Swimming in the lake and enjoying the surrounding nature has always been a surefire sign that summer has finally arrived. Real talk: How excited are you that it's almost that time of year again? You'll be posing by the campfire with your s'mores, getting artsy shots of your hot pink flamingo float, and gazing up at the starry sky from the dock. Naturally, you'll need to be equipped with lake puns for Instagram. Get out your Polaroid camera, trendy sunnies, and colorful monokini, because these pics are set to make a splash on your feed.

Whether you're heading to the lake for a long weekend getaway, or camping out for the day, it's sure to be a good time with even better company. When it comes time to document your adventures, these witty lake puns won't let you down. Every summer, you've probably brought different friends with you and discovered innovative ways to make the lake trip fun. This year, be sure your social media posts are complete with a solid lake pun.

Seriously, when has the lake ever let you down? Each year it gets harder and harder to part with it, because you leave a little piece of yourself on the dock. And don't even get me started on those days spent lounging on the boat. Until next year? Well, lucky for you, that time is approaching sooner than you think.

It's a new summer heading to the lake, but the way it makes you unwind and relax is still the same. This year, you might even be attending with a new bae, so that should be fun and exciting. Your pics hardly describe how exhilarating those jet skis are or how yummy those s'mores are by the fire. But, let's be real, that's not going to stop you from posting. Get a little creative with your lake pics this year and pair them with a punny caption for your followers.

1. "Fresh to depth." — Unknown

2. "Keeping it reel at the lake." — Unknown

3. "You float my boat." — Unknown

4. "Trout of this world." — Unknown

5. "You're a catch." — Unknown

6. "I lake you a lot!" — Unknown

7. "My love for you is in-tents!" — Unknown

8. "You make me a happy camper." — Unknown

9. "Aboat time." — Unknown

10. "I need a good paddling." — Unknown

11. "Knot today." — Unknown

12. "Hooked. Like, for reels." — Unknown

13. "Time to pack my glass flippers." — Unknown

14. "Pier pressure keeps a dock floating above water." — Unknown

15. "This camp sky is a five billion star hotel." — Unknown

16. "Having fun is so impor-tent." — Unknown

17. "It's campfire time. Let's get lit." — Unknown

18. "Reckless diving." — Unknown

19. "You're diving me crazy." — Unknown

20. "Everything's s'more fun with you around." — Unknown

21. "Fluent in s'mores code." — Unknown

22. "You call it a jet ski. I call it a boater-cycle." — Unknown

23. "Free watermelon? Ya'll gonna make me lose my rind." — Unknown

24. "Going to the lake. Bear with me." — Unknown

25. "This vacation is one in a melon." — Unknown

26 "Girls just wanna have sun." — Unknown

27. "Good times and tan lines." — Unknown

28. "Water you doing?" — Unknown

29. "Lake hair. Don't care." — Unknown

30. "My love for camping is in tents." — Unknown

31. "Reading while sunbathing makes you wel-red." — Unknown

32. "Camp hair, don't care." — Unknown

33. "I like big boats can I can not lie." — Unknown

34. "Just a fish out of water." — Unknown

35. "Catching a movie at the dive-in." — Unknown

36. "Of all the fish... you mer-maid for me." — Unknown

37. "Never chase anything but drinks and dreams." — Unknown

38. "I'll bring the bubbles." — Unknown

You've been waiting all year for those beloved days at the lake. Make sure you're making the most out of them on and off of the camera.