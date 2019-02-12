35 Captions For Yoga Retreat Pics That'll Make You Want To NamaSTAY Forever

When in doubt, stretch it out. A yoga retreat is seriously the perfect way for you to blend your love for travel and yoga. Sometimes life can get incredibly hectic, so a sweet vacation can definitely help you recharge. Take it a bit further by going on a vacation that's all about yoga. Being in a new place will bring you plenty of inspiration, and your yoga practice will bring you plenty of calm. Sounds like the best of both worlds to me! There are so many retreats to choose from, and these captions for yoga retreats will capture all of the good vibes. You'll literally want to namaSTAY forever.

Imagine perfecting your downward-facing dog next to endless ocean views, as you listen to the waves crash against the shore. You won't have any trouble finding calm as you practice your favorite yoga poses in the most serene atmosphere and breathtaking environment. You'll be able to meet like-minded yogis, eat healthy food, and explore a new destination all at the same trip. It just doesn't get any better than that!

A yoga retreat is the ultimate way to disconnect with the noise of the world so that you can reconnect with yourself. So, snap some serene pics and happy stretching!

1. "I want to nama-STAY here forever."

2. "#namaste."

3. "Leave it all on the map."

4. “The very heart of yoga practice is abhyasa — steady effort in the direction you want to go.” — Sally Kempton

5. "Self-care is how you take your power back." — Lalah Delia

6. "All I need is my passport and yoga mat."

7. "Perfecting my downward-facing dog in *insert location*."

8. "Stretching around the world."

9. "Home is wherever my yoga mat is."

10. “Alignment: Check yourself before you wreck yourself.”

11. “Rolling with my OMies.”

12. “Give this world good energy."

13. "Keep calm and stretch it out."

14. "No stressing, just stretching."

15. “I’m sorry for what I said before I went to yoga.”

16. "Disconnecting to reconnect."

17. "Yoga is not just repetition of few postures — it is more about the exploration and discovery of the subtle energies of life." — Amit Ray

18. "But first, yoga."

19. “Never underestimate a person with a yoga mat and a plane ticket.”

20. "Got my bags packed and my yoga mat."

21. "Wake and nama-slay."

22. “Stay balanced."

23. “Yoga is not about touching your toes. It is what you learn on the way down.” — Jigar Gor

24. “Let's do some yo-yo-yoga.”

25. "Travel, yoga, repeat."

26. "But first, namaste."

27. "There's no turning back now."

28. "I bend so I don't break. I travel so I don't get lost."

29. "A yoga retreat? I'm down, dog!"

30. “Do more yoga, catch more flights.”

31. “#NAMASLAY.”

32. "Quiet your mind, free your body."

33. "Feed your soul."

34. "Beach don't kill my vibe."

35. "Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow." — Albert Einstein