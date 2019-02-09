35 Best Captions For Studying Abroad, So You Can Say "Ciao" To Your Life In The U.S. For A While

Studying abroad is one of the best ways you can fulfill your lifelong dream of seeing the world. Not only do you get to continue your education in an exciting new environment, but you'll also have the chance to explore different countries outside of where you're studying. It's the perfect way to cross a ton of dream destinations off of your travel bucket list. You'll definitely be taking a ton of pictures while you're on your travels, so you'll need the best captions for studying abroad to give everyone back home something to talk about (and swoon over).

Even though you might get a little homesick at times, and you'll miss your family and friends back in the states, you're totally ready to take on an exciting new adventure. While you're abroad, you can try a ton of new food, experience new cultures, and maybe even pick up another language.

While you're studying abroad, make sure you really take the time to breathe everything in. Now is the best time to see it all. You may not get an opportunity to travel like this again in your lifetime, and you should enjoy it while it lasts. And don't forget to take some pics for the 'Gram so you can look back on all of your study abroad memories for years to come.

1. "BRB, studying overseas."

2. "Catch flights, not feelings."

3. "Adventure is calling."

4. "Eiffel in love with Paris... don't think I'll ever want to leave."

5. "Ciao."

6. "You can find me where the music meets the ocean." — Zac Brown Band, "Jump Right In"

7. "Irish I could stay, but my I'm leaving for my semester in Ireland."

8. "I'm going to see the world, no matter what it takes."

9. "Ready to stuff my belly full of bread and my heart with new adventures."

10. "Call me, beep me if ya wanna reach me." — Christina Milian, "Call Me, Beep Me"

11. "Here for the gelato."

12. "Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow." — Anita Desai

13. "I'll oversea y'all later — going to study abroad."

14. "They say there's no place like home, but sorry, mom. I'm going to Rome."

15. "Bon voyage."

16. "Salt in the air, sand in my hair."

17. "Off to see new places and meet new faces."

18. "In a committed relationship with my passport."

19. "Airplane mode: activated."

20. "I'm overseas-ing my chance to go study abroad."

21. "Au revoir to my life in the States."

22. "Head in the clouds, on my way to a new adventure."

23. "Czech out this amazing view."

24. "Italy has stolen a pizza my heart."

25. "All you need is love and a passport."

26. "If traveling was free, I'd be spending my entire life with the world."

27. "We must take adventures in order to know where we truly belong."

28. "Irish I could stay here forever."

29. "And I think to myself, what a wonderful world." — Louis Armstrong, "What A Wonderful World"

30. "If you haven't used up all the stamp spots in your passport book, you're not really living."

31. "I want to make memories all over the world."

32. "Travel makes one modest. You see what a tiny place you occupy in the world." — Gustave Flaubert

33. "Wander often, wonder always."

34. "The world looks beautiful on you."

35. "To travel is to live." — Hans Christian Andersen