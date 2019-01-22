When choosing your perfect Valentine every year for Valentine's Day, I always come down to just one — and that's my cat. She's consistently there for me, always ready to provide the fluffiest cuddles, and has the sweetest face I've ever seen. It's no competition, and this year, I have a feeling she's going to be my number one again. When you think of your cat, it feels like cupid has struck you with an arrow, because you can't help but be filled with so much love. That's why you need Instagram captions for your cat on Valentine's Day.

When everyone else is posting selfies with bae, you can join in on the fun with an adorable snap of you and your adorable feline. Though, picking out the best one to post to the 'Gram is a serious struggle. I can tell you now that 90 percent of my phone storage is taken up with cute snaps of my fur baby. The internet loves all things cats, and I'm ready to give them what they want.

If you have plans to spend Feb. 14 with your cat, don't forget to stop by the store for some Valentine's Day treats. Then, plan a special night with your cat filled with cuddles and head scratches as you watch a movie on Netflix together. When you select the purrfect pic, share it easily with any of these 30 cat captions I've assembled just for you.

1. "I'm feline a connection here."

2. "My Valentine is the cat's meow."

3. "Having the purrfect night with my Valentine."

4. "My cat takes up my whole heart just like she takes up the whole keyboard whenever I'm using it."

5. "I slow blink for you, kitty."

6. "If you don't think my Valentine is the cutest, you've got to be kitten me right meow."

7. "You are the cat's pajamas."

8. "Having a pawesome time with my favorite kitty."

9. "The snuggle is real right here."

10. "This little kitten Valentine has come to ask you to be mine."

11. "I'm one smitten kitten."

12. "I meow you too."

13. "Kitty, you are the loaf of my life."

14. "Be mine, Meowentine."

15. "I love you more than catnip."

16. "I will love you meow and furever."

17. "I've bean meaning to tell you how much I love you."

18. "Guess what? Cat butt. Happy Valentine's Day."

19. "You amewse me, kitty."

20. "You occupy my heart like you occupy most of the bed."

21. "When I'm with mew, I'm feline good."

22. "What greater gift than the love of a cat." — Charles Dickens

23. "I'd spend nine lives with you, Valentine."

24. "Time spent with cats is never wasted." — Sigmund Freud

25. "And I will pawlways love you."

26. "I think my Valentine is really purrty."

27. "All you need is love... and a cat."

28. "I need my cat just as much as my cat kneads me."

29. "If I can't bring my cat out, I'm not going."

30. "Baes whatever. Cats forever."