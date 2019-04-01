Coachella-ella-ella (eh, eh, eh) is coming up in less than two weeks, and if you're going, you're more than excited for the festival. You bought your festival tickets, booked your hotel or Airbnb, got your whole crew together, and most importantly, put your outfits together. Everyone knows that boho chic #lewks are an absolute requirement if you're attending Coachella. You'll be looking awesome the entire weekend, so you'll need the perfect Instagram captions for Coachella outfits to accompany all of the pics that will be filling your feeds for the next couple of weeks.

Whether you grab a pic posing in front of the giant Ferris wheel, dancing in the middle of a giant crowd listening to your favorite artist's set, or just chilling with your crew soaking up the desert #vibes, your outfits will be front and center the entire weekend. You can opt for space buns and fishnets, or rock something like a cute shift dress and a cowboy hat, or even go for a rocker chick look with denim cutoffs and a vintage tee.

No matter what you decide to wear to the festival, you're going to have a great time, and take some pretty amazing photos. Have a blast, and rock on.

1. "Last bud not least."

2. "In a sunny state of mind."

3. "You belong among the wildflowers." — Tom Petty, "Wildflowers"

4. "Breathing dreams like air." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

5. "When your mood matches your butterfly clips."

6. "Stay wild, moon child."

7. "What in carnation is on my head?"

8. "Give me the beat, boys, and free my soul. I wanna get lost in your rock 'n' roll and drift away." — The Doobie Brothers, "Drift Away"

9. "Nothing but blue skies and sunny vibes."

10. "Too much glitter, said no one ever."

11. "With grace in your heart and flowers in your hair." — Mumford and Sons, "After the Storm"

12. "Has anyone seen my flower crown?"

13. "What’s up, buttercup?"

14. "Kiss my bass."

15. "When your mood matches your floral."

16. "Coachella chillin'."

17. "Rocking my best festival #lewk."

18. "'Tis the season to be singing and dancing in the middle of the desert."

19. "Read my tulips: This flower crown is all I needed to complete my outfit."

20. "Life isn't perfect, but your festival outfit can be."

21. "She is like a wildflower; beautiful, fierce, and free."

22. "Sunsets and palm trees, please."

23. "Over here slaying festival style like..."

24. "Peace, love, and desert dust."

25. "Someone told me there's a girl out there. With love in her eyes and flowers in her hair." — Led Zeppelin, "Going to California"

26. "*To the tune of 'Ridin' by Chamillionaire*: Daisy me rollin', they hatin'."

27. "When your festival look matches the sunset."

28. "When your hot pink hair matches your vibes."

29. "Oopsie daisy."

30. "Living life to the beat of my own drum."

31. "Twirling into Coachella."

32. "Putting the petal to the metal this weekend."

33. "All a girl needs is a twirly dress and a flower crown."

34. "Pulling out my flower crown for the best weekend of the year."

35. "Sunsets, palm trees, and more music, please."

36. "This is my Coachella best."