For as long as you can remember, your best friend has been your rock. Whether she's been by your side basically since day one, or you met along the way, she's gone through the ups and downs of life with you. You've had your fights, your apologies, and your epic late night dance parties. You've tried new foods and drinks together, and shared clothes and jewelry. Your friendship has sustained curveballs, friend group drama, and sucky jobs. And now, your friendship is experiencing another major moment: your BFF's wedding day. As much as you're extremely excited to celebrate, you're probably also feeling like it's the most hectic time ever — because it basically is. As her BFF, you want to make sure her day is a perfect fairy tale — right down to all of the Instagram captions for best friend's wedding day.

It sounds silly, but when you're dealing with a day that's this important, you want to make sure everything goes smoothly. Needless to say, when you've finally got a moment to breathe between adjusting your bestie's train and talking to the guests, don't forget to post a few pics with the happy couple. These wedding day captions are fit for a best friend.

1. "Here's to love and laughter and happily ever after." — Unknown

2. "Hand in hand, heart to heart, on this day your adventure starts." — Unknown

3. "He stole her heart, now she's stealing his last name." — Unknown

4. "Nothing fancy, just love." — Unknown

5. "Love is meant to be an adventure." — Gordon B. Hinckley

6. "As endless as the ocean, as timeless as the tides." — Unknown

7. "My best friend is a bride!" — Unknown

8. "Together is a beautiful place to be." — Unknown

9. "Once in a lifetime, you meet someone who changes everything." — Unknown

10. "The hangover only lasts a day, but the memories last a lifetime." — Unknown

11. "When 'yes' means 'forever'." — Unknown

12. "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." — Audrey Hepburn

13. "It's been an emotional day. Even the cake is in tiers." — Unknown

14. "Live for the moments you can't put into words." — Kid Rock

15. "And so the adventure begins." — Unknown

16. "They've decided on forever." — Unknown

17. "Two less fish in the sea." — Unknown

18. "'How do you spell love?' said Piglet. 'You don't spell it, you feel it,' said Pooh." — Winnie the Pooh

19. "To have and to hold." — Unknown

20. "If her SO thinks this means less BFF-time, he's wrong." — Unknown

21. "Let all that you do be done in love." — 1 Corinthians 16:14

22. "It's not what we have in our life, but who we have in our life that counts." — J.M. Laurence

23. "Friends by heart and sisters by soul." — Unknown

24. "Pop the champagne, she's changing her last name." — Unknown

25. "You're the 'she' to my 'nanigans.'" — Unknown

26. "Being happy never goes out of style." — Lilly Pulitzer

27. "They go together like cupcakes and frosting." — Unknown

28. "Bride squad." — Unknown

29. "Bridesmaid for a day, best friend for life." — Unknown

30. "People come and people go. The best will stay." — Unknown

31. "A good friend knows all your best stories. A best friend has lived them with you." — Unknown

32. "Thanks for being my unbiological sister." — Unknown

33. "Confetti here, champagne there, love everywhere." — Unknown

34. "May your life together be full of love and may your love be full of life." — Unknown