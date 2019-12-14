If you and your partner have been dating for several years, they’re probably featured pretty regularly on your Instagram feed. Whether it's a sweet brunch shot of the two of you eating pancakes, or a #TBT to your senior prom, chances are you have no lack of sweet pics to share on the 'gram. Coming up with captions for those pics? Not as easy. Resist the temptation to caption every single photo of your SO with the words “I love you” or a red heart emoji and keep your social media game in tip-top shape with one of these captions for photos of you and your long-term love. Who says an old dog can't learn new tricks?

1. You’re my favorite thing.

2. Still making memories with you.

3. “Can we always be this close forever and ever?” — Taylor Swift, “Lover”

4. “If you’re a bird, I’m a bird.” — The Notebook

5. Sick of us yet?

6. A rare photo where both of us are actually smiling!

7. “I’m crying ‘cause I love you.” — Lizzo

8. “Baby, our love will never grow old, it’s evergreen.” — Ed Sheeran, “Thinking Out Loud"

9. Like fine wine, this relationship gets better with age.

10. "I think I'd miss you even if we'd never met." — Bridget Jones’ Diary

11. "I choose you. And I'll choose you over and over and over. Without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat. I'll keep choosing you." —Unknown

12. My forever love.

13. I’ll always cherish time spent with you.

14. “I can't escape the way I love you.” — Billie Eilish

15. “After all this time?” “Always.” — Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows

Shutterstock

16. "Maybe you don't need the whole world to love you. Maybe you just need one person." — Kermit The Frog

17. Your favorite Instagram couple strikes again.

18. I promise we hang out separately sometimes.

19. “You are the best thing that’s ever been mine.” — Taylor Swift, “Mine”

20. “I love you more than coffee, but please don’t make me prove it.” — Elizabeth Evans

21. “Here’s lookin’ at you, kid.” — Casablanca

22. [Partner’s name] taking a break from being my IG photographer to pose with me, for once.

23. “If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.” — A. A. Milne

24. Somehow he's/she’s/they've put up with me for all this time.

25. "True love stories never have endings." — Richard Bach

26. "To me, you are perfect." — Love Actually

27. My ride or die.

28. “You and me, baby, we’re stuck like glue.” — Sugarland, “Stuck Like Glue”

29. “All of me loves all of you.” — John Legend, “All Of Me”

30. You’re my happy place.

At the end of the day, whatever caption that feels genuine to your relationship will kill it on your feed. The love on both your faces will surely be the stars of the show.