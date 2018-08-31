30 Labor Day Barbecue Instagram Captions To Relish These Final Days Of Summer
Labor Day is finally here on Monday, Sept. 3, and I'm ready to celebrate. But as excited as I am to have an extra day off work, it also means that summer is almost over. *Cue the waterworks.* Summer, why are you in such a hurry? I'm not ready to say goodbye to my lazy beach days and cozy bonfire nights quite yet. That's why all of us need to seas the weekend ahead. You may have plans to go to the shore or sit poolside, but if you and your friends have a backyard party in mind, you'll want some Labor Day barbecue Instagram captions.
This is your last chance this year to throw an epic summer rager with all your friends, and luckily, you've got three days to do it. A barbecue is a must for at least one of those weekend days. There really is nothing better than hanging with your squad, eating a hot dog, and listening to the best songs of the summer on the radio. So, if a barbecue is on the menu this Labor Day weekend, you'll want to use any of these 30 Instagram captions for the pics you take. Out of all the snaps you get, make sure one is an end-of-summer crew pic. They are your summer squad, after all, and you'll want to really relish these memories you've made together.
1. "You're my bae-b-q." — Unknown
2. "Summer, don't go bacon my heart." — Unknown
3. "Relish these moments on Labor Day." — Unknown
4. "This weekend, don't forget to ketchup with friends." — Unknown
5. "Sun's out, bun's out this Labor Day weekend." — Unknown
6. "That's too much bacon, said no one ever." — Unknown
7. "Nothing brings people together like good food." — Unknown
8. "Barbecue may not be the road to world peace, but it's a start." — Anthony Bourdain
9. "You're barbe-cute." — Unknown
10. "Food is the ingredient that binds us together." — Unknown
11. "All up in my grill this Labor Day." — Unknown
12. "Hello three-day weekend, nice to meat you." — Unknown
13. "I'm gonna flip this weekend." — Unknown
14. "Lettuce celebrate the three day weekend." — Unknown
15. "Let me be frank, I love the summer." — Unknown
16. "Take a pitcher, it'll last longer." — Unknown
17. "Having a grate Labor Day weekend." — Unknown
18. "Well-done weekend." — Unknown
19. "Rollin' with my homies." — Coolio, "Rollin' With My Homies"
20. "First thing's first, I'm the grillest." — Unknown
21. "Let's give 'em something to taco 'bout this Labor Day weekend." — Unknown
22. "This weekend, I'll be grillin' and chillin'." — Unknown
23. "Awesome sauce." — Unknown
24. "I loaf the summer." — Unknown
25. "Cheeseburger in paradise." — Jimmy Buffet, "Cheeseburger in Paradise"
26. "Let the good times roll." — The Cars, "Good Times Roll"
27. "Hello weekend, you're my favorite." — Unknown
28. "Don't worry everyone, it's OK to drink white after Labor Day." — Unknown
29. "This summer's been one in a melon." — Unknown
30. "I'm happier than I've ever bean." — Unknown