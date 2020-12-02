This is a great year to creatively add to the holiday traditions you know and love, and have some extra fun. In following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, it's only fitting that you put your friendly holiday visitor, Elf on the Shelf, in quarantine for the recommended 14 days before he or she causes mischief around your house. This LOL-worthy trend is so hilarious, you'll need some Instagram captions for Elf on the Shelf in quarantine pictures.

Everyone knows Elf on the Shelf is the Christmas tradition where one of Santa's little helpers is sent to your home during the holidays to check up on you. Every day, you might find your Elf on the Shelf in a different area of the house, but not before he or she quarantines for 14 days after traveling.

Some Etsy shops are getting in on this adorable trend, and are selling cute Elf on the Shelf quarantine boxes and accessories ($38, Etsy). You can dress your elf up in a cute face mask ($16, Etsy) for an elfie, or provide him or her with a quarantine kit that includes toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and Lysol cleaner ($4, Etsy). Even the Elf on the Shelf site has a printable quarantine letter you can set up with your Scout Elf for an Insta-worthy snap.

So, if your family or housemates decide to put your Elf on the Shelf in quarantine, here are some fun Instagram captions to go with the lots of elfies to come.

1. "Do not open for 14 days."

2. "Even elves must quarantine."

3. "Better to be safe than sorry."

4. "This is Elf's quarantine crib."

5. "In elf-isolation."

6. "Stand six feet away from the elf."

7. "Just taking a face mask elfie!"

8. "This is an elf quarantine area."

9. "House rules: Even elves have to quarantine."

10. "If my elf can wear a face mask, so can you."

11. "See you in 14 days."

12. "Sticking to the CDC guidelines."

13. "Santa says, 'stay safe!'"

14. "Only people who quarantine properly end up on the nice list."

15. "Don't be elfish. Quarantine!"

16. "Do you like my elf-made quarantine box?"

17. "Treat your elf to all the TP he needs."

18. "Have your elf a merry little Christmas."

19. "I know you can wait 14 days. Just believe in your elf."

20. "Causing mischief in quarantine."

21. "We've got good elf-control over here."

22. "This quarantine area is under self surveillance."

23. "I put this quarantine box together all by my-elf."

24. "All byyyyy my-elffff." — a take on "All by Myself" sung by Eric Carmen

25. "Don’t stand so close to me." — The Police, "Don’t Stand So Close To Me"

26. "The shelf is about as far as this elf is going."

27. "More like elf in the box, am I right?"

28. "Not quarantining is bad for your helf."

29. "2020 is elfed up."

30. "With elf-determination we'll get through this quarantine."