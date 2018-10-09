35 Birthday Cake Puns For Instagram Captions That Are So, So Sweet
Make a wish and blow out the candles, because it's your birthday! That's right — another year in the books, another year more glam. Whether you're planning an elaborate birthday bash with all of your friends, a small dinner with just the squad, or a cozy night in with your BFF, the one thing you definitely need to do is eat some confetti cake. It's a must, and when you're about to post that foodie pic of your sweet slice, you'll need some birthday cake puns for Instagram captions.
Consider these puns as my present to you. I know puns can be a bit cheesy at times, but everyone loves them. They make you smile and laugh, which is exactly what you should be doing on your birthday (along with throwing some glitter in the air). These puns are great for not only your own post, but when you need a little help wishing your friend a happy day in the future.
When it's party time, don't hit the pause button to come up with a caption on your own. Instead, use any of these 35 cake puns for a sweet slice of birthday fun.
1. "Slice, slice, baby." — Unknown
2. "You want a piece of me?" — Britney Spears, "Piece Of Me"
3. "Sweetest slice of paradise." — Unknown
4. "I'm so happy to have all my friends around, that I'm in tiers." — Unknown
5. "A midsummer ice cream cake." — Unknown
6. "I want s'more cake." — Unknown
7. "I don't carrot all as long as there's cake." — Unknown
8. "Have an eggcellent birthday." — Unknown
9. "I will never dessert you." — Unknown
10. "What's up cake? Muffin much." — Unknown
11. "You're so sweet." — Unknown
12. "Cut my cake into pieces. This is my last re-torte." — Unknown
13. "Babycakes." — Unknown
14. "Whip it. Whip it good." — Devo, "Whip It"
15. "I whale always love birthday cake." — Unknown
16. "This cake's been sprinkled with love." — Unknown
17. "Sprinkling you with birthday wishes." — Unknown
18. "Some only dream of cake. Others bake it happen." — Unknown
19. "You make life so fun-fetti." — Unknown
20. "Just a cupcake looking for a stud muffin." — Unknown
21. "My birthday cake brings all the boys to the yard." — Unknown
22. "Donut be jelly it's my birthday." — Unknown
23. "Whatever sprinkles your cake." — Unknown
24. "It's sprinkling out." — Unknown
25. "Hey shorty, it's sherbet day." — Unknown
26. "Lettuce celebrate with cake." — Unknown
27. "Cake my day." — Unknown
28. "Darling, you take the cake." — Unknown
29. "I'll take another slice of that." — Unknown
30. "This party was the icing on the cake." — Unknown
31. "This day will just be a sprinkle in time." — Unknown
32. "Hope your birthday isn't crumby." — Unknown
33. "Thank you very mochi for all the birthday wishes." — Unknown
34. "I carrot cake my eyes off you." — Unknown
35. "Hope you have a berry happy birthday." — Unknown