Whether you've just started playing golf or have become a regular at the course, one thing is undeniably true: You have plenty of pictures patiently waiting in your camera roll to be posted on the 'gram. Some may show you taking a swing at the start of the course with your driver and chilling in the golf cart with your clubs. Other snaps might be taken moments before you tap the ball on the putting green. Why don't you share all of of those photos with any of these Instagram captions for golf?

These captions are priceless and will certainly make your followers laugh, even if they don't know all the rules of the game. A little birdie might have told you about how these captions are perfect for golf-related scenarios as well. Those dates you go on with your partner to the local mini golf course will have a moment on the 'gram, thanks to the puns and clever phrases tucked in below.

As long as you use one of them, your Instagram post will be a slam dunk. Wait, that's not right. *Clears throat.* They'll be a hole-in-one and a true shoutout to your perfect game. Run, don't walk, to snag your favorites.

Marcus Chung /E+/Getty Images

1. "Just in case you needed proof that I've got game."

2. "You have to work a little, to (golf) ball a lot."

3. "I've got some game."

4. "Working on my swing this weekend. How about you?"

5. "Does this perfect swing go with my outfit?"

6. "Playing mini golf and practicing for the big leagues."

7. "Having a (golf) ball whenever I'm with you."

8. "Gone golfing, be back later."

9. "Becoming besties with the sand traps."

10. "Pro golf tip: Don't lose your ball in the water."

11. "Feeling like Jessica Day when she's trying to network on the golf course."

12. "I'm just here for the snacks at the clubhouse."

13. "Do you think my skill levels will transfer from Wii Sports?"

14. "You're the best person to golf with by par."

15. "I like big putts and I cannot lie."

16. "Mark me down for a birdie."

17. "A little birdie told me..."

18. "I like long, romantic rides in the golf cart."

19. "One hole down, eight more to go."

20. "The cutest caddy in the entire world."

21. "Now accepting trophies for my golf skills."

22. "Let's go on more date that require putting greens and golf clubs."

Chelsea Victoria / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

23. "Another day, another golf ball that I'll never see again."

24. "Is it time for me to pull out my iron? Be honest."

25. "Wedging myself between the good vibes and good company."

26. "Serving cute golf skirts 24/7."

27. "A day on the golf course is a day well spent."

28. "There she goes, playing golf and crushing it again."

29. "That ball is gone with the wind."

30. "Today was totally up to par."

31. "Did you see that? It was tee-rrific!"

32. "Putt, putt, and away."

33. "I like the mini version of golf most of all."

34. "My Instagram Story saw this putt first."