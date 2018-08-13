33 Travel Puns For Instagram, Because You Never Get Tide Down To One Place

With all the traveling you've been doing this summer, you have tons and tons of pics to share on the 'Gram. You might even be running out of storage space on your phone, and are tired of getting that message to clear it out. I've been slowing rolling out the best of the best, so my friends aren't overwhelmed with every awesome vacation pic all at once. However, that means I'm running out of captions for every pic I post. Sometimes, you just want something fun and witty, rather than an inspirational quote. That's why having a backlog of travel puns for Instagram on your phone is necessary.

Let's be real: Picking out the best pic for the 'Gram is easy. It's also super simple easy to choose the right filter and hashtags. The thing that stumps everyone is the finding the right words for your caption. Sometimes, it even stops you from posting altogether, or sending your pics to sit in your drafts. No one wants that. The world needs to see your vacay pics, so don't let some words stop you from showing off your weekend getaways and beach days. When you're packing your suitcase for your next trip, make sure to bring along these 33 travel puns. Then, you'll be ready to jet set to tons of Insta likes that'll be coming your way.

1. "Nothing about this trip is plane." — Unknown

2. "Tropic like it's hot." — Unknown

3. "Keep palm and carry on." — Unknown

4. "Sent with love." — Unknown

5. "Having to unpack my suitcase after vacation is like the ultimate emotional baggage." — Unknown

6. "There's Norway I want to go back home." — Unknown

7. "Sea you real soon." — Unknown

8. "Seas the day." — Unknown

9. "Adios, beaches." — Unknown

10. "Keep it plane and simple." — Unknown

11. "Don't know where to go? Just wing it." — Unknown

12. "Bun voyage." — Unknown

13. "Having suite dreams." — Unknown

14. "I got 99 problems, but a beach ain't one." — Unknown

15. "You have the passport to my heart." — Unknown

16. "Alpaca my bags for the next vacation." — Unknown

17. "Heading to the beach, I'm traveling light." — Unknown

18. "I'm Havana great time." — Unknown

19. "When traveling, sometimes, Alaska local for directions." — Unknown

20. "Juneau where we're going?" — Unknown

21. "I'm free to Rome in Italy." — Unknown

22. "Sea you later." — Unknown

23. "Beach you to it." — Unknown

24. "Shore, you don't want to come along?" — Unknown

25. "Time flies when you're on a plane." — Unknown

26. "Traveling is my Seoul mate." — Unknown

27. "I need vitamin sea." — Unknown

28. "I don't Bolivia how beautiful it is here." — Unknown

29. "Keeping it reel on vacation." — Unknown

30. "You float my boat." — Unknown

31. "It's aboat time I went on vacation." — Unknown

32. "Feeling fintastic." — Unknown

33. "Don't get tide down in one place when there is so much to sea." — Unknown