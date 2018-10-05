35 Best Friend Puns For You & Your Butter Half
If I were to ask you to describe your best friend in just three words, it would likely be an extremely difficult task. You can't just sum up the PB to your J with a few words like that. That's why it's pretty much mission impossible to come up with the perfect caption for that fire best friend selfie you want to post on Instagram. When you're at a loss for words, the best course of action is to opt for something clever and punny. That's why you need some best friend puns to give you some inspiration for the perfect caption.
I know puns can be cheesy AF, but isn't that why we love them so much? Sure, you always find yourself rolling your eyes at first, but then you end up giggling non-stop. That laughter is pretty much what it's like when you're hanging with your BFF. She can say pretty much anything that'll have you laughing until your stomach hurts.
For your next Insta-worthy bestie pic, plug in any of these 35 best friend puns for a quick and hilarious caption that shows how much you cherish your friend-chip.
1. "We are best teas for life." — Unknown
2. "I love my best friend a waffle lot." — Unknown
3. "We spend a latte time together." — Unknown
4. "We are mint to be." — Unknown
5. "You're my main squeeze, and bring zest to my life." — Unknown
6. "Thank you so mochi for being my best friend." — Unknown
7. "I value our friend-chip." — Unknown
8. "My best friend is turtley awesome." — Unknown
9. "She's my otter half." — Unknown
10. "You're a koalaty friend." — Unknown
11. "We're like monkeys — we love hanging with each other." — Unknown
12. "Thanks for always pudding up with me." — Unknown
13. "You're a flantastic friend." — Unknown
14. "My BFF is kind of a big dill." — Unknown
15. "Having an egg-cellent time with my best friend." — Unknown
16. "I loaf my bestie." — Unknown
17. "We are the three egg-migos." — Unknown
18. "Beast friends forever." — Unknown
19. "I lava you lots." — Unknown
20. "Don't go bacon my heart. I couldn't if I fried." — Unknown
21. "I'll never leaf you." — Unknown
22. "Orange you glad we're friends?" — Unknown
23. "When we're not together, I miss my friend deerly." — Unknown
24. "I've got taste in buds." — Unknown
25. "You are my beary best friend." — Unknown
26. "Donut come between my friend and me." — Unknown
27. "You're owl I need." — Unknown
28. "You are my support bra." — Unknown
29. "I'd be muffin without you." — Unknown
30. "This is nacho average best friend." — Unknown
31. "You are cereal-sly the best." — Unknown
32. "Udon know how much you mean to me." — Unknown
33. "I can always bee myself around you." — Unknown
34. "We were mermaid to be friends forever." — Unknown
35. "A toast to my butter half." — Unknown