30 Cute Instagram Captions for Traveling In 2019, Because Adventure Is Calling

There's nothing quite like an adventure. Travel is one of the greatest things you can do to learn more about yourself and the world you live in. It can also be a huge investment in both your personal and emotional growth. Some plane tickets may have a high cost, but the memories you make along the way are truly priceless. So, when you're jetting off into the clouds, on your way to a new destination, be sure to have these cute Instagram captions for traveling on your mind.

If there's one place you can depend on to get your daily dose of travel inspo, it's Instagram. Whether you use a hashtag or search by location, you can scroll through an infinite amount of Instagram-worthy travel photos. You'll see epic landscape photos, and you'll read captions that convey all of the best things about travel. You'll find people who love travel just as much as you do, and there's no greater feeling.

You can use Instagram to inspire your travels or you can encourage others through your own travel photography. Either way, these cute captions say everything you're feeling about the magic of travel.

1. "Taking a picture so the memory will last longer."

2. "Take time to observe the beauty all around you."

3. “Let’s find some beautiful place to get lost in."

4. "There are no shortcuts to any place worth going." — Beverly Sills

5. “In a committed relationship with my passport."

6. “I'm in love with cities I've never been to and people I've never met." — Melody Truong

7. “My whole life I’ve been a seeker, searching for something.” — Mike White

8. "Hope your weekend looked a little something like this."

9. “For me, a place unvisited is like an unrequited love.” — Eric Weiner

10. “If you need me, I'll be on cloud nine."

11. “Every place is a goldmine. You have only to give yourself time, sit in a teahouse watching the passers-by, stand in a corner of the market, go for a haircut.” — Tiziano Terzani

12. “I don’t want to own anything until I know I have found the place where me and things belong together. I’m not quite sure where that is just yet. But I know what it’s like.” — Truman Capote, Breakfast at Tiffany’s

13. “Paradise found."

14. “Catch you on the flipside."

15. “Let's taco 'bout this spread."

16. “She leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes."

17. “I do believe it's time for another adventure."

18. “Sometimes, you wanna go where nobody knows your name."

19. “Feet on the ground. Head in the clouds."

20. “Got my feet in the sand and a coconut in my hands."

21. “I have no plans, but I've got my passport in hand.”

22. “There's Norway I'm ever going back home."

23. “I don't wanna go home, so let's just Rome."

24. “I've got no plans to return."

25. “#views."

26. “I've only got one life, so I wanna do it right."

27. “This life is the greatest movie we'll ever sea."

28. “Oh, dear. I wish you were here.”

29. “I'm just exactly where I want to be.”

30. “I don't need an excuse to live my life to the fullest.”