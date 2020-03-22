32 TMI Grooming Products That Are Totally Genius

Whether it’s daily, weekly, or monthly, everyone has a grooming ritual, and maybe even a few aspects of it, you wouldn't want share at brunch or with your coworkers. But especially in stressful times, taking care of yourself and feeling your best isn't just nice, it's a necessity. Luckily, Amazon is packed with grooming products that are nothing short of amazing, and they don't cost a small fortune to be delivered discreetly right to your door in just a couple of days with Prime shipping.

Below, you'll find awesome beauty and self-care products that work for head to toe. Start with a two-part face mask made with egg protein and aloe vera that offers serious smoothing results and a shampoo with clarifying essential oils for hair that's squeaky clean, hydrated, and full of volume. Finish it off with a copper-infused foot sleeve that helps with soreness you can wear at the end of the day or all day every day under your socks and a foot brush that lets you get in between your toes.

Scroll on for even more genius grooming products you might not want to talk about but will make a huge difference. You might even find one or two that's so good, you won't be able not to share.

Elite Daily may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently of Elite Daily’s editorial and sales departments.

1. This Foot Brush That Tickles As It Cleans Foot Cute Ashiyubi Kirei Brush $7 | Amazon See On Amazon This mini cleaning brush gently gets in between your toes for fresher smelling feet without you having to bend down and scrub. This foot brush is available in both blue and pink, and even offers a fun, tickling sensation.

2. This Super Effective 2-Part Face Mask That Smoothes Your Skin Skin1004 Zombie Face Mask (8 Masks) $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This face mask helps with everything from hydrating skin to reducing pore size. Made with albumin, a protein from egg, and aloe vera extract, this face mask sets tight but when you wash it off, reviewers report soft, smooth skin. But be forewarned, users often report a less than flowery, more like egg smell (that’s just the albumin talking).

3. This Roll-On That Soothes Irritated Skin After Hair Removal Divine Derriere Razor Bump Stopper $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This roll-on formula goes on quickly and applies evenly to soothe irritated skin after shaving, waxing, tweezing, or electrolysis. With daily use, this formula, which contains exfoliating salicylic acid, works to stop skin irritation, redness, razor bumps, and ingrown hairs.

4. This Clarifying Shampoo For Greasy Hair & Dandruff Maple Holistics Shampoo for Oily Scalp & Hair $10 | Amazon See On Amazon With a blend of clarifying essential oils, this shampoo removes oil and product buildup while improving circulation on your scalp for soft hair that's not weighed down with grease. Jojoba oil and rosemary provide deep hydration to hair follicles from to reduce scalp itch and even dandruff naturally.

5. This Micro-Needling Tool That Helps Your Creams & Serums Work Better, Too Eznduray DermaRoller for Face $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Equipped with 540 titanium mini needles, this micro-needling tool diminishes the look of acne scars and pores while also help your usual creams, serums, toners, and more soak in more deeply. Plus, even though it's needles, with gentle pressure most found that it didn't hurt at all. "Used it for the first time last night and then used my cream and serum. No pain and I love how it made my face feel. Will be ordering for my mom tonight," one customer reported.

6. This Grooming Set That's Good For More Than Manis & Pedis FAMILIFE Manicure Set (13-Pieces) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon This comprehensive stainless steel grooming kit goes far beyond nail care with 13 total tools including an acne needle for pimples and blackheads and eyebrow scissors. A secure zippered case ensures that you don't lose the pieces everywhere.

7. This Mini Hair Remover That Doesn't Hurt Finishing Touch Painless Hair Remover $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This handy little gadget quickly and painlessly removes facial hair from your face without nicks or pain. This hair remover looks like a lipstick tube, so it's small enough to take on trips, and it's gentle enough to use every day. This hair remover is available in six colors and requires one AA battery.

8. This Derma-Planing Tool That Shapes Eyebrows & Exfoliates Schick Silk Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool (3-Pack) $5 | Amazon See on Amazon This derma-planing tool shapes your eyebrows, removes fine hairs, and gently exfoliates your skin all at the same time. It even has an extra attachment for eyebrow shaping, and there’s no need to worry about cuts and scratches as mini guards are there to help protect your skin. Its slim portable size means you can take it anywhere, and with over 10,000 reviews, this has quite a loyal following.

9. This Clipper With A Built-In Nail Catcher GLAMFIELDS Nail Clipper with Catcher $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed with a handy catcher, this fingernail clipper prevents nails from flying everywhere when you cut them. Hand-sharpened stainless steel blades will not tear or crack nails, and the slide-out file can smooth rough edges and corners. This fingernail clipper even has a cute leather case for safe storage.

10. This Cult-Favorite, Unscented Hand Cream For Dry Hands O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream (2-Pack) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon This concentrated hand cream is a favorite for healing and repairing dry, cracked skin and has won a 4.7-star rating after more than 5,000 reviews. One user wrote: "I had thumbs that were cracked open at the cuticles, and no other products or interventions were of any use. Once I got this hand cream it only took a few days to see a major difference and [i]mprovement overall. My skin on my hands healed up within a week."

11. This Water-Resistant, Cordless Trimmer That's Less Than $15 FlePow Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer $13 | Amazon See on Amazon If you want to remove hair from ears, noses, and other hard-to-get-to spots, this cordless ear and nose hair trimmer removes unwanted hair without any painful pulling and tugging. The one-button design is easy to use, it operates quietly, and it’s waterproof so you can even use it in the shower.

12. This Tongue Scraper That Helps With Bad Breath & Bacteria Basic Concepts Tongue Scrapper (2-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with medical-grade stainless steel, this tongue scraper gets rid of germs and bacteria to curb bad breath. Stronger than plastic, the extra-wide scraping head on this tongue scraper is curved to fit your tongue perfectly, and the comfort grip handle ensures ease of use. Get two in a set.

13. This Shaving Apron For Easier Beard And Hair Trims SYOSIN Beard Apron $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This shaving apron is a one-size-fits-most solution for taking the mess out of haircuts and beard trims. Adjustable Velcro straps attach securely around your neck while suction cups adhere to the mirror. Beard and hair trimmings fall into the apron, not into the sink or all over the floor, making cleanup exponentially easier.

14. This Nasal Irrigation Bottle That Can Help You Breath Easier Waterpulse Neti Pot Sinus Rinse $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re feeling stuffy, this nasal irrigation bottle can help you breathe easier. Just turn the bottle upside down and press the button to rinse, hydrate, and soothe your nose. This nasal irrigation bottle comes with 30 saline packets, and three different nozzles in varying sizes so it works for adults and kids.

15. This Nail Drill Set With 11 Bits To Smooths Out All The Edges Airsee Portable Electric Nail Drill $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This professional nail drill set is perfect for smoothing nails as well as removing acrylic nails, gel nail polish, and even tough calluses. This 11-piece nail drill set includes 56 sanding bands, and it operates with low noise, low vibration, and low heat. With a 4.5-star rating after more than 1,000 reviews, customers seem to agree that it works.

16. This Ear Wax Cleaner That's Safer Than Cotton Swabs Debrox Drops Earwax Removal Kit $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Cotton swabs don’t clean earwax away, they simply push earwax and debris farther into the ear canal and can potentially be dangerous. This earwax removal liquid, however, is doctor recommended to soften, loosen, and remove excess wax safely. It foams to get more reach. Just flush it out with warm water using the included bulb at the end.

17. This Compression Arch Cuff For All-Day Support Copper Compression Copper Arch Support $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This copper-infused arch support helps with fallen arches, flat feet, and plantar fasciitis, and provides all-day support without inhibiting your range of motion. It’s machine washable, and the copper makes it naturally antimicrobial.

18. This Cream Made With Snail Extract That Users Swear By SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Snail Repair Cream $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with 97.5% snail mucin extract and blended with shea butter, organic aloe, jojoba oil, and vitamin E, this snail cream is the K-beauty secret to brighter skin. The snail extract is ethically harvested in a cruelty-free environment, and with hundreds of positive reviews on Amazon, users are clearly happy with the results. "My skin has never been so hydrated and healthy looking," one customer raved.

19. This Blackhead Remover With Hundreds Of 5-Star Reviews POPPYO Blackhead Remover Pore Vacuum $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This blackhead remover uses the power of suction to deep clean your skin and remove stubborn blackheads. With five adjustable suction levels and four probes, it's easy to get the perfect strength. The convenient LED display lets you see the suction level and monitor the power level. This blackhead remover has a rechargeable battery that lasts more than 150 minutes on each charge.

20. This Silicone Facial Cleanser That Exfoliates Your Skin INNERNEED Super Soft Silicone Face Cleanser (4-Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon This silicone face cleanser is easy to clean, quick-drying, and soft enough for even the most sensitive skin. Thick, soft bristles clean, massage, and exfoliate your skin for improved blood circulation and better absorption of moisturizers and other skin-care products.

21. This Silicone Body Brush That Massages & Improves Blood Circulation INNERNEED Soft Silicone Body Brush (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from 100% food-grade silicone, this silicone body brush cleans easily and dries quickly so you won’t have to worry about mold or mildew. Suitable for all skin types, it's a comfortable way to apply body wash while boosting circulation. Three finger grips keep the body brush securely in your hand, and this body brush is available in a fun assortment of styles and colors.

22. A Facial Steamer That Hydrates Skin & Even Relieves Sinus Pressure coconbby Zorra Large Facial Steamer $25 | Amazon See on Amazon With precise temperature control, this facial steamer creates a spa experience in your home. Turn it on to hydrate your skin, relieve sinus congestion, and promote blood circulation for up to 30 minutes. This best-seller has a 4.6-star rating after more than 1,000 reviews so it's customer approved.

23. These Body Cleansing Cloths That Are Biodegradable Bar-D Mountain Gear Biodegradable Cleansing Body Wipes, 30 Ct. (3-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon These on-the-go shower wipes are perfect when you don’t have a shower or running water readily accessible like during trips or after a workout. A refreshing blend of tea tree oil and aloe vera quickly rids your body of sweat and dirt, and since each of these body are large, you won't need a lot to freshen up. They clean without leaving a sticky residue and won’t dry out your skin. Each pack has 30 and you get three packs with an order.

24. This Shaving Template For Perfect Touch-Ups Nekmate Neckline Shaving Guide $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This shaving template takes the guesswork out of hairline clean-ups and won’t slip out of place even if you tilt your head. It can be easily repositioned to help you shave or trim around the nape of your neck and is made with premium-grade silicone that's portable and easy to clean.

25. This Body Cream That Smells Great & Absorbs Quickly Hempz Herbal Body Moisturizer with Pure Hemp Seed Oil $5 | Amazon See on Amazon Blended with vitamins A, C, E, and B5, this hemp seed oil body cream is rich in omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids, making it perfect for soothing everything from super dry skin to flaking. Lightly fragranced with green tea and pears, fans love that it’s lightweight, non-greasy, and absorbs quickly.

26. This Ice Roller That's A Cold Compress In Your Cosmetic Case ESARORA Ice Roller for Face $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This ice roller is essentially a cold compress to reduce eye puffiness, shrink pores, and can even help with a headache. With more than 3,000 reviews, users love this ice roller, and one user even noted that she liked to use this ice roller to calm her skin after a facial. Store the roller head in the freezer and pop it on to the handle when you need.

27. These Gold Eye Masks That Reduce Puffiness & Diminish Dark Circles SWISSÖKOLAB Under Eye Gold Mask (12-Pairs) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon These collagen eye masks are infused with nano-active gold, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and natural plant extracts to reduce eye puffiness, hydrate, and help with dark circles. Store them in the fridge for an extra dose of refreshment.

28. This Haircutting Tool For Perfect Bangs Every Time CreaProducts Original Hair Cutting Tool $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Finally master the art of the DIY haircut with this haircutting tool that makes uneven bangs and layers a thing of the past. Perfect for all hair types and most lengths, the teeth and lock holds your hair in place for the perfect trim — just clip, slide, and cut.

29. This Eye Makeup Removing Shampoo For Extensions Or Real Lashes Stacy Lash Eyelash Extension Shampoo $17 | Amazon See on Amazon This oil-free, foaming eye cleanser was specially formulated to remove dirt and makeup from delicate eyelash extensions without damaging them. It also works on natural lashes. It is non-irritating, fragrance-free, and easily rinses away with water.

30. This Bra Liner That Makes Heat More Bearable Belly Bandit Bra Liners $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This bamboo and spandex bra liner slides discreetly under your bra to absorb sweat keeping you dry and comfortable on even the hottest days. This bra liner is invisible beneath clothing, contours to your body, and moves with to be super comfortable even if you're working up a sweat. Choose from three colors.

31. This Scrub For A Microdermabrasion Treatment At Home DRMTLGY Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub And Face Exfoliator $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with all-natural ingredients like glycolic acid, green tea leaf extract, lemon fruit extract, and apple fruit extract, this microdermabrasion scrub helps with blackheads, minimizes pores, and gently removes dead skin cells to leave behind glowing skin. This paraben- and sulfate-free tub is a great add to an at-home spa routine.