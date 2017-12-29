36 Instagram Captions For Champagne Boomerangs This New Year's Eve

Many of us live by the "new year, new me" mentality come Jan. 1. It's enticing and refreshing, but it's not the only reason why we look forward to the beginning of a new year. Part of the appeal of the holiday is all of the glitz and the glam -- dressing up in something sparkly, and having someplace fun to go with your mains. It's also a quality time to post it up on Instagram, most especially Instagram captions for champagne boomerangs -- aka, the most popular kind of boomerang, if we're being honest.

Snapping a solid boomerang with your friends popping open a bottle of bubbly is kind of inevitable to ring in the New Year. I mean, it's pretty difficult to deny that there's something so satisfying about the loop of clinking glasses that our stories and 'Grams are just begging for. Plus, New Year's Eve is the ultimate excuse to boomerang it up. Can we talk about how good they look when you're rocking your glittery NYE dress with your friends gathered around you? Boomerang #goals.

Of course, for that perfect boomerang, you'll need the perfect caption to pair with it. Whether you decide to cheers at home, or dance the night away at the club, keep a few of these champagne boomerang captions on hand, because you're going to need them.

1. "There is only one thing better than a glass of champagne. A bottle." –Unknown

2. "May this new year fill you with joy, love, and lots and lots of champagne." –Unknown

3. "Champagne, please." – Unknown

4. "Anything is possible with lipstick and champagne." – Unknown

5. "Let's pop bottles." – Unknown

6. "She's bright like glitter and bubbly like champagne." – Unknown

7. "Too much of anything is bad, but too much of champagne is just right." – F. Scott Fitzgerald

8. "Start the day with a smile, and end it with champagne." – Unknown

9. "Come quickly, I am tasting the stars!" – Dom Perignon

10. "Pop, fizz, clink." – Unknown

11. "If you have to ask if it's too early to drink champagne... you're an amateur and we can't be friends." - Unknown

12. "Smile, there's bubbly." – Unknown

13. "Soup of the day: champagne." – Unknown

14. "Sunshine and champagne." – Unknown

15. "Champagne is like duct tape – it fixes everything." – Unknown

16. "I hope to arrive at my death late, in love, and a little drunk." – Atticus

17. "Sparkle like champagne." – Unknown

18. "Is it time for champagne yet?" – Unknown

19. "This bucket does not contain paint but it will add color to your day." –Unknown

20. "I only drink champagne on two occasions: when I'm in love, and when I'm not." – Coco Chanel

21. "Alcohol you later." – Unknown

22. "Champagne is always a good idea." – Unknown

23. "You were my cup of tea but I drink champagne now." – Unknown

24. "Friends bring happiness into your life. Best friends bring champagne." –Unknown

25. "Tonight's forecast: 99% chance of bubbly." – Unknown

26. "Don't tell me you miss me... tell me you're outside with champagne." –Unknown

27. "May all your pain be champagne." – Unknown

28. "Among the whisperings and the champagne and the stars." – F. Scott Fitzgerald

29. "You don't always need a plan, you just need champagne." – Unknown

30. "I want orange blossoms in my hair, champagne in my hand, and love in my heart." – Unknown

31. "Roses, Chanel, and champagne." – Unknown

32. "I may not speak French, but I speak champagne fluently." – Unknown

33. "Life isn't always champagne and ponies, but it should be." – Unknown

34. "Champagne is one of the elegant extras in life." – Charles Dickens

35. "I would give up champagne but I'm not a quitter." – Unknown

36. "Save water, drink champagne." – Unknown