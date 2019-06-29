You Only Need $20 To Snag These Clever Amazon Products Flying Off The Shelves

There are tons of things you can get with $20 — buy 20 McDoubles, go nuts in a dollar store, or snag most "As Seen On TV" products (since they're all conveniently priced at $19.99). Still, that doesn't necessarily mean you'll be getting the most value for your money. Grab one of these bargain Amazon products under $20, on the other hand, and you're way more likely to get some long-term use out of your purchase.

While I may seem a little biased (since writing about Amazon products is literally my job), it's pretty hard to deny Amazon's wide selection of life-changing items — especially when you witness the hundreds of reviews and the constant need for restocking.

Best of all, this isn't one of those clickbait lists where most of the items included are just barely under $20. Instead, it even has tons of highly-rated Amazon products that fall into the below-$10 range, so that you can satisfy your inner impulse-shopper with several purchases and you can still come in under the cap.

So whether you're looking for brilliant beauty products that streamline your morning routine, chic housewares that only look expensive, or no-brainer kitchen appliances because you can't cook without setting something on fire, $20 will get you a long way with these useful products that are surprisingly cheap.