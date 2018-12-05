Everyone loves a taste of the good life, but the finer things in life don't come cheap. That is, not unless you're shopping on Amazon, where it's easy to find things under $30 that even bougie people will love. In fact, you can find things that are so inexpensive but luxurious that you can afford to splurge on several items.

All it takes is one click of the button and you're liable to scroll past countless amazing deals on fancy items that'll make it seem like you're rich AF, but you'll know the truth, which is that you just know how to track down a great deal. From gold face masks to wine aerators and cheese knives, you can stock up on the kind of stuff that normally might seem beyond costly and out of reach.

Ready to start living your best life? Even if you're not on a champagne budget, you can treat yourself to a good time and the kind of lifestyle that the rich and famous are known for on Amazon. This slideshow features some of the best deals you can find today. So what are you waiting for? Let your inner bougie babe go wild.