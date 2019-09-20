36 Weird But Clever Amazon Products Under $25 That You'll Use All The Time

When you think about products that you can use every day, images of moisturizers, clothes, and coffee tumblers likely come to mind. But what about all of the products that are a bit outside the box, and still totally useful? I'm thinking space-saving hangers, anti-blister balms, and handy little shelves for your devices. While you might not have initially thought of those items during another jaunt of online shopping, there's no doubt that you'll be glad to discover these weird but clever Amazon products under $25 that you'll use all the time.

Whether you want to up your beauty routine or be a little kinder to your hair in the drying process, Amazon has you covered. You could find items that'll help you reach the tip-top corners of your ceiling while you're dusting, or products that'll help you walk bare-legged in hot weather without any chafing.

While the prices on these highly-rated Amazon products are enough to make you want to click "Add to Cart," it doesn't hurt that you'll be able to start using them in as little as 48 hours, too (if you're a member of Amazon Prime, that is).

So, let's cut the chit-chat and get to it. Your new favorite product could be just a click away.

1. This Anti-Chafing Powder That Has Over 1,000 Positive Reviews Lady Anti Monkey Butt $5.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether your thighs rub together or your clothes cause friction with movement, this best-selling anti-chafing powder is worth adding to your cart. It's designed to absorb your sweat and soothe your skin for a two-way approach to chafe relief. It's is made with ingredients like calming calamine and moisture-absorbing corn starch, without a flake of talc in sight.

2. An Easy-To-Use Callus-Removing Gel That Helps Soften Feet Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Gel $9.85 | Amazon See On Amazon Rough feet can be tough to tackle, but with this callus remover, it's no problem. Simply scrub your feet, apply a quarter-sized dollop of the remover onto the bottom of each foot, and then let them sit for three to seven minutes. When you rinse the solution off, your calluses will go with it. Then, you'll be left with soft, smooth soles.

3. A Bedside Caddy That Keeps Necessities Within An Arm's Reach HAKACC Bedside Caddy $5.09 | Amazon See On Amazon Few things are more annoying than getting into bed only to realize that your necessities are all the way across the room. Avoid that pesky situation with one of these bedside caddies. Each one comes with four pockets: one that's large enough to hold magazines, books, and tablets, and others that are more suitable for phones, overnight lip masks, and other small items.

4. This Outlet Shelf That Helps Save Counter Space ECHOGEAR Outlet Shelf $14.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Sure, Amazon Alexas and Google Homes aren't exactly large, but they still take up precious counter space. And if you're living in a metropolitan area, then you know just how valuable those extra few inches are. To save your counter, screw one of these outlet shelves into the wall. They're specifically designed to hold music devices — but they also work well for room diffusers, WiFi hot spots, and more.

5. An Extendable Scrubber That Cleans Those Hard-To-Reach Areas OXO Good Grips Extendable Tub & Tile Scrubber $12.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you have a floor-to-ceiling shower or a classic tub with a shower attachment, this extendable tile and tub scrubber will come in handy. Since it extends to 42 inches tall, you'll be able to easily (and safely) clean the walls of your shower, regardless of how high the tub reaches. Best of all, it's versatile enough to be used outside of the shower for whatever other cleaning projects you have in mind.

6. These Hangers That Multiply The Amount Of Space In Your Closet MeetU Space Saving Hangers (12-Pack) $18.99 | Amazon See On Amazon If you don't have the luxury of a walk-in closet (and even if you do), these space-saving hangers will become your new best friends. Each stainless steel device is designed to hold six classic hangers and can be stored horizontally or vertically in your space, providing even more room for your wardrobe. Simply hook each hanger into place and start stacking your clothes.

7. These 24-Karat Gold Eye Masks With Over 1,000 Glowing Reviews LA PURE 24K Gold Eye Treatment Masks (15-Pack) $21.97 | Amazon See On Amazon Every spa moment is an absolute game-changer. Luckily, you can score the same zen effects from the comfort of your own home with these 24-karat gold eye masks. They use ingredients like plant collagen, hyaluronic acid, and rose seed extract to hydrate, soothe, and tone your under-eye areas wherever you go. You can even pack them in your carry-on and use them while you're traveling.

8. These Fungus-Removing Pens That'll Repair Your Nails Puriderma Fungus Nail Repair Pen (2-Pack) $17.88 | Amazon See On Amazon If your fingernails need some extra care, you could add these handy anti-fungal nail pens to your cart. With these pens, your nail fungus will be easy to treat from the comfort of your own home. To use them, simply twist them open and apply the solution to your affected nails three times a day for up to four weeks. Then, you can see how cracks, discoloration, and brittle tips have noticeably improved.

9. A Vitamin-Infused Foot Balm That'll Prevent Blisters BodyGlide Foot Anti Blister Balm $7.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Let's face it: Blisters are the worst. To prevent your feet from forming them, rub some of this anti-blister balm on any areas that rub against your favorite shoes. It's made with nourishing ingredients and vitamins that'll help rejuvenate your skin while preventing clogged pours. That way, your feet will be able to breath, and your shoes will comfortably slide over your soles without rubbing against them. FYI, this balm can even be used for chafing purposes.

10. These Squishy, Ventilating Nose Plugs That Help Prevent Snoring Dortz Anti Snoring Devices $17.97 | Amazon See On Amazon To promote a smoother air flow and prevent snoring, wedge one of these comfortable silicone anti-snoring devices under your nose and up into your nostrils. It comes in a pack of eight that includes different sizes to fit various noses. Plus, each device is made with hypoallergenic materials, including BPA-free plastic. You can choose between light blue and pink, depending on which color you like more. Considering the fact that over 800 Amazon shoppers sing its praises, they must really work.

11. These Adhesive Sheets That Claim To Block The Smell Of Flatulence Subtle Butt: Disposable Gas Neutralizers (5-Pack) $12.95 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're prone to gas or want to buy a friend or family member the ultimate gag gift, these disposable gas neutralizers are worth your attention. The soft, breathable cloths are made with antimicrobial charcoal and are designed to neutralize gas when it passes through. To wear them, use the attached adhesives to stick them onto your undergarments. The result? Flatulence that doesn't smell as much.

12. A Best-Selling Hair Trimer That Easily Removes Peach Fuzz Fullife Facial Hair Remover for Women $20 | Amazon See On Amazon No time to head to the beautician for a dermaplaning treatment? No worries. This gentle facial hair remover helps buzz away light peach fuzz for a smooth complexion from every angle. Its waterproof design is made with a guard that'll prevent it from nicking your skin, along with an LED light that'll help illuminate the process. Plus, it won't cause any redness while you're using it.

13. This Organic Bar Of Soap That's Earned Over 1,600 Positive Reviews Wonderfully Natural African Black Soap $14.95 | Amazon See On Amazon This soap might not look like the ultimate acne treatment, but remember: You shouldn't just a book by its cover. As it turns out, this best-selling African Black Soap Bar (which has over 1,600 positive reviews) is touted for its ability to soothe cystic acne, common pustules, blackheads, and more. It's made with organic shea butter, palm oil, palm kernel oil, and coconut oil to adequately hydrate your skin while removing toxins and preventing breakouts.

14. These Soft, Silicone Face Scrubbers That Come With Handles Super Soft Silicone Face Cleanser & Massager Brush (4-Pack) $8.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Take your daily face-washing routine to the next level with one of these soft facial scrubbers. Their silicone design features a handle on one side, and teeny little bumps on the other that gently exfoliate skin without causing redness or abrasions. Plus, their flexible material is easy to clean (and even easier to use). A pack of four comes with different scrubbers that are pink, orange, blue, and light green in color.

15. An Magnesium Deodorant That Uses Beeswax And Essential Oils To Work MagSol Organics Sandalwood Magnesium Deodorant $14.95 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're drugstore deodorant just isn't cutting it, consider stocking up on a tube of this natural magnesium deodorant. Its aluminum-free formula is designed to absorb, neutralize, and prevent odor from forming, which helps promote fresh underarms with every swipe. It's made with magnesium, beeswax, almond oil, and essential oils to create a refreshing sandalwood scent.

16. These Aromatherapy Nasal Inhalers That'll Awaken Your Senses Aromatherapy Nasal Inhaler (3-Pack) $19.95 | Amazon See On Amazon Whenever you're feeling sluggish or tired, it helps to boost your senses with aromatherapy. Since you can't light a candle everywhere you go, be sure to pop one of these aromatherapy nasal inhalers into your pocket. They're designed to immediately awaken your senses with a single sniff. They're also made with 100% natural ingredients, such as peppermint oil, spearmint oil, and more.

17. This Brush That Detangles Wet Hair And Speeds Up The Drying Process Wet Brush Pro Flex Dry $7.07 | Amazon See On Amazon If your hair takes forever to dry, it's time to add one of these ventilated hair brushes to your beauty routine. Not only will it gently detangle tresses, but it'll also enhance airflow and speed up the drying process. The ergonomic brush comes in six different colors, which include block shades and ombre designs.

18. These Antibacterial Shower Loofahs That Are Infused With Charcoal Whale Life Bamboo Charcoal Bath Sponge Shower Loofahs (4-Pack) $8.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Classic loofahs come handy when it comes to lathering soap in the shower. These bamboo charcoal-infused loofahs, however, are even better than those. Not only do they promote an enhanced lather, but they also remove dirt and impurities throughout the process. Plus, thanks to their antimicrobial make-up, they can help prevent breakouts. The loofahs also come with attached loops that'll help them hang dry before their next use.

19. A Plaque-Removing Tool That'll Help You Get A Deep Clean Meeteasy Electric Sonic Dental Calculus Plaque Remover Tool Kit $24.99 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're anything like me, you're always looking for ways to up your oral care in hopes of never having to bear a filling again. While it's tough to fully prevent such common occurrences, this affordable plaque remover will help. The small device has a convenient non-slip grip, and it works to remove build-up from the surface of teeth with sonic vibrations. Just be careful when you use it, because you don't want to accidentally prick your gums.

20. This Brazilian Body Cream That Smells Like Pistachios And Almonds Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream Travel Size $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This cult-favorite cream is here to help moisturize your skin while leaving behind a pistachio almond scent. It's made with hydrating cupuaçu butter and olive oil, along with circulation-boosting guarana for smooth, firm skin. You'll be glad you can tout this must-have anywhere and everywhere, all thanks to its travel-friendly size.

21. These Nail Wraps That'll Help Remove You Gel Mani At Home HIGHROCK Acrylic Nail Art Polish Remover Wrap Cleaner (10-Pack) $7.29 | Amazon See On Amazon Why waste money having a manicurist remove your gel or acrylic polish when you can just do it yourself? The trick to safely removing your own polish is to buy these nail polish-removing wraps. According to reviews, the reusable plastic coverings can hold acetone-soaked cotton pads in place to effectively dissolved polish on the spot.

22. This Intensive Repair Serum That Uses Snail Extract To Hydrate MIZON Snail Repair Intensive Ampoule $15.89 | Amazon See On Amazon Ampoules are all the rage right now. Most of them are known for their super potent formulas that provide nutrients for skin to benefit from. To get in on the trend, start with the intense repair ampoule, which is an Amazon fave. It's designed to soothe skin and improve tone with the help of "snail filtrate extract," which can help hydrate your complexion.

23. A Liquid Nail Barrier That Helps Keep Stray Paint Off Your Skin Nail Art Liquid Latex Barrier $11.98 | Amazon See On Amazon If you don't consider yourself a professional nail painter, give yourself some grace and add this latex nail barrier to your painting sessions. It's designed to create a barrier between your skin and any polish that seeps outside the lines. Once you're done painting, simply peel the latex that's surrounding the edges of your cuticles off to reveal perfectly-painted nails.

24. These Gel Toe Caps That'll Protect Your Ingrown Nails While You Walk ZenToes Gel Toe Cap and Protector (6-Pack) $10.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you accidentally cracked your toenail or are struggling with an ingrown nail, this gel toe cap can help. By putting it on your affected toe, you'll be able to protect it from getting snagged on your socks or shoes. That way, you won't have to worry about the situation getting worse. You can buy the product in small or large sizes, depending on which toe you're trying to protect.

25. This Beauty Tool That Uses Mild Vibration To Improve Skin Tone Inkint Beauty Bar 24k Golden Pulse Facial Massager $10.39 | Amazon See On Amazon Do you want to feel super luxurious? This gold vibrating beauty tool will do the trick. It's designed to gently massage your facial contours to improve texture and tone your skin one stroke at a time. The device is also waterproof, which means you can use it in the shower. Just be sure to rinse it off between uses so you can prevent any breakouts.

26. This Dark Coffee That Over 16,000 Customers Are Raving About Death Wish Ground Coffee $19.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This highly-caffeinated organic coffee blend is so popular that it's received over 16,000 accolades for its finely-milled grounds and rich flavor. Apparently, the deep grounds have chocolate and cherry notes, which adds to its smoothness. Best of all, if you fall head over heels in love with it, you can bags of various sizes and stock your coffee cabinet up.

27. A Travel Pillow With Space To Relax Your Head And Arms JYSW Inflatable Travel Pillow $16.99 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're anything like me, you often find yourself leaning your head against the seat in front of you while you're traveling (it isn't the most comfortable position). To make relaxing on-the-go cozier than ever, add one of these inflatable travel pillows to your cart. It comes in a small bag so you don't have to carry it around while it's inflated. When you're ready to use it, you can put your arms through the base and rest your head on the top.

28. A Squishy, Lemon-Scented Blob That'll Help Clean Your Keyboard ColorCoral Keyboard Cleaner $7.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Is there anything more annoying than getting dirt in your keyboard without any way to easily get it out? I didn't think so. That's why this squishy, lemon-scented keyboard cleaner is a must-have. The biodegradable gel easily picks debris out of small keyboard cracks (and even car air vents), so that you don't have to risk damaging your devices while you're cleaning them. Simply squish the blob onto the surface of your choice, and voila!

29. This Wooden Tray That Makes Working In Bed More Cozy Winsome Wood 94623 Alden Bed Tray $20.49 | Amazon See On Amazon If you like to work in bed (but you don't like what it does to your posture), consider buying one of these fan-favorite bed trays. In addition to providing a flat surface for writing and working, the wooden device can prop open to hold your tablet or laptop on a slant for comfortable viewing. It even features a small drawer that you can put necessities in, like pens or pencils.

30. A Laptop Cooling Pad That'll Prevent Your Computer From Overheating Tree New Bee Cooling Pad $21.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your laptop from overheating by placing it on top of one of these powerful laptop fans. You can prop it up on two legs (or use all four) to add height to your work station. Not only will it help keep your laptop cool with four soothing fans, but it'll also help improve your posture.

31. These High-Waisted Leggings That Have Ultra-Deep Pockets LifeSky High Waist Yoga Pants $15.98 | Amazon See On Amazon Leggings are great and all — but when you add pockets to the mix, they're downright unbeatable. That's the case with these high-waisted yoga pants. Each side features a deep pocket that's large enough to hold a cellphone and tight enough to keep it from falling out. They're made with a cozy blend of polyester and spandex for extra comfort. Available sizes: XS-XXL

32. These Elastic Shoelaces That Physically Can't Come Untied HOMAR No Tie Shoelaces for Kids and Adults $7.99 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're hoping to make a modern style statement (or if you just don't like tying your shoes), allow me to introduce you to these stretchy shoelaces that the internet is loving. Instead of spending time lacing your shoes back and forth, simply pop a lace straight through each hole and stretch it across the opening for perfect compression and support while you're walking. That's right: No re-tying is necessary.

33. A Teeny, Tiny Umbrella That You Can Definitely Fit In Your Bag Fidus Upgraded 8 Ribs Mini Portable Sun&Rain Lightweight Windproof Umbrella $16.99 | Amazon See On Amazon It never hurts to be perpetually prepared for precipitation, even on the sunniest of days. To make sure that you're ready for whatever the skies have in store, pack one of these mini wind-proof umbrellas in your bag. It takes up the amount of room that a small beverage would, so you can definitely make it fit. Plus, you'll thank yourself later if the heavens open up and it starts to downpour.

34. These Athletic Straps That Make Stretching Easier Than Ever The Original Stretch Out Strap with Exercise Book $15.95 | Amazon See On Amazon Do you wish you had a professional stretch therapist on call at all times? If so, have a set of these stretching bands on hand. They're made with nylon and designed to help your body achieve deep stretches from the comfort of your own home. The bands even come with stretching guides that'll help throughout the process. They also boast over 3,000 positive reviews, which means customers are loving them.

35. A Soft Applicator That Helps Apply Lotion To Hard-To-Reach Areas Vive Back Lotion Applicator $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon As you might know, it's important to moisturize the skin on your back (even though it can be a little bit hard to reach). With that being said, be sure to try this extended lotion applicator when you step out of the shower. Add a dollop of your favorite cream to the soft pad, touch your back with the applier, and rub accordingly.