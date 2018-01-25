33 Spring Break Instagram Captions, Wherever Your Travels May Lead Your Girl Crew

Stressful tests and late night study sessions are prime examples of why we need spring break, and we need it ASAP. School can so draining at times, which is why we're all in need of a little vacay so we can return refreshed and on track to finish out the year in the most clutch fashion. Your ideal spring break could be a beach getaway with your squad, traveling abroad to a dream destination, or just a much-needed staycation with your pup. Wherever your travels may take you, you'll need some spring break Instagram captions for all of the snapshots you decide to take.

You're on vacation after all, so don't break a sweat trying to come up with the perfect caption on your own. The only sweat you should be breaking is while you're basking in the sun with your girl squad by your side, and a vibrant cocktail in hand (if you're 21 and up, of course). You've already handled the packing and planning, so we have you covered with these 33 spring break captions that are ready to seas the day.

Your Instagram feed will start filling up with pictures of everyone else's spring break, so make sure your posts stand out with awesome captions. The best part is, you didn't have to take any time away from sunbathing to come up with them, either. You're welcome!

1. "Good times and tan lines." — Unknown

2. "Anything's possible if you've got enough nerve." — J.K. Rowling

3. "Salt in the air, sand in my hair." — Unknown

4. "Girls just wanna have sun." — Unknown

5. "Life was meant for good friends and great adventures." — Unknown

6. "Beach please." — Unknown

7. "The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever." — Unknown

8. "Be grateful for good friends, hot sun, and clear water." — Unknown

9. "I just need some time in a beautiful place to clear my head." — Unknown

10. "Everyone should believe in something. I believe I should go to the beach." — Unknown

11. "I need vitamin sea." — Unknown

12. "Catch flights, not feelings." — Unknown

13. "Life is better at the beach." — Unknown

14. "I want to lay down, let the sun hit my face, and forget about absolutely everything." — Unknown

15. "Ocean air, salty hair, not a care." — Unknown

16. "If you can dream it, you can do it." — Walt Disney

17. "Living on island time." — Unknown

18. "Tonight, we are young. So let's set the world on fire, we can burn brighter than the sun." — Fun., "We Are Young"

19. "The most wasted of all days is one without laughter." — E.E. Cummings

20. "Aloha beaches." — Unknown

21. "And then I realized adventure was the best way to learn." — Unknown

22. "Beach don't kill my vibe." — Unknown

23. "Vacation mode on." — Unknown

24. "We travel not to escape life, but for life not to escape us." — Unknown

25. "Work hard, travel harder." — Unknown

26. "Sorry, out to live. Be back soon!" — Unknown

27. "Say yes to new adventures." — Unknown

28. "I want adventure in the great wide somewhere." — Beauty and the Beast

29. "Travel does the heart good." — Unknown

30. "Once a year, go someplace you have never been before." — Dalai Lama

31. "Travel brings power and love back into your life." — Rumi

32. "Taking time to do nothing often brings everything into perspective." — Doe Zantamata

33. "You're off to great places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting. So... get on your way!" — Dr. Seuss