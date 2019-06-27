When it comes to celebrating the Fourth of July, the possibilities are truly endless. You might be hosting a barbecue, heading on a beachside getaway with your SO, having a picnic in the park, or spending the day by the pool. Of course, you'll take a ton of photos to document your festivities. For avid picture-takers, Independence Day isn't just about the pics you'll get with your friends and fam, or of the fireworks display at the end of the night. You'll also need some Fourth of July selfie captions for the epic pics you're going to get of yourself that day.

Whether you're hanging out in a sundress for the barbecue, or spending the entire day in your bathing suit and sunnies, you can't pass up an opportunity to snap a fire(work) selfie. You know exactly how to capture the best pic, too. Rock your red, white, and blue, grab the nearest sparkler, and get ready to embrace your(selfie).

So, get ready for the best Independence Day yet, complete with all the selfies that will fill your IG feed with amazing pics.

1. "Brb, I'm gonna party like it's 1776."

2. "Tis the sea-son for some shellfies."

3. "Red, white, and beachy."

4. "All I need is some vitamin sea."

5. "Today, I'm going to U.S.Slay!"

6. "Barbe-cue up the music and let's dance."

7. "Good vibes happen near the tides."

8. "Feelin' like a fine-apple."

9. "I'm gonna be like Miley, and party in the USA."

10. "Lettuce celebrate the fact that we've mustard up the courage to throw a barbecue."

11. "It's a tanning and tides kind of day."

12. "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream." — Howard Johnson, Billy Moll, and Robert A. King, "Ice Cream"

13. "Hello America, you're beautiful."

14. "Bold stripes, bright stars, brave hearts."

15. "Glowing with the flow this Fourth of July."

16. "Feelin' myself and this festive OOTD."

17. "I was clearly mermaid for Fourth of July parties on the beach."

18. "I sparkle so much, I should be a firework."

19. "When I flip, you flip, we flip."

20. "A cute sundress can do no wrong."

21. "Taking shellfies on my shellphone."

22. "Sandy toes, sun-kissed nose, backyard grillin', sundress chillin'."

23. "Serving beachy looks and pink skies."

24. "'Cause baby, you're a firework." — Katy Perry, "Firework"

25. "Oh my stars, who knew Fourth of July lighting could look this good?"

26. "Pretty sure I was a sparkler in another life."

27. "Living a stars and stripes kind of life."

28. "Keep calm and sparkle on."

29. "I'm feeling sweeter than a slice of watermelon right now."

30. "Anything is popsicle on the Fourth of July."

31. "Fourth of July: The only holiday when selfies are literally lit."

32. "Let freedom and tan lines ring."

33. "Time to ketchup."

34. "Loving this day s'more and s'more."

35. "We the people like to party. And we the people are ready to take some selfies."