30 Instagram Captions For Summer Potlucks, Because Good Food Makes A Good Mood

You'll take any excuse to hang out with your squad, and what better way to kick off sweet summertime than by hosting a potluck? Have everyone bring over their favorite dish, and chill out while you're relaxing on the rooftop with beanbags and string lights, or in your backyard at the picnic table. It's exciting to see what everyone brings, and if you're a passionate foodie, you'll want to snap a few pics of the spread. For every picture you do take, you'll need some Instagram captions for summer potlucks.

So, what are you waiting for? Call up the squad and invite them over. This just might be your time to shine and try out a new recipe you've been eyeing on Pinterest. Once everyone arrives, serve the most refreshing drinks, like strawberry lemonade and sweet tea. Then, enjoy. Dig into the delicious dishes all of your friends bring over, and let the chill summertime vibes flow.

The food's just the beginning. You and your friends will likely spend most of the time catching up, talking about your upcoming travel plans to the beach, and playing fun games. Just don't forget to capture a few group pics and selfies to post on Instagram, because it's going to be a summer you'll always want to remember. So, for my final contribution to this party plan, I've put together these 30 potluck captions for you to use on the 'Gram.

1. "To be successful, you can't show up to the potluck with just a fork." — Dave Liniger

2. "*Really likes to ketchup with friends.*"

3. "It's a nice reminder to really relish these moments."

4. "I'm ready to eat all the things."

5. "Happiness is eating food with friends."

6. "I've got sunshine and key lime on my mind."

7. "Grillin' and chillin'."

8. "Hello, summer."

9. "Cheeseburger in paradise." — Jimmy Buffett, "Cheeseburger in Paradise"

10. "It's the summer, so eat dessert first."

11. "A balanced diet is a homemade doughnut in each hand."

12. "Food. Friends. Sunshine."

13. "Good food is good mood."

14. "Happier than a seagull with a French fry."

15. "Fork yeah."

16. "Never settle for just one scoop of ice cream."

17. "Good food is very often, even most often, simple food." — Anthony Bourdain

18. "Be excellent to each other. And party on, dudes." — Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure

19. "My friends are one in a melon."

20. "I like big buns and I cannot lie."

21. "Sunny days, chill nights, good company, and mellow vibes."

22. "That summer feeling." — Jonathan Richman, "That Summer Feeling"

23. "Nothing's better than a picnic." – Zooey Deschanel

24. "Keep calm and potluck on."

25. "It's a perfect day for a potluck."

26. "Pass me another plate, please."

27. "We're really in a pickle here."

28. "I'm so lazy this summer, I brought chips to the potluck. Oops."

29. "Stay close to people who feel like sunshine."

30. "Happier than a seagull with a french fry."