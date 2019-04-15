34 Instagram Captions For Easter 2019 To Use When Celebrating With Your Fave Peeps

It's time to break out the floral sundresses and pastel-colored apparel, because Easter 2019 is on its way. (That means you better start finalizing your Easter weekend plans if you haven't already.) You may have an egg hunt with your younger cousins around the yard, or are planning on exchanging baskets and chocolate bunnies with the fam. Perhaps you and your besties are going out for brunch, dressed in your Easter best. Whatever you have on the agenda, you'll want to look out for Instagram captions for Easter 2019 to use with all the photos you plan on taking this weekend.

Luckily, this hunt is a lot easier than searching for the Easter Bunny's eggs, because I've assembled 34 quotes for you to use as captions. Now, it's as simple as taking your floral dress selfie and posting it straight on the 'Gram. That leaves you with much more time to savor some Cadbury Creme Eggs, and spend quality time with loved ones. Then, go out for a walk in the park with bae where you might stumble upon a perfect spot to snap a selfie with spring flowers in the background. You and your friends might even have plans to hit up the Easter parade in town. With the right caption ready to go, you don't have to pause the fun at all.

1. "Some bunny wants you to have the best Easter ever."

2. "Take time to stop and nibble the carrots. It's Easter Sunday, after all."

3. "Easter is the one time it's totally OK to put all of your eggs in one basket."

4. "Chillin' with my Peeps."

5. "I hope you have an egg-cellent Easter weekend."

6. "Live life in full bloom, especially on Easter."

7. "My favorite Peeps."

8. "Hoppy Easter to you."

9. "What up, my Peeps?"

10. "Hippity, hoppity, Easter's on its way." — Gene Autry, "Peter Cottontail"

11. "Bunny kisses and Easter wishes."

12. "Every bunny needs some bunny to love."

13. "I'm very good at hiding chocolate, too... in my stomach."

14. "Easter is here. Let's get egg-cited."

15. "I'm a good egg on Easter Sunday."

16. "Be egg-cellent to each other."

17. "Have a Happy Easter, for Peep's sake."

18. "I found the eggs, and you found me. [insert heart emojis]"

19. "Wearing my Sunday best on Easter."

20. "In your Easter bonnet, with all the frills upon it." — Irving Berlin, "Easter Parade"

21. "Silly rabbit, Easter is for eating chocolate."

22. "Over-easy like Sunday morning."

23. "Cracking up on Easter with my best friends."

24. "Don't worry, be hoppy."

25. "It's Easter, so I'm being a little eggs-tra today."

26. "I'm an eggspert egg hunter."

27. "Oh, I wanna dance with some bunny."

28. "I do not carrot all."

29. "Wishing you an Easter filled with solid chocolate bunnies."

30. "Glad to spend Easter with all my favorite chicks."

31. "Today, I'd like my eggs in chocolate form."

32. "You’re never too old for an Easter Egg hunt."

33. "There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate." — Linda Grayson

34. "When life gives you lemons, throw it back and ask for chocolate."