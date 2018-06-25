Summer is a perfect time to switch up your look. Especially with the warm weather upon us, it's a solid excuse to finally opt for that haircut you've been dreaming about, but have been too hesitant to go for. Listen to the ocean breeze, and seas the day. Whether it's a fun new color and trim, or a major chop, a summer hairdo is something that should be at the top of your bucket list. When you finally do get a new 'do, you'll need some captions for summer haircut pictures for your before and after shots.

A little haircut does good for the soul, and it makes you feel so fresh. When it's hot out, you'll be putting your long locks up into a ponytail or covering it with a dad hat anyway, so why not go for that cute bob style you've pinned about a billion times on Pinterest? Even a layered look with some highlights would look great with your beach waves.

I don't know about you, but I love a good before and after comparison pic, so you need to document it all for the 'Gram. Either do a side-by-side, or do an album where your friends have to swipe to see the reveal. When you're ready to post your new 'do on social media, use any of these 36 haircut captions to show off your summer hair that you do care about.

1. "Coconuts, curls, and confidence." — Unknown

2. "Salty air, sun-kissed hair." — Unknown

3. "New hair, who dis?" — Unknown

4. "Life is too short to have boring hair." — Unknown

5. "Back to my roots." — Unknown

6. "Beach daze. Hair waves." — Unknown

7. "Ocean air, salty hair." — Unknown

8. "A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life." — Coco Chanel

9. "Invest in your hair. It's the crown you never take off." — Unknown

10. "Life is short. Make each hair flip fabulous." — Unknown

11. "Your hair tells a lot about you. Make sure it's telling the right story." — Unknown

12. "Sorry, I can't hear you over the volume of my hair." — Unknown

13. "Love is in the hair." — Unknown

14. "Life isn't perfect, but your hair can be." — Unknown

15. "A woman's hair is her crowning glory."— Unknown

16. "Happy hair, happy life."— Unknown

17. "My goals include making my own money and perfecting my hair flip." — Unknown

18. "Find someone who treats you as well as the beach treated my hair." —Unknown

19. "I’m as free as my hair" — Lady Gaga, "Hair"

20. "Good hair should not stay home on a beach day." — Unknown

21. "Lettin' my hair do the talking." — Unknown

22. "Hello, gorgeous." — Barbra Streisand, Funny Girl

23. "Hair doesn't make the woman, but good hair definitely helps." — Unknown

24. "Great hair. Because you only get one first impression." — Unknown

25. "Hello summer!" — Unknown

26. "Summer vibes." — Unknown

27. "Hair is jewelry. It's an accessory." — Jill Scott

28. "Better call Becky with the good hair." — Beyoncé, "Sorry"

29. "My hair is always camera ready." — Unknown

30. "Your hair is 90 percent of your selfie." — Unknown

31. "There she glows." — Unknown

32. "I'm gonna soak up the sun." — Sheryl Crow, "Soak Up The Sun"

33. "I didn't choose the glam life. The glam life chose me." — Unknown

34. "People will stare. Make it worth their while." — Harry Winston

35. "Here comes the sun, and I say it's all right." — The Beatles, "Here Comes The Sun"

36. "Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August." — Jenny Han