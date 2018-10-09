Make a wish and blow out the candles, because it's your birthday! That's right — another year in the books, another year more glam. Whether you're planning an elaborate birthday bash with all of your friends, a small dinner with just the squad, or a cozy night in with your BFF, the one thing you definitely need to do is eat some confetti cake. It's a must, and when you're about to post that foodie pic of your sweet slice, you'll need some birthday cake puns for Instagram captions.

Consider these puns as my present to you. I know puns can be a bit cheesy at times, but everyone loves them. They make you smile and laugh, which is exactly what you should be doing on your birthday (along with throwing some glitter in the air). These puns are great for not only your own post, but when you need a little help wishing your friend a happy day in the future.

When it's party time, don't hit the pause button to come up with a caption on your own. Instead, use any of these 35 cake puns for a sweet slice of birthday fun.

1. "Slice, slice, baby." — Unknown

2. "You want a piece of me?" — Britney Spears, "Piece Of Me"

3. "Sweetest slice of paradise." — Unknown

4. "I'm so happy to have all my friends around, that I'm in tiers." — Unknown

5. "A midsummer ice cream cake." — Unknown

6. "I want s'more cake." — Unknown

7. "I don't carrot all as long as there's cake." — Unknown

8. "Have an eggcellent birthday." — Unknown

9. "I will never dessert you." — Unknown

10. "What's up cake? Muffin much." — Unknown

11. "You're so sweet." — Unknown

12. "Cut my cake into pieces. This is my last re-torte." — Unknown

13. "Babycakes." — Unknown

14. "Whip it. Whip it good." — Devo, "Whip It"

15. "I whale always love birthday cake." — Unknown

16. "This cake's been sprinkled with love." — Unknown

17. "Sprinkling you with birthday wishes." — Unknown

18. "Some only dream of cake. Others bake it happen." — Unknown

19. "You make life so fun-fetti." — Unknown

20. "Just a cupcake looking for a stud muffin." — Unknown

21. "My birthday cake brings all the boys to the yard." — Unknown

22. "Donut be jelly it's my birthday." — Unknown

23. "Whatever sprinkles your cake." — Unknown

24. "It's sprinkling out." — Unknown

25. "Hey shorty, it's sherbet day." — Unknown

26. "Lettuce celebrate with cake." — Unknown

27. "Cake my day." — Unknown

28. "Darling, you take the cake." — Unknown

29. "I'll take another slice of that." — Unknown

30. "This party was the icing on the cake." — Unknown

31. "This day will just be a sprinkle in time." — Unknown

32. "Hope your birthday isn't crumby." — Unknown

33. "Thank you very mochi for all the birthday wishes." — Unknown

34. "I carrot cake my eyes off you." — Unknown

35. "Hope you have a berry happy birthday." — Unknown