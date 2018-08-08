It's almost fall, ya'll. Summer was great and all, but you're definitely ready for pumpkin spice-everything and cooler temps. There's just something so cozy about all things fall-related: the crisp air, pumpkin patches, Halloween, Thanksgiving, vibrant foliage, sweater weather, and so much more. You can finally pull out your flannel and beanies, because things are about to cool down. Here are 30 Instagram captions for fall travel, because it's time to explore all this incredible time of year has to offer.

What is your favorite season? In my opinion, fall is the absolute best. The weather isn't too hot or too cold. You can clearly witness the shift in the seasons as the leaves begin to change colors. And don't even get me started on fall apparel. A cute flannel is perfect for your back to school days, and a new pair of leather booties make the best kind of fashion statement. There are plenty of reasons to love fall, and since it's the perfect time to go on adventure, you love it even more.

When summer is over, everyone goes back to school. This makes fall the ideal season for you to take a trip. You can avoid high season crowds and prices. You can also avoid sunburn. Head to the pumpkin patch with your girls, try your hand at apple picking with bae, or head to the mountains with your pooch for the weekend. This is the ultimate season to hit the road, so these captions will perfectly capture your wanderlust.

1. “Totally FALLing for you." — Unknown

2. “It's officially sweater weather.” — Unknown

3. "Spice, spice baby." — Unknown

4. "You better beLEAF it!" — Unknown

5. "Fall so hard mother pumpkins wanna spice me." - Unknown

6. "Hit the road, Jack." —Unknown

7. "What's up, witches? " — Unknown

8. "Sweater weather is better together." — Unknown

9. "It's fall, ya'll.” — Unknown

10. "You're my adventure boo." — Unknown

11. "Trick or treat yo' self." — Unknown

12. "#Givethanks" — Unknown

13. "I love fall most of all." — Unknown

14. "Fall is officially here, my dear." — Unknown

15. "Fall has always been my favorite season. The time when everything bursts with its last beauty, as if nature had been saving up all year for the grand finale." — Lauren DeStefano

16. "And so the adventure begins." — Unknown

17. "Oh so breezy." — Unknown

18. "Big wheels keep on turning." — Lynyrd Skynyrd, "Sweet Home Alabama"

19. "And all at once, summer collapsed into fall." — Oscar Wilde

20. "Pumpkin spice is my vice." — Unknown

21. "LEAFing summer behind for fall." — Unknown

22. "My pup-kin." —Unknown

23. "A fallen leaf is nothing more than a summer’s wave goodbye." — Unknown

24. "Even the leaves fall for you." — Unknown

25. "Everyone must take time to sit and watch the leaves turn.” — Elizabeth Lawrence

26. “Autumn… the year’s last, loveliest smile.” — John Howard Bryant

27. "Basic witches." — Unknown

28. "Stressed, blessed, pumpkin-obsessed." — Unknown

29. “Autumn skies and pumpkin pies." — Unknown

30. "Let's get away this fall.” — Unknown