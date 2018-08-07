I think we can all agree that every weekend should be a three-day weekend. With Labor Day right around the corner, it's the perfect time to take advantage of that extra weekend day and plan a last-minute trip with your friends. Sometimes you just need a break, and let's be honest: You've been working hard and deserve it. Why not take a quick road trip or do a staycation? Here are some last-minute Labor Day weekend 2018 getaways, if you're in need of quick, yet refreshing trip.

You might be surprised to discover how amazing a change of scenery can feel for just a few days. It sounds dreamy, but you don't necessarily need to take a two-week vacation or travel around the world to feel the benefits of a much-needed trip. Just two or three days away from your daily routine might do the trick!

Fortunately, it's not too late to start planning a Labor Day getaway. Indulge in your spontaneous side and treat yo' self. Thanks to an abundance of online travel resources, you can quickly plan a trip without all of the hassle. So, open up a new tab, call up your girls, and start planning your Labor Day retreat. (You can thank me later.)

1 Wine Tasting In Napa Valley Jayme Burrows/Stocksy Napa Valley is the perfect stop for your weekender. If you're feeling fancy, you can explore the region via wine train. Yes, there's a train that will take you to the best wineries in Napa as you pass those lush vineyards you've been daydreaming about. Sounds like paradise, right? If you want to learn more about the wine making process, you should consider being a wine maker for the day at Raymond Vineyard. You'll walk away with your own hand-crafted bottle of wine (with a custom label) to sip and share at your next family get-together.

2 Tubing In New Braunfels, Texas Comal Tubes on YouTube New Braunfels is a city in Texas close to San Antonio, and it's a lot of fun. You can cool off from the hot Texas sun by floating down Comal River in a tube, or visiting the iconic Schlitterbahn waterpark. You can't leave the area without visiting the nearby San Marcos Premium outlets, where you can literally shop until you drop.

3 Relax In Destin, Florida Bonninstudio/Stocksy Destin, Florida is home to powder white sand and turquoise blue ocean water. This is the perfect salty escape for anyone who needs some serious relaxation in their life. You can rent a vacation home only a few steps away from the beach, and spend your days loungin' without a schedule in mind. This is your chance to do a digital detox or finish that book you've been wanting to read.