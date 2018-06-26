As a beach babe, you probably have a few bucket list destinations in mind for the summer days, and I bet you, Miami Beach is one of them. With the vibrant nightlife and gorgeous sandy shores, it's no wonder it's a dream vacation spot for so many people. By day, you'll get to relax with your friends in the gorgeous blue water, or poolside with a drink in hand, and when the sun goes down, you'll be dancing the night away. There's a lot to see, so for all of the colorful pics you end up taking, you'll need some Instagram captions for Miami Beach.

When you head down south, you need to check out everything Miami has to offer, from the beaches to the art culture. All of the bright colors were made for the 'Gram, and I'm sure you'll find some great backdrops for your Insta pics, like maybe a lifeguard tower at the infamous South Beach, or even some historic art deco buildings that light up with neon at night. Not to mention, all the amazing Cuban food you can eat in between your beach adventures that will make any foodie's mouth water. So, when you're ready to post, use any of these 35 beach captions, and then, get right back to living your best beach life.

1. "Miami is one of these great places that is a really sensual, physically beautiful place." — Michael Mann

2. "Livin' on salt time." — Unknown

3. "All my troubles wash away in the water." — Unknown

4. "The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever." — Unknown

5. "Good times and tan lines." — Unknown

6. "Sunshine on my mind." — Unknown

7. "Find me under the palms." — Unknown

8. "That crazy little sun of a beach." — Unknown

9. "You'll be coming home with me tonight. We'll be burning up like neon lights." — Demi Lovato, "Neon Lights"

10. "Ocean air, salty hair." — Unknown

11. "But we were in screaming color." — Taylor Swift, "Out of the Woods"

12. "Happiness comes in waves." — Unknown

13. "Seas the day." — Unknown

14. "All I need is a little Vitamin Sea." — Unknown

15. "High tides, good vibes." — Unknown

16. "You, me, and the sea." — Unknown

17. "Girls just wanna have sun." — Unknown

18. "Pretty sure my birthstone is a seashell." — Unknown

19. "Sea more of the world, one beach at a time." — Unknown

20. "At the beach, life is different. Time doesn’t move hour to hour but mood to moment. We live by the currents, plan by the tides and follow the sun." — Sandy Gingras

21. "Palm trees and 80 degrees." — Unknown

22. "Home is where my hammock is." — Unknown

23. "Paradise found." — Unknown

24. "Land of sunshine." — Unknown

25. "This is my happy place." — Unknown

26. "Sunny side up." — Unknown

27. "The ocean is everything I want to be. Beautiful, mysterious, wild, and free." — Unknown

28. "Meet me at the shore." — Unknown

29. "I love you to the beach and back." — Unknown

30. "I followed my heart, and it led me to the beach." — Unknown

31. "If there's a heaven for me, I'm sure it has a beach attached." — Jimmy Buffett

32. "I don't need a man. I need tequila and a tan." — Unknown

33. "Keep palm and carry on." — Unknown

34. "By the beach, near the sea, what a wonderful place to be." — Unknown

35. "Go with the flow." — Unknown