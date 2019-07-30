Maybe it's just me, but I feel like money is always tight in the summertime. Between traveling, hitting up rooftop bars, and paying extra to crank up your air conditioning, it's incredibly crucial that you cut costs in other areas so you can enjoy the perks of summer. That's why now that the season's here, I try to limit my spending to all the genius things under $30 available on Amazon.

Normally I'd balk at giving myself a price limit when it comes to all the clever products flying off the digital shelves, but I have to admit: it's been doing wonders for my checking account. From a pack of acne patches that blend in with your skin to a toilet night light so you'll never be blinded during a trip to the bathroom, there are tons of cool products available on Amazon that won't break the bank — but they'll still scratch that impulse-shopper itch.

And besides; where else can you find an over-the-sink dish rack, a bagel slicer, and a soothing bee-extract throat spray, all with free two-day shipping? It's almost as if Amazon wants you to save money so you can afford that lazy river rafting trip — and what a coincidence. There's even an inflatable cooler on this list.

1. This Handy Cup That Chills Your Beverages Almost Instantly Maxi-Matic HylerChiller $28 | Amazon see on amazon Just pour your hot coffee, tea, wine, or any other beverage into the Maxi-Matic HyperChiller, and this convenient device will cool it down in less than 60 seconds. Thanks to the revolutionary freezing chamber, it won't dilute your beverages like ice cubes do, and the deep lid helps prevent any accidental spills. There are zero gels or unwanted chemicals involved, plus it helps save you money on iced coffee over time.

2. A Utensil Organizer That Helps Save Space In Your Drawers Joseph Joseph Silverware Organizer $10 | Amazon see on amazon If your drawers (especially the narrow ones) have become cluttered, try organizing them with the Joseph Joseph silverware organizer. The stacked compartments help save you space so that you can fit more at once, plus each compartment is labeled with a cutlery icon so you can grab any utensil at a glance.

3. The Silicone Mats That You Can Use For Practically Anything In The Kitchen Safe Grabs Microwave Mat (2 Pack) $27 | Amazon see on amazon Made from 100 percent BPA-free silicone, the Safe Grabs microwave mat can be used for practically anything in the kitchen — like a loose oven mitt for hot pots and pans, a splatter guard in the microwave, a trivet, or even as a gripper to open stubborn jars. The raised grooves and edges make it easy to maintain a secure grip on whatever you're handling, plus they're non-stick as well as dishwasher-safe.

4. A Pack Of Super-Strong Magnets That Work All Over Your Home GH DYNAMICS Disc Magnets (6 Pack) $10 | Amazon see on amazon Since they arrive with a self-adhesive backing, there are zero tools or installation required — and the GH DYNAMICS disc magnets can hold up to 3 pounds each. Use these magnets as miniature key racks, utensil holders, or even on your fridge; they're made with neodymium magnets, which are significantly stronger than the average magnet.

5. A Dish Drying Rack That Saves You Space In The Kitchen Surpahs Over-The-Sink Drying Rack $25 | Amazon see on amazon Instead of using a bulky plastic rack, save yourself some precious counter space by using the Surpahs over-the-sink drying rack . This one is made with steel rods that are coated in antibacterial silicone, so the whole thing is heat-safe for use as an extra-large trivet — plus it rolls up for seamless storage when it's not in use.

6. A Foot Rest That Keeps Your Legs From Swelling On Long Flights Angemay Airplane Footrest $10 | Amazon see on amazon It only takes about an hour on a plane before my legs begin to get uncomfortable. Luckily, the Angemay airplane foot rest lets you elevate your feet in order to help reduce swelling and soreness. You can also use this footrest under your desk at the office for added comfort while you work, and the strap is adjustable so that you can customize how high or low your legs hang.

7. This Facial Cloth That Removes Stubborn Makeup With Just Water MakeUp Eraser Original Pink $13 | Amazon see on amazon Some removers contain harsh chemicals or stripping ingredients, but this pink makeup eraser only requires water. Thanks to its special debris-grabbing fabric, this makeup eraser is effective on waterproof eyeliner, mascara, and more. There are two sides to it: one side with short fibers for removing makeup, and a second side with longer fibers that help exfoliate away dead skin.

8. A Convenient Bag Hanger That Doubles As A Chic Bangle Bracelet Clipa Bag Hanger $13 | Amazon see on amazon Leaving your bag on the ground isn't ideal — so the Clipa bag hanger keeps it safely suspended off almost any desk, table, bar, or chair. This bag hanger also doubles as a cute bangle bracelet so that you can easily access it anytime you're out, and the triple-plated high-strength alloy is both super-durable and won't develop any tarnish. Get it in various finishes.

9. The Charging Station That Can Handle Six Devices At Once RAVPower Charging Station $24 | Amazon see on amazon Instead of fighting over power bricks and available outlet space, just use the RAVPower charging station. This convenient brick allows you to charge six phones, tablets, or other devices simultaneously, and the built-in safety precautions prevent your electronics from overheating, overcharging, or short-circuiting. One Amazon reviewer raved, "I bought this for an overseas trip to cover my power needs on the long plane and train rides. It worked like a charm."

10. A Cleansing Stick Made With Hydrating Green Tea Neogen Cleansing Stick $15 | Amazon see on amazon Simply rub the Neogen cleansing stick on your skin, and the gentle formula will begin to cleanse away dirt and makeup, leaving it feeling refreshed and hydrated. The green tea, coconut oil, and olive oils in this stick are great for giving your skin a nourishing dose of moisture — plus its travel-friendly design is great for helping to exfoliate and cleanse on the go.

11. These Patches That Heal And Protect Your Blemishes AVARELLE Acne Patches $9 | Amazon see on amazon These AVARELLE acne patches are not only made to heal a blemish faster, but protect it as well. You can wear them both overnight as well as during the day, and they're formulated with tea tree and calendula oil so that your blemishes fade more quickly. The translucent color is designed to blend in with all skin types, plus they're gentle enough for sensitive complexions.

12. A Tumbler That's Triple-Insulated To Keep Your Drinks Hot (Or Cold) Corkcicle Tumbler $25 | Amazon see on amazon Able to hold up to 16 ounces of your favorite beverage, this handy tumbler from Corkcicle is triple-walled as well as vacuum-sealed so that it can keep hot beverages hot for three hours, and cold beverages chilly for up to nine. It's made out of durable stainless steel that's resistant to rust, plus the lid is shatter-proof in the event you accidentally drop it. The entire tumbler is completely BPA-free, and the sleek design fits in most cup holders.

13. The Oil That Nourishes Dry, Cracked Nails And Cuticles Bee Naturals Cuticle Oil $19 | Amazon see on amazon If you find your cuticles have become dry and cracked, the Bee Naturals cuticle oil will be a lifesaver. This oil is made with tea tree essential oil as well as vitamin E so that your nails and cuticles are left looking refreshed and revitalized — and the included applicator brush makes it easy to paint on without any mess. The lemon and lavender scent is light yet refreshing, plus it's certified cruelty-free.

14. A Charging Brick Made With SmartID Technology iClever USB Wall Charger $11 | Amazon see on amazon Whereas traditional charging bricks can only handle one device at a time, this charging brick from iClever has two USB ports. The built-in SmartIQ technology recognizes the devices you're charging so that it can provide the optimal, quickest charging speed possible. Last but not least, the plug folds inwards to help save you space while it's in transit.

15. These Collagen Peptides That Contain Zero Grams Of Sugar Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides $20 | Amazon see on amazon If you're searching for an easy way to improve the health of your hair, skin, nails, bones, and joints, look no further than Vital Proteins collagen peptides. It quickly dissolves into your favorite hot or cold beverages, including smoothies, coffee, and tea, plus there are zero grams of sugar and no unwanted aftertaste. Each serving provides 20 grams of collagen, and it's completely gluten-free, too.

16. A Pop-Up Finger Grip That Doubles As A Stand PopSockets Grip Accessory $10 | Amazon see on amazon The PopSockets grip accessory is an easy way to take selfies with one hand, securely text on the go, or prop up your phone at the optimal viewing angle. It comes with a re-positionable, washable adhesive on the back that will stick to most devices and cases, plus you can also use it with large tablets. Choose between two height levels, or it collapse it down flat when you're not using it.

17. The Toilet Light With A Built-In Motion Sensor VINTAR Toilet Night Light $10 | Amazon see on amazon If you get up to use the bathroom in the middle of the night, this one is a life-changer. The VINTAR toilet night light has a built-in motion sensor so that it only turns on when you're in the room, plus there are five dimming levels so it'll never be too bright. It's designed to fit toilets of all shapes and sizes, and there are 16 different illuminating colors to choose from.

18. A Self-Massager That Targets Hard-To-Reach Trigger Points Body Back Massager $30 | Amazon see on amazon The handheld massager from BodyBack has 11 knobs that target the trigger points in your muscles, and you can easily use it (by yourself) on your back, neck, shoulders, or legs. Amazon reviewers rave, "Self-applied heaven" and "Using this everyday was way cheaper than paying for multiple massage sessions."

19. The Compression Gloves That Help Alleviate Soreness From Arthritis Comfy Brace Arthritis Gloves $22 | Amazon see on amazon Made from high-quality compression spandex, these Comfy Brace arthritis gloves are an easy way to increase the mobility in your hands. The compression helps encourage blood flow to your muscles, while the fabric is moisture-wicking so you won't have to worry about your hands growing sweaty. They're made to fit most sizes, plus the fingerless design means you don't have to take them off to use your phone.

20. A Serum That's Loaded With Skin-Brightening Vitamin C Radha Beauty Vitamin C Serum $13 | Amazon see on amazon Not only is a vitamin C serum (like this one from Radha Beauty) great for helping to brighten your complexion, but if you add it to your favorite hydrating cream, it can also help fade discoloration and soften your skin's texture. This serum is formulated with vegan hyaluronic acid that's great for locking in moisture, and it's completely cruelty-free while skipping the parabens and sulfates.

21. The Gadget That Automatically Cooks Any Style Of Eggs DASH Rapid Egg Cooker $15 | Amazon see on amazon Eliminate all the prep-work and mess while cooking eggs, thanks to the DASH rapid egg cooker. This device can soft boil, hard boil, poach, and scramble eggs with the interchangeable trays; you can even use it to make omelettes — all with just the push of a button. It's compact so that it takes up hardly any space while in storage, and each order comes with a recipe book to get you started.

22. A Quirky Popsicle Mold Made From Flexible Silicone Zoku Fish Pop Molds $23 | Amazon see on amazon Plastic Popsicle molds have a tendency to crack, but the Zoku fish pop mold is made from antibacterial silicone that's soft and flexible, allowing you to easily pop out each one without damage or hassle. Since silicone is heat-resistant, you can also use these molds to create custom candy and chocolate. Each mold features six different sea creatures: a shark, clownfish, octopus, whale, puffer fish, and a scuba diver.

23. This Lighting Kit That Turns Any Mirror Into A Hollywood-Style Vanity Chende Vanity Mirror Light Kit $30 | Amazon see on amazon A Hollywood-style vanity can cost hundreds of dollars; this kit from Chende, on the other hand, lets you turn your current mirror into a lighted vanity for a fraction of the price. Each order comes with 14 dimmable LED bulbs that have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours, all with an adhesive backing that makes it easy to attach them to any surface. There are zero tools required, plus they provide bright white light so you can be sure your makeup looks the same indoors as it does outdoors.

24. A Knee Pillow That Helps Alleviate Back And Leg Pain ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow $28 | Amazon see on amazon Made with 100 percent premium high-density memory foam, the ComfiLife orthopedic knee pillow is ergonomically contoured to keep your legs, hips, and spine in their ideal alignment so that you can sleep throughout the night. The zippered cover is removable as well as breathable so that you won't overheat, plus reviewers say it's great for relieving sciatica pain as well as lower-back pressure.

25. The Ring Light That Attaches To Your Phone For The Perfect Selfie Auxiwa Selfie Ring Light $12 | Amazon see on amazon The Auxiwa selfie ring light features three different lighting modes (low, medium, and high) so you can get the best photo possible. The scratch-resistant sponge on the inside of the clamp protects your phone from any accidental damage, and you can also attach it to almost any mirror or makeup palette to do a quick touch-up. Best of all, it's rechargeable, so you can take it anywhere.

26. A Staple-Free Stapler That Saves You Money On Costly Refills Paper Clinch Stapler $9 | Amazon see on amazon Okay, staples don't cost that much, but this staple-free stapler from Paper Clinch travels easily and will still help save you money on refills. Unlike other staplers, this one is incredibly compact so that it fits into almost any drawer, and it's ergonomically designed for comfortable use in the palm of your hand.

27. This Pillowcase Made From Real Mulberry Silk Mommesilk Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $18 | Amazon see on amazon Silk pillowcases help to redistribute your scalp's and skin's natural oils, so they're especially great for both your hair and your complexion. This one from Mommesilk is made from real Mulberry silk and features a zipper closure so that you won't have to worry about it sliding off during your snooze. It's incredibly breathable for hot sleepers, and reviewers say the 400 thread count feels luxurious against their skin

28. A Light Bulb With A Built-In Motion Sensor To Help Save You Money LUXON Motion Sensor Light Bulb $10 | Amazon see on amazon Since this motion sensor lightbulb only turns on when someone is in the room, it'll help save you money on utilities — but it's also able to sense motion from up to 26 feet away, making it ideal for outdoor security lighting. The dusk-to-dawn sensor means this bulb won't turn on when the sun is out, and since it's made with LEDs, it has a lifetime of up to 30,000 hours.

29. The Teeth Whitening Pen That's Safe For Sensitive Mouths AsaVea Teeth Whitening Pen (2 Pack) $20 | Amazon see on amazon Formulated with 35 percent carbamide peroxide (which is a more gentle form of peroxide), these teeth whitening pens from AsaVea can make your teeth up to eight shades whiter over time with just one minute of daily use. Each pen contains over 20 uses so one order is good for more than a month, and the soft brush tip makes it easy to get those hard-to-reach crevices between your teeth.

30. A Bagel Slicer That Evenly Cuts Your Bagels For You Lifetime Brands Guillotine Bagel Slicer $20 | Amazon see on amazon Slicing bagels with a bread knife is both difficult and dangerous, whereas this guillotine bagel slicer easily cuts your bagel down the middle so you're left with two even halves. The built-in safety shield keeps your hands out of reach so that there's almost zero risk of accidentally cutting yourself, and you can also use this slicer on muffins, buns, and bread rolls.

31. This Carbonated Clay Mask To Give Your Pores A Deep Clean Elizavecca Bubble Clay Mask $9 | Amazon see on amazon Clay masks are great for absorbing any excess oil in your skin, but this bubble clay mask from Elizavecca takes it one step further by carbonating the mask. The added bubbles reach deep into your pores to get rid of dirt, sweat, and even blackheads. With thousands of reviews, this mask has racked up quite a cult following; people can't stop raving about how fun and effective it is.

32. A Jade Roller And Gua Sha Set Made From 100 Percent Real Jade MoValues Gua Sha Tool Set $25 | Amazon see on amazon Unlike most jade rollers that quickly fall apart after just a few months of use, the roller in this gua sha tool set has an integrated frame with a reinforced handle so that it'll outlast competing brands. The stones used in this kit are 100-percent real jade, and the roller is great for helping to encourage blood flow so that your complexion is left looking brighter.

33. The Monitor Stand That You Can Adjust For The Optimal Viewing Height 3M Monitor Stand $24 | Amazon see on amazon If you're searching for a tabletop to raise your monitor a little higher, look no further than the 3M monitor stand. This stand is designed with legs that stack so you can make it shorter or taller depending on your preferences, and the space underneath is great for storing notebooks, pens, paper, and more. The non-skid base keeps it from moving, and it can handle items weighing up to 80 pounds.

34. A Personal Blender That Creates Little To No Mess Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $19 | Amazon see on amazon Because the blending jar doubles as a portable to-go cup, the Hamilton Beach personal blender creates very little mess, so you can just blend and head out the door. The blades are made from sharp, rust-resistant stainless steel, and the motor is powerful enough that it can make smoothies, shakes, baby food, marinades, salad dressing, and more.

35. A Microfiber Towel That Tames Frizz And Dries Hair Faster DuraComfort Essentials Hair Towel $11 | Amazon see on amazon Cotton towels are nowhere near as absorbent as microfiber (and they're also a lot rougher and heavier), which is why this microfiber towel has over 3,500 reviews. Not only does the fabric quickly absorb extra water, but it also creates less friction against your hair shafts so that there's less likelihood of breakage. This towel is suitable for all types of hair at almost any length, plus the flexible seam secures it in place during your routine.

36. A Slim Wallet That Attaches To The Back Of Your Phone LifeStyle Designs Stick-On Wallet $15 | Amazon see on amazon On days when you need to downsize, the LifeStyle Designs stick-on wallet attaches to the back of your phone. The slim profile means it's hardly noticeable in your pocket, but it's still able to hold up to five credit cards — and the hidden pocket on the front is a discrete place to store cash. There's even a finger strap that allows you to use your phone with one hand.

37. This Floating Cooler That Can Hold Up To 72 Cans Intex Inflatable Cooler $27 | Amazon see on amazon Whether you're kicking back at the pool or floating down a river, the Intex inflatable cooler will make sure you have cold beverages to drink all day long. It's able to hold up to 72 cans plus ice, and there are six cup holders so you won't have to worry about accidentally dropping your drink in the water. Each order also comes with repair patches in the event of a puncture, plus the ice chest is removable so that it's easy to load and unload.