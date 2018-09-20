Halloween is your holiday, and you’ve had your sights set on All Hallows' Eve 2018 since Nov. 1 of last year. To say that you’re well-prepared for this year’s festivities would be an understatement at best: Your squad’s group costume was agreed on months ago, and while everyone else might’ve been fixated on pumpkin spice and everything autumnally nice since Sept. 1, you’ve been busy furnishing your space with ghoulish decor and losing yourself in one Stephen King novel after another. You’ve pretty much thought of everything — everything except the Instagram captions for the homemade Halloween treats crisping in the oven or cooling in your fridge right about now. You might be the queen of Halloween, but everyone knows the trick's on you if you can’t sum up your handmade treats with a clever line on social media.

Important as it may be to don the costume of your dreams — or your nightmares, depending on the vibe you’re going for this year — you won’t be crowned hostess with the mostess if your guests come hungry and leave on an empty stomach. And, sure, you could string together some kitschy party bags filled with the goodies like dark chocolate Kit-Kats, Justin’s Dark Chocolate Cashew Butter Cups, and Unreal’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Gems, but your friends are going to want to snack on something while they sample your signature witch's brew. Save the favors for your goodbyes, whip up some homemade Halloween treats like caramel apple pops or spider web bean dip, post a pic to Instagram, and caption the photo with any of these clever one-liners that’ll entice anyone who dared RSVP “maybe” to attend.

1. "I was working in the lab late one night..." — Misfits

2. "A ghoul's gotta eat." — Unknown

3. "A party without cake is just a meeting." — Julia Child

4. "Pumpkin pie is the closest thing to a vegetable I'll see until January." — Unknown

5. "Here for the boos." — Unknown

6. "Something wicked(ly sweet) this way comes." — Unknown

7. "I've got the recipe, and it's called black magic." — Little Mix

8. "Take a sip of my secret potion." - Little Mix

9. "Treat yourself before you trick yourself." — Unknown

10. "Trick or treat, smell my feet, and I'll give you something good to eat." — Unknown

11. "Come to the dark side. We have cookies." — Unknown

12. "Double, double toil and trouble. Fire burn, and cauldron bubble." — William Shakespeare

13. "It's not a trick. I baked some treats." — Unknown

14. "Just add a bit of pixie dust and a ton of chocolate chips." — Unknown

15. "Witch better have my candy." — Unknown

16. "Candy is dandy, but liquor is quicker." — Willy Wonka

17. "Brewing up something special." — Unknown

18. "Pumpkin spice and everything nice." — Unknown

19. "My kitchen's a haunt mess RN." — Unknown

20. "Eat, drink, and be scary." — Unknown

21. "I am the pumpkin king!" — The Nightmare Before Christmas

22. "Magic is simple. Baking is hard." — Unknown

23. "I'm a ghost with the most, babe." — Beetlejuice

24. "Mischief managed." — Harry Potter

25. "Trick or treat yo'self." — Unknown

26. "Blood, sweat, and tears went into this witch's brew." — Unknown

27. "I baked something. Beware." — Unknown

29. "My kitchen's where the magic happens." — Unknown

30. "Clearly I'm the the ghostess with the mostest." — Unknown

31. "Spookilicous." — Unknown

32. "Creepin' it real in this kitchen." — Unknown

33. “No tricks, just treats!” — Unknown

34. "Eat up, witches.” — Unknown

35. "I want to get chocolate wasted" — Grown Ups