30 Scenery Captions For Instagram, Because You're All About Those #Views

Sometimes, nature stops you dead in your tracks, and you find yourself taking a moment to appreciate the spectacular views in front of you. It could be an amazing sunset while you're hiking up a mountain, or a fresh patch of wildflowers in a field you're driving by. With something that beautiful, you know it's one of those "take a picture, it'll last longer" moments. This's a #NoFilter needed pic, but a caption is still necessary when you want to post on the 'Gram. That's why you need some scenery captions for Instagram to keep handy.

Believe me, I've been there when the views completely take your breath away. When I went zip-lining through the rainforest in Alaska, I was zooming past trees and waterfalls. You'd think that would be the ultimate view, but it was actually waiting for our bus when I absolutely fell in love. I found myself in between two large snowy mountains surrounded by nature, and I just had to get a picture to remember how happy it made me.

Coming up with the right thing to say in that moment was almost impossible, so to make it easier for you, I've assembled these 30 scenery captions for you to plug in when the time comes. They'll be especially perfect for your next camping trip, beach getaway, or a random Tuesday when the skyline is perfect shades of orange and pink, and you know you need to capture it.

1. "Sometimes, all you need is a change in scenery."

2. "Wherever you go, go with all your heart." — Confucius

3. "Not complaining about this view."

4. "From another point of view."

5. "I have a case of wanderlust."

6. "I love places that make you realize how tiny you and your problems are."

7. "The higher you climb, the better the view."

8. "Go wherever you feel most alive."

9. "Keep close to nature's heart."

10. "I'm going to watch more sunsets than Netflix."

11. "Oh baby baby it's a wild world." — Cat Stevens, "Wild World"

12. "Nature is painting for us, day after day, pictures of infinite beauty if only we have the eyes to see them." — John Ruskin

13. "You can never see too many sunset pics."

14. "Because when you stop and look around, this life is pretty amazing." — Dr. Seuss

15. "In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks." — John Muir

Shutterstock

16. "A beautiful distraction."

17. "Sunset is still my favorite color, and rainbow is second." — Mattie Stepanek

18. "The earth has its music for those who will listen." — George Santayana

19. "Wouldn't want to experience this with anyone else."

20. "Hike more, worry less."

21. "There's no time to be bored in a world as beautiful as this."

22. "I'm going to ride off into this sunset."

23. "I've got nature vibes."

24. "This view just makes me want to dance around in circles."

25. "Happiness comes in waves."

26. "With a view like this, I'm never leaving."

27. "You had to be there."

28. "Not every paradise is tropical."

29. "OK Mother Nature, I see you flexing."

30. "I seek to sea more."