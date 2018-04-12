So you're in a fairly new relationship and you're currently experiencing all the feels. First of all, congrats on snagging that cutie. They're obviously very lucky, too. Your three-month dating anniversary is the ideal moment for a 'Gram that is cute and celebratory without being too sentimental or over-the-top. If you're searching for some Insta inspiration, you've come to the right place. Chances are, there's an adorable photo of the two of you that you've been waiting to share. To accompany that perfect pic, I've come up with 30 possible Instagram captions for a three-month anniversary post.

The first three months of a romantic relationship are such a special time. Sometimes referred to as the honeymoon phase, the first 90 days are when everything is still shiny and new and you want to spend every minute together. But just because you've reached the three-month mark doesn't mean the honeymoon period has to end. The best part of getting to know someone on an intimate level is learning to love them for exactly who they are — flaws and all. Every stage of a relationship is special in its own way. So celebrate this landmark and look forward to many more.

1. "Contrary to popular belief, anniversaries can only be celebrated every year. Lucky for us, we're already a quarter of the way there. 🙌"

2. "Three months down, so many more to go."

3. "Here's to 90 days of us. 🥂"

4. "As soon as I saw you, I knew a grand adventure was going to happen." — Winnie The Pooh

5. "Today marks three months of us putting up with each other's sh*t."

6. "You're the 🍷 to my 🧀."

7. "If you didn't know we were dating, consider this our official announcement. #3months"

8. "We defined the relationship. Boom."

9. "Here's hoping the honeymoon stage never ends. 😏"

10. "We're an 'us' now."

11. "Celebrating three months of binge-watching The Office together."

12. "I'd give you the last slice 🍕."

13. "I like the kissing. I'm all for the kissing. More kissing, I say." — Derek Shepherd, Grey's Anatomy

14. "I think I'm finally ready for you to see me without makeup. Happy three months, babe!"

15. "I like you more than I like 🥑, and that's saying something."

16. "You make me happier than a Saturday afternoon spent at Target."

17. "That's who you really like. The people you can think out loud in front of." — John Green, An Abundance of Katherines

18. "I don't need Tinder to know that we're a match 🔥."

19. "I'm so glad I swiped right."

20. "Three months ago, I accepted your rose 🌹"

21. "Happy three months to the only person I'll share my 🍟 with."

22. "I like you more every day."

23. "Home is wherever I'm with you." — Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, "Home"

24. "Throwback to our first photo together. #3months"

25. "I like you a latte ☕."

26. "I'm not trying to be cheesy, but we're gouda together."

27. "You're growing on me. 🌱"

28. "I think I'm falling for you."

29. "Let's give people something to 🌮 'bout.

30. "Maybe you don't need the whole world to love you, you know. Maybe you just need one person." — Kermit the Frog

Whatever your caption style — cute, sassy, or somewhere in between — there's an option here for you.

