Labor Day is finally here on Monday, Sept. 3, and I'm ready to celebrate. But as excited as I am to have an extra day off work, it also means that summer is almost over. *Cue the waterworks.* Summer, why are you in such a hurry? I'm not ready to say goodbye to my lazy beach days and cozy bonfire nights quite yet. That's why all of us need to seas the weekend ahead. You may have plans to go to the shore or sit poolside, but if you and your friends have a backyard party in mind, you'll want some Labor Day barbecue Instagram captions.

This is your last chance this year to throw an epic summer rager with all your friends, and luckily, you've got three days to do it. A barbecue is a must for at least one of those weekend days. There really is nothing better than hanging with your squad, eating a hot dog, and listening to the best songs of the summer on the radio. So, if a barbecue is on the menu this Labor Day weekend, you'll want to use any of these 30 Instagram captions for the pics you take. Out of all the snaps you get, make sure one is an end-of-summer crew pic. They are your summer squad, after all, and you'll want to really relish these memories you've made together.

1. "You're my bae-b-q." — Unknown

2. "Summer, don't go bacon my heart." — Unknown

3. "Relish these moments on Labor Day." — Unknown

4. "This weekend, don't forget to ketchup with friends." — Unknown

5. "Sun's out, bun's out this Labor Day weekend." — Unknown

6. "That's too much bacon, said no one ever." — Unknown

7. "Nothing brings people together like good food." — Unknown

8. "Barbecue may not be the road to world peace, but it's a start." — Anthony Bourdain

9. "You're barbe-cute." — Unknown

10. "Food is the ingredient that binds us together." — Unknown

11. "All up in my grill this Labor Day." — Unknown

12. "Hello three-day weekend, nice to meat you." — Unknown

13. "I'm gonna flip this weekend." — Unknown

14. "Lettuce celebrate the three day weekend." — Unknown

15. "Let me be frank, I love the summer." — Unknown

16. "Take a pitcher, it'll last longer." — Unknown

17. "Having a grate Labor Day weekend." — Unknown

18. "Well-done weekend." — Unknown

19. "Rollin' with my homies." — Coolio, "Rollin' With My Homies"

20. "First thing's first, I'm the grillest." — Unknown

21. "Let's give 'em something to taco 'bout this Labor Day weekend." — Unknown

22. "This weekend, I'll be grillin' and chillin'." — Unknown

23. "Awesome sauce." — Unknown

24. "I loaf the summer." — Unknown

25. "Cheeseburger in paradise." — Jimmy Buffet, "Cheeseburger in Paradise"

26. "Let the good times roll." — The Cars, "Good Times Roll"

27. "Hello weekend, you're my favorite." — Unknown

28. "Don't worry everyone, it's OK to drink white after Labor Day." — Unknown

29. "This summer's been one in a melon." — Unknown

30. "I'm happier than I've ever bean." — Unknown