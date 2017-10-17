On Halloween night, you and your squad are most likely planning on taking over. That could mean dressing up for a backyard dinner and spooky cocktails, or enjoying festive movies under the moonlight. Even if you’re still deciding what to do, you know you’ll need some Halloween witch puns, because you’ll have your coven of best witches by your side.

Between the costume selfies and sweet foodie pics, you’ll have Insta-worthy moments that call for the most festive captions. If you’re having a small gathering with just your roommates, mix up a batch of witch’s brew to enjoy. That’s where you can use witch puns to name your signature drink and to caption your sippin’ selfies. If you’re still unsure of what costume to wear, you can always dress up as your favorite witch. Be inspired by the Sanderson sisters, and wear a red, green, or purple dress with a makeup look that gives a nod to your fave character. Or, opt for a chilling witch costume based on Netflix’s series the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina with a red dress and black headband.

Enjoy an outdoor movie night filled with witchy tales like Hocus Pocus, Harry Potter, and Practical Magic. Set up a photobooth with string lights, pumpkins, and a felt garland for your friends to take pictures in. Throughout the night, snap a mixture of candids, spellbinding Boomerangs, and adorable selfies. Then, post your favorite photos of the bunch with any of these 34 witch puns that have magically been assembled just for you.

Elena González Hontoria / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

1. "Witch way to the party?"

2. "Witch better have my candy."

3. "Trick or treat yourselves, witches.”

4. "Come witch me."

5. "This is how you party when you’re witch and famous."

6. "Bow down, witches."

7. "We’re 100% those witches."

8. "Cheers, witches!"

9. "What up, my witches?"

10. "Witching you a very haunted Halloween."

11. "These witches are my best ghoulfriends.”

12. "Feeling wicked sassy."

13. "I’ll be witchin’."

14. "Son of a witch!"

15. "Bad witch."

16. "Witch, please."

Vesnaandjic/E+/Getty Images

17. "Boss witch."

18. "Witch crew are you referring to?”

19. "I know how to drive a stick."

20. "Bewitcha in a minute."

21. "Resting witch face."

22. "We fly on broomsticks so we can make a clean getaway."

23. "If the broom fits."

24. "Keep calm and carry a wand."

25. "Where my ghouls at?"

26. "Witch way to the brew?"

27. "Creepin it real."

28. "Eat, drink, and be scary."

29. "Haunting it."

30. "Just me and my best ghoulfriends."

31. "Everything I brew, I brew it for you."

32. "It's a brewtiful day for some witch’s brew."

33. "Just (witch’s) brew it."

34. "You're brewtiful."