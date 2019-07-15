There’s nothing like that first step onto the sand when you're heading to the beach for the day. It’s warm and inviting, just like the day you’re about to have swimming in the ocean and soaking up the sunshine. Everyone has their go-to beach routine, but it somehow always involves sun, sand, swimming, and seashells. It just wouldn’t be a true day at the shore without them, which is exactly why you need seashell captions for Instagram. I'm here to help you out, and to make sure you're living your best mermaid life by the sea this summer.

When you’re lounging on your beach towel, taking in the warm weather and ocean breeze, you can’t help but to notice all the pretty and unique seashells buried in the sand. Naturally, you want a caption that'll stand out like a multi-colored seashell to get all the likes you deserve on that swimsuit selfie you want to post.

You might be a seashell collector who likes to take a little piece of the beach with you everywhere you go (that is, of course, if the beach you're at allows you to take seashells and sea-glass home with you). If that’s the case, you’ll want to add these 35 seashell captions to your collection as well. They’ll come in handy for every beach pic you take this summer, or even just the random summer moments that were mermaid to be snapped. No matter where the season takes you, I hope you have one shell of a time.

1. "This summer has been very spe-shell to me."

2. "Shell we dance?"

3. "Shell yeah, beaches!"

4. What the shell?

5. "You used to call me on my shell phone."

6. "Shellebrate good times, come on!"

7. "Feelin' a little shellfish."

8. "Let's shellebrate another amazing summer."

9. "I’ll come out of my shell just for the beach."

10. "When you wish upon a starfish."

11. "I’m pretty sure my birthstone is a seashell."

12. "Like seashells, we are beautiful and unique each with a story to tell."

13. "I’d trade in snowflakes for seashells any day."

14. "Seashells are love letters in the sand."

15. "I was mermaid to wear seashells."

16. "I seek to sea more seashells."

17. "A hand full of shells, and a heart full of dreams."

18. "She sells seashells by the seashore." — Terry Sullivan

19. "I believe in seashells bringing good luck."

20. "Every seashell has a story."

21. "Sandy toes. Salty kisses. Seashell wishes."

22. "Mermaid to be one with the seashells."

23. "May you always have a seashell in your pocket, and sand in your toes."

24. "Friends are like seashells we collect along the way."

25. "Sorry, I gotta go. The ocean is calling on my seashell."

26. "Some people collect drama. I’d rather collect seashells."

27. "I wonder what color seashell bra I would wear if I were a mermaid."

28. "I’m done adulting. Let’s collect seashells instead."

29. "Seashells are just beachy."

30. "Seashells sing a song for me."

31. "The best days are ones where seashells are involved."

32. "When I lean my ear up against your seashell heart, I can hear an ocean of love roaring inside." — John Mark Green

33. "Water all these shells doing here?"

34. "You like my shellfie?"

35. "Collect seashells, not feelings."