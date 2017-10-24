As we grow up, we're told we have to start acting like responsible adults. It's all part of this thing called adulting that we're supposed to be total pros at. But, what no one ever really warns you of is that adulting can be difficult AF at times — especially during holidays like Halloween. We're told we're "too old" for trick or treating, which totally sucks. An activity that is solely based around the joy of getting a bunch of free candy shouldn't be just for kids, amirite? As adults, we can still have our own version of trick or treating, even if that means heading to your local bakery and buying an assortment of festive cupcakes to celebrate the occasion. Needless to say, you should be prepared with trick or treating puns for your Instagram snap of your sweets. Because, what's Halloween without some tricks and treats?

Whether you purchase your sweets for a Hocus Pocus viewing get-together with your friends, or throw a backyard bash of your own with candy-inspired treats, we're taking back the idea of trick or treating, and we're going to have an epic Halloween to remember. So, let everyone know adults can have just as much fun with some awesome Instagram pics of your Halloween night. You'll most likely take a bunch of snaps of your main crew in costume and the candy you're about to savor. If you need help with your caption, here are 36 trick or treating and Halloween-inspired puns that will clue everyone in on the fun.

For Your Tricky Selfies

1. "Trick or treat yo'self."

2. "If you got it, haunt it."

3. "Straight outta coffin."

4. "Basic witch."

5. "Life is gourd."

6. "Ghouls just wanna have fun!"

7. "Witch and famous."

For Your Trick Or Treat Yo'self Party Pics

8. "Creep it real."

9. "I'm here for the boos."

10. "Eat, drink, and be scary."

11. "Trick or eat, watch your feet."

12. "Hey boo, let's get sheet faced."

13. "More boos please."

14. "Happy Hallo-wine."

15. "Give 'em pumpkin to talk about."

16. "Witch witch bish."

17. "Halloween is skelefun!"

For Your Hella On Fleek Squad Pics

18. "Trick or treat, squad on fleek, give us something good to drink."

19. "#SquadGhouls."

20. "Trick or treat, witches."

21. "Cheers, witches."

22. "Where my ghouls at?"

23. "What's up, my witches?"

24. "Sin-ghoul ladies!"

25. "Hey ghoul hey."

For All Of Your *Give Me Something Good To Eat* Candy Pictures

26. "Witch better have my candy."

27. "Twix or treat."

28. "Trick or treat, something sweet."

29. "Trick or treat! Give me something good to eat. Give me candy, give me cake, give me something sweet to take!"

30. "Halloween makes me so corny."

For Your Sweet Pics With Bae

31. "Simply BOOtiful."

32. "You'll always be my boo."

33. "Hey BOOtiful!"

34. "I'm not playing Twix when I say I love you."

35. "I can't Reese-ist you!"

36. "I won't let you slip through my Butter Fingers."