A frequent traveler knows your vacation can start the minute you arrive at the airport. It’s not just about the destination, but the journey getting there as well. That’s why snapping a selfie on the plane is a must. As soon as you have your bag stored away and seatbelt fastened, it’s time to snap a pic, and post it even before you take off the runway with the perfect Instagram captions for airplane selfies.

If you’re anything like me, you love taking a ton of pics to remember the adventure, and the airplane selfie is just the beginning of your travel story. You want your followers to be excited from the beginning, and the best way to get them hooked is with a great caption. You’re already on vacation mode, so don’t do any extra work coming up with your own. Instead, use any of these 35 wanderlust-filled captions that are perfect to pair with any airplane selfie.

If you have a window seat, once you're up in the air and have your phone on airplane mode, get the cotton candy-colored clouds in the background to take your selfie to the next level. Snap a pic with your travel buddies, or just of you cozying up with a good book. Whatever snap you get, you’ll be prepared to share on the ‘Gram before you even take off or once you land.

1. "Catching flights, not feelings."

2. "Life is a journey. Enjoy the flight."

3. "Up in the clouds on my way to unknown things."

4. "And so my adventure begins."

5. "I’m on my way."

6. "Up, up, and away."

7. "Good things come to those who book flights."

8. "Sorry, I’ve got my head in the clouds… literally."

9. "Airplane mode: on."

10. "The next selfie I take will be in paradise."

11. "Smile at the world, and she’ll smile back."

12. "Live, don’t just exist."

14. "Come fly with me." — Frank Sinatra, "Come Fly With Me"

15. "I’m flying to where the WiFi’s weak."

16. "You can fly." — Peter Pan, "You Can Fly! You Can Fly! You Can Fly!"

17. "Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls." — Troye Sivan, "YOUTH"

18. "Adventure is out there." — Up

19. "But when I’m way up here, it’s crystal clear. That now I’m in a whole new world with you." — Aladdin, "A Whole New World"

20. "We travel not to escape life, but for life not to escape us."

21. "Do more of what makes you happy."

22. "I’m letting my dreams take flight."

23. "Love at first flight."

24. "I feel most like myself when I’m in the clouds."

25. "Do not disturb."

26. "Your wings already exist. All you have to do is fly."

27. "I haven’t been everywhere, but it’s on my list." — Susan Sontag

28. "But first, let me take a selfie." — The Chainsmokers, "#SELFIE"

29. "Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself." — Coco Chanel

30. "Of all the books in the world, the best stories are found between the pages of a passport."

31. "I was made to soar."

32. "Always looking up."

33. "Spread your little wings and fly away." — Queen, "Spread Your Wings"

34. "The sky is the limit."

35. "'Cause I'm leavin' on a jet plane." — John Denver, "Leaving on a Jet Plane"