For a heart that's filled with all the wanderlust, mini getaways bring you so much joy. When you don't have a ton of time off to go on a big vacay, a quick trip is just the adventure you need. Luckily, fall is full of fun activities, you'll never be at a loss for what to do. Actually, you may already have every weekend on your calendar filled up with trips to the farm, going hiking in the woods, and visiting different fall fairs. For every activity you have planned, you'll need Instagram captions for fall weekend trips.

You better clear off some space on your phone right now, because you know that with every plan that's on the books, there will be a million Instagram-worthy pictures being snapped. After going through your phone and picking out the best shots to post, the next challenge will be deciding on the perfect caption. For the fall, you could go with a cute leaf or pumpkin pun, or a wilderness quote that inspires you. There are so many options out there, so let me narrow down your choices with these 30 fall Instagram captions.

All you need to do is pick the one that perfectly pairs with whatever weekend adventure you have planned. Then, click the share button and get right back to drinking your Pumpkin Spice Latte, walking through crunchy fallen leaves, and getting cozy in your oversized sweater.

Shutterstock

1. "Make it a September to remember."

2. "Enjoying the weekend wherever it takes me."

3. "Now is the right time for an adventure."

4. "Hello weekend, let's fall in love."

5. "I'm ready for crunchy leaves and an autumn breeze."

6. "Fall in love with as many places as possible."

7. "I love going on adventures a latte."

8. "Saturdays are made for unbe-leaf-able sights."

9. "Autumn is the perfect excuse to get out of town."

10. "Oh my gourd, I love the autumn."

11. "Witch way to adventure?"

12. "I yam so thankful for fall getaways."

13. "I've decided to trick-or-treat myself to a weekend getaway."

14. "Not to be corny, but I love the fall so much."

15. "I'm in a Saturdaze."

Shutterstock

16. "Can we start the weekend over again? I wasn't ready."

17. "Cheers to the freakin' weekend." — Rihanna, "Cheers (Drink To That)"

18. "You were drivin' the getaway car. We were flyin', but we'd never get far." — Taylor Swift, "Getaway Car"

19. "Leaf your worries behind, because it's officially the weekend."

20. "Let's give 'em pumpkin to talk about."

21. "A good pair of fall boots takes you to the best places."

22. "Weekends are made for Pumpkin Spice Lattes."

23. "It's fri-nally time for an adventure."

24. "Friday is my second favorite 'f' word. Fall is my first."

25. "What a wonder-fall weekend."

26. "When in doubt, chill out."

27. "Having a gourd time."

28. "Can every weekend be like this?"

29. "Decided to see these magical leaves that change colors for myself."

30. "Hay there, weekend, I've missed you."