There's no denying that you love your pup so much, you want to share every single magical moment with them. That, of course, includes your wedding day. You have your dress, your shoes, the venue, and the cake all picked out. Another top priority on your to-do list is deciding where to include your furry friend in the ceremony. They could escort you down the aisle, or take on the ring bearer duties. Either way, you'll want to be prepared with captions for having your dog in your wedding.

Let's face it: When people see your dog at your wedding, they will immediately take out their phones to snap a million pictures. That's just the effect your adorable pooch has on people. Every single pawfect moment needs to be captured and remembered forever. Don't even get me started if your pup gets dressed up in a tux, bowtie, or fancy dress they'll be comfortable in.

The cuteness will be too much to handle, so let me take care of the Instagram captions for you. That way, you can share the sweet snaps of your pup, and get right back to celebrating your special day. Just use any of these 35 dog and wedding-inspired captions for pictures of your pooch, and congrats on a love that will last fur ever.

1. "I needed my best dog at the ceremony."

2. "Happily fur-ever after."

3. "My dog does, too."

4. "Living his most dapper life."

5. "I will always woof you."

6. "Just you, and me, and our dogs."

7. "There's no one I'd rather walk down the aisle with than you."

8. "Everything is better with your dog."

9. "Surrounded by my fur friends and family."

10. "Here comes my ring security."

11. "My pawrents are getting married today."

12. "To have and to hold my paw."

13. "You may lick the bride."

14. "Woof you be mine always and fur-ever?"

15. "Today was a tail wagging kind of a day."

16. "And they called it puppy love." — Paul Anka, "Puppy Love"

17. "I pugging love you, always."

18. "Pugs and kisses on our wedding day."

19. "I ruff you with my whole heart."

20. "I chews you for the rest of my life."

21. "What a pawfect wedding day."

22. "Will you beagle mine fur-ever?"

23. "How does my tux look?"

24. "All you need is love... and a dog."

25. "I labr-adore you."

26. "Love is a four-legged word."

27. "Here's to love and laughter and happily ever after with my dog by my side."

28. "My dog is just here for the cake."

29. "Take my paw, and love me fur-ever."

30. "Can't wait to wiggle my tail on the dance floor with you."

31. "The happiest pupper you ever did see."

32. "Warning: cuteness overload."

33. "It's time to get this pawty started."

34. "You're looking quite fetching today."

35. "Just taking some time to paws and reflect on my wedding day."