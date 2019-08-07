I don't know about you, but when the apple orchards open and the fruit is ripe for picking, that's how I know fall has officially started. You get to put on your favorite flannel, boots, and maybe even a floppy felt hat, grab your SO or group of friends, and head out for some hardCORE fun. Regardless of who you go with, you're definitely going to need to snap some pics for the 'Gram, so you'll need a few apple orchard caption ideas to document your very own apple-y ever after.

Visiting an apple orchard doesn't just mean that you go apple picking. In fact, that's only a small part of it. Most apple orchard trips include a variety of activities, including games of cornhole or horseshoe throwing, wandering through (and getting lost in) corn mazes, picking out some homemade farm products like jams and cheeses to bring home with you, and enjoying as much apple cider and hot chocolate as you'd like.

The fall truly isn't complete without a trip to an apple orchard, so make sure you plan your trip ASAP. Trust me: A visit to an orchard will seriously help you look on the "bright cider life." Don't forget to sn-app(le) some pics!

1. "Just living apple-y ever after in this orchard."

2. "If you go to an apple orchard and don't take a pic, did you really go?"

3. "We're having hardCORE fun this fall."

4. "One fine-apple right here."

5. "You are the apple of my pie."

6. "I'd like to apple-ogize for the pun."

7. "Birds of a feather pick apples together, right?"

8. "I find this whole experience a-peel-ing."

9. "Apple orchards, autumn skies, hot chocolate, and pumpkin pies."

10. "If you were a fruit, you'd be one fine-apple."

11. "How do you like them apples?" — Will Hunting, Good Will Hunting

12. "I love this season to its core."

13. "An apple a day keeps anyone away if you throw it hard enough."

14. "Let's get apple sauced."

15. "Breathe a cider relief."

16. "I've got all the in-cider information."

Shutterstock

17. "Always look on the bright cider life."

18. "I couldn't decide whether or not to make spiced apple cider, so I mulled it over."

19. "I like to be be-cider you."

20. "Just move along. Nothing core to see here."

21. "Roses are red. Apples are, too. I'm so glad I get to spend the day with you."

22. "If best friends were apples, I'd pick you."

23. "We have so much chemistree."

24. "It's just the tree of us."

25. "Having some qualitree time with my besties."

26. "Spending the day at an orchard is always treemendous."

27. "I'm one bad apple."

28. "Slice, slice baby."

29. "I'm red-y to go apple picking."

30. "We might be apples and oranges, but we make a great pear."

31. "If you didn't go apple picking, did you even experience fall?"

32. "I've de-cider-ed that fall is the best season of all."