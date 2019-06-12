37 Euro Trip Captions That'll Make You Want To Hop On The Next Flight

For quite some time, you've had a major case of wanderlust. Your bucket list is growing, you're swooning over artsy travel photos on the daily, and your passport is calling your name. You want to savor delicious cones of gelato in Florence, see Big Ben in London, explore Park Güell in Barcelona, and so much more. You're pretty excited, because you're officially making things happen. For all of the adventures to come, you'll need some Euro trip captions to go along with your pics.

I have a European trip coming up this summer that has been years in the making. I've dreamt about seeing Paris from the top of Eiffel Tower, and wandering around the Vondelpark in Amsterdam. I'm making that dream a reality by going on a river cruise on the Rhine with my family, and you best believe my Instagram is about to be filled with a ton of European snaps. For every foodie pic and selfie I take, I need a caption to pair with it.

The same goes for you. If you already have that big trip planned, or are applying for a study abroad program, these 37 Euro trip captions will seriously fuel your wanderlust.

1. "I want someone to look at me the way I look at a travel brochure."

2. "Paris is always a good idea." — Audrey Hepburn

3. "Don't be a tourist, be a traveler."

4. "I haven't been everywhere, but it's on my list." — Susan Sontag

5. "I'd rather be in Italy."

6. "Oh darling, let's be adventurers."

7. "Make memories all over the world."

8. "Go where you feel the most alive."

9. "London's calling."

10. "Europe, you have my heart."

11. "Don't quit your daydream."

12. "Travel. Explore. Live."

13. "Make today so awesome yesterday gets jealous."

14. "If I had a thousand lifetimes, I'd live them all in Italy."

15. "If traveling were free... bye."

16. "For the sake of your soul, venture out!"

17. "I left my heart in Amsterdam."

18. "I'd rather collect moments than things."

19. "And I think to myself, what a wonderful world." — Louis Armstrong, "What A Wonderful World"

20. "When in Rome..."

21. "I have left my heart in so many places."

22. "It's bad manners to keep a vacation waiting."

23. "My favorite thing: going where I've never been."

24. "People don't take trips — trips take people." — John Steinbeck

25. "Traveling — it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller." — Ibn Battuta

26. "To travel is to live." — Hans Christian Andersen

27. "Since life is short and the world is wide, the sooner you start exploring it, the better." — Simon Raven

28. "Did it for the AmsterGram."

29. "Man cannot discover new oceans unless he has the courage to lose sight of the shore." — Andre Gide

30. "Better to see something once than to hear about it a thousand times." — Asian Proverb

31. "It feels good to be lost in the right direction."

32. "I've decided to go see what everyone's talking about."

33. "I'm having my European moment."

34. "This is my 'Eat Pray Love.'"

35. "Needed to get more stamps in my passport."

36. "Amsterdam, this place is beautiful."

37. "I needed to see the world for myself."