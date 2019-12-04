There's one thing many people can agree on: Freshly baked cookies will never be an overrated snack. There are so many types of cookies out there, everyone has a personal favorite — from chocolate chip to snickerdoodle to oatmeal raisin and beyond. Luckily, National Cookie Day has arrived on Dec. 4, and it's the perfect excuse to put some dough in the oven and make a tray of warm sweets. All you need to make the recipe even sweeter are some cookie puns for Instagram captions.

Whether you're hosting a dinner party or simply spending a snowy afternoon with your love on the couch, you can't go wrong with a plate of cookies for snack. While the cookies cool down, you can take a pic holding up your tray and showing off your delicious treats. And once they're just the right temp to eat, snap a selfie with bae, your cookies, and mugs of hot cocoa.

When you find the best picture to post on the 'Gram, use any of these 37 cookies puns as your caption to make your post as sweet as can be, and something Cookie Monster himself would probably comment on. Whatever caption you choose is sure to be a batch made in cookie heaven.

Shutterstock

1. "One smart cookie."

2. "Such a fortunate cookie for having a boo like you."

3. "We're a batch made in heaven."

4. "This is what you call friend-chip goals."

5. "Everything I dough, I dough it for you."

6. "Don't you think it's weir-dough when people don't like cookies?"

7. "Tough cookies never crumble."

8. "You are the milk to my cookie."

9. "Gonna milk this cookie for all it's worth."

10. "Sweet on this batch."

11. "I love having cookies 'n' dreams."

12. "Cookie, you're so dough-pe."

13. "It's peanut butter when we're together."

14. "You make my dreams crumb true."

15. "What's on the menu is me-n-u."

16. "Oh ginger snap, I ate all the cookies."

17. "I like you a choco-lot."

18. "My love for cookies is s'more than a feeling."

19. "Wishing you a day that's chocolate full of fun."

20. "Thanks for raisin me right."

21. "Let's bake this happen more often."

22. "When it comes to baking, don't be afraid to take whisks."

23. "Hey lemon cookie, you're the zest."

24. "Life is what you bake of it."

25. "You're the raisin I smile."

26. "I just want to flour this cookie with compliments."

27. "You ate all the cookies? Now, you've gone too jar!"

28. "Jar not going to believe who stole all the cookies."

29. "Just trying to bake the world a better place."

30. "Cookies are butter late than never."

31. "Don't go baking my heart."

32. "Did it all for the cookie 'Gram."

33. "There's dough much I want to say about you."

34. "If you need someone to delete your cookies, I'll be right over."

35. "You bake it, you eat it."

36. "These cookies and I were mint to be."

37. "Hey cookie, you're the sweetest."