34 Captions For Best Friend's Wedding Day To Kick Off Her Happily Ever After
For as long as you can remember, your best friend has been your rock. Whether she's been by your side basically since day one, or you met along the way, she's gone through the ups and downs of life with you. You've had your fights, your apologies, and your epic late night dance parties. You've tried new foods and drinks together, and shared clothes and jewelry. Your friendship has sustained curveballs, friend group drama, and sucky jobs. And now, your friendship is experiencing another major moment: your BFF's wedding day. As much as you're extremely excited to celebrate, you're probably also feeling like it's the most hectic time ever — because it basically is. As her BFF, you want to make sure her day is a perfect fairy tale — right down to all of the Instagram captions for best friend's wedding day.
It sounds silly, but when you're dealing with a day that's this important, you want to make sure everything goes smoothly. Needless to say, when you've finally got a moment to breathe between adjusting your bestie's train and talking to the guests, don't forget to post a few pics with the happy couple. These wedding day captions are fit for a best friend.
1. "Here's to love and laughter and happily ever after." — Unknown
2. "Hand in hand, heart to heart, on this day your adventure starts." — Unknown
3. "He stole her heart, now she's stealing his last name." — Unknown
4. "Nothing fancy, just love." — Unknown
5. "Love is meant to be an adventure." — Gordon B. Hinckley
6. "As endless as the ocean, as timeless as the tides." — Unknown
7. "My best friend is a bride!" — Unknown
8. "Together is a beautiful place to be." — Unknown
9. "Once in a lifetime, you meet someone who changes everything." — Unknown
10. "The hangover only lasts a day, but the memories last a lifetime." — Unknown
11. "When 'yes' means 'forever'." — Unknown
12. "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." — Audrey Hepburn
13. "It's been an emotional day. Even the cake is in tiers." — Unknown
14. "Live for the moments you can't put into words." — Kid Rock
15. "And so the adventure begins." — Unknown
16. "They've decided on forever." — Unknown
17. "Two less fish in the sea." — Unknown
18. "'How do you spell love?' said Piglet. 'You don't spell it, you feel it,' said Pooh." — Winnie the Pooh
19. "To have and to hold." — Unknown
20. "If her SO thinks this means less BFF-time, he's wrong." — Unknown
21. "Let all that you do be done in love." — 1 Corinthians 16:14
22. "It's not what we have in our life, but who we have in our life that counts." — J.M. Laurence
23. "Friends by heart and sisters by soul." — Unknown
24. "Pop the champagne, she's changing her last name." — Unknown
25. "You're the 'she' to my 'nanigans.'" — Unknown
26. "Being happy never goes out of style." — Lilly Pulitzer
27. "They go together like cupcakes and frosting." — Unknown
28. "Bride squad." — Unknown
29. "Bridesmaid for a day, best friend for life." — Unknown
30. "People come and people go. The best will stay." — Unknown
31. "A good friend knows all your best stories. A best friend has lived them with you." — Unknown
32. "Thanks for being my unbiological sister." — Unknown
33. "Confetti here, champagne there, love everywhere." — Unknown
34. "May your life together be full of love and may your love be full of life." — Unknown