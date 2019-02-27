35 Instagram Captions For Cape Cod That'll Capture Your Best Beachy Moments

With spring right around the corner, it's officially time to start planning your next getaway. There are so many destinations to choose from, but if there's one place that should be at the top of your bucket list, it's Cape Cod. This charming beach destination is located in Massachusetts, and it has so much to offer. From Instagram-worthy cottages, to white sand beaches, to the cutest ice cream parlors, you'll never run out of things to do or photo opportunities to capture. People flock to this spot year after year, and it's easy to see why. These Instagram captions for Cape Cod will capture your best vacay moments.

Cape Cod is home to beautiful beaches, tasty seafood, trendy art galleries, and so much more. It's one of those places that will make you want to stay forever. Whether you plan on visiting with your BFF squad, bae, or family, you're bound to enjoy yourself. You can spend your days relaxing at the beach, visiting stunning vineyards and wineries, shopping the boutiques, whale watching, or whatever else floats your boat. Let's just say, you'll never get bored.

So pack your cutest swimsuits and sundresses for a vacation that you'll never forget. Don't forget to snap some photos for the 'Gram while you're at it! You'll want to relive these memories over and over again.

1. "Cape Cod is for lovers."

2. "May you always have a shell in your pocket, and sand in your toes."

3. "Cape Cod chillin'."

4. "Here for the good times and tan lines."

5. "Sandy toes and sun-kissed nose."

6. "Falling in love with Cape Cod, one clam at a time."

7. "Cape Cod and carry on."

8. "Salt water is good for the soul."

9. "It's always five o' clock in Cape Cod."

10. "I'm happiest when I'm floating at the Cape."

11. "Headed to the Cape for the sunshine and good times."

12. "Destination Cape Cod."

13. "Whatever floats your boat."

14. "'Tis the season to go swimming."

15. "Talk to the sand."

16. "When the sunset matches your vibe."

17. "Nothing soothes the soul like the sun and the sand."

18. "Everyone should believe in something. I believe I should go to the beach."

19. "The ocean is calling me on my shell phone."

20. "Smell the sea, and feel the sky. Let your soul and spirit fly." — Van Morrison, "Into The Mystic"

21. "This sea makes my heart sing."

22. "Sea-sing every moment in Cape Cod."

23. "Happy as a clam."

24. "I never met a sunset that I didn't like."

25. "Sea you soon, Cape Cod."

26. "Pulled out my yellow polka dot bikini for the best weekend of the year."

27. "You can never have too much Cape Cod."

28. "Ready to eat all the lobster."

29. "Sea you on the next wave."

30. "#restingbeachface."

31. "Happier than a seagull with a French fry."

32. "Me and the Cape were mermaid to be."

33. "Fishing for a good time."

34. "The ocean can't solve everything, but it's a good start."

35. "Living like a lazy lobster."