden plank uses strong magnets to hold your necessities, and you can attach it to your kitchen wall for easy access. You can even hang it in your laundry room or workshop as a convenient place to store keys and screwdrivers.

30. A Natural Antifungal Foot Cream Made With Essential Oils THENA Natural Wellness Foot Cream $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This natural antifungal foot cream can help hydrate your skin while simultaneously fighting against various fungal ailments. It's formulated with a nourishing blend of essential oils including tea tree, lemongrass, eucalyptus, lavender, and more. Plus, the added organic turmeric helps prevent bacteria from growing on your feet again. Not to mention, it's also completely cruelty-free and fragrance-free.

31. This Stainless Steel Callus Shaver With Removable Shaver Heads ZIZZON Callus Shaver $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're having trouble smoothing out the skin on your feet, this callus shaver will certainly do the trick. Unlike other shavers, this one is made from high-quality stainless steel that's resistant to rust and corrosion. Plus, the handle is made from solid wood that makes it quite durable. The shaver head is also removable, so you can replace the blade once is grows dull — and with that being said, each order comes with 10 blades in total.

32. A Hydrating Foot Cream That Comes With A Pumice Stone Brush DuraComfort Essentials Foot Cream $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you have cracked heels or stubborn calluses, this foot cream can help make your feet feel soft and smooth. The cruelty-free formula is made with urea, and it'll help you skin smooth out and retain moisture. You can also use it on your elbows and hands, which makes it versatile. Each order even comes with a pumice brush that you can use for scrubbing.

33. The Strawberry Black Sugar Mask That's Loaded With Vitamins SKINFOOD Black Sugar Strawberry Mask $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Since I actually own this black sugar mask, I can personally confirm that it's an easy way to exfoliate away dead skin from your face. It's loaded with nourishing minerals (like potassium and iron), along with various vitamins. The strawberry seeds in this mask give it a fresh strawberry scent that isn't overpowering. Plus, the added strawberry seed oil is loaded with nourishing omega fatty acids to keep your complexion glowing.

34. A Deodorizing Shoe Spray Made With Essential Oils Like Lemongrass And Peppermint Lumi Outdoors Shoe Deodorizer Spray $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike other deodorizing sprays that rely on harsh chemicals to eliminate odors, this natural shoe spray is formulated with organic lemongrass, mint, and tea tree essential oils that'll leave your shoes smelling fresh. Plus, this spray is maximum-strength so that it can combat stubborn shoe odors. One Amazon reviewer even wrote: "This spray has a really pleasant smell and definitely helps with sneaker odor."

35. These Silicone Wine Bottle Stoppers That'll Keep Your Vino Fresh SZUAH Wine Bottle Stopper (10-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Letting a fresh bottle of wine go to waste is total bummer, so why not use these wine bottle stoppers to save if for later? They're made from premium silicone and stainless steel, which makes them very durable. Plus, they're designed to fit into wine bottles of varying sizes. To work, they create an airtight seal to help prevent spills and keep your wine fresh. The 10-pack comes with various colors including black, red, blue, purple, orange.

36. A Fleece Band That Attaches To Your Headrest For Support While You Sleep ZzzBand Travel Pillow Alternative $22 | Amazon See On Amazon If regular travel pillows feel uncomfortable to you, it might be time to try an alternative pillow, like this one. While it isn't quite a pillow, this travel band keeps your head upright so that your neck isn't doing all of the work. Plus, the strap is adjustable so that it can latch onto various headrests. It's made from cozy polyester fleece, and it's small enough that it can easily fit into your pocket.

37. This Silicone Earbud Case That Prevents Your Wires From Tangling Budley Earbud Case $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Having to untangle your earbuds every time you want to listen to music quickly becomes tedious. Why not use this earbud case to ensure your wires don't get knotted? It's small enough to easily fit into your pockets for total convenience. Plus, it's made from a single piece of premium, long-lasting silicone. The interior pocket of the case protects your earbuds from damage, and it can be wiped clean with a damp cloth whenever it gets dirty.