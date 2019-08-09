30 Instagram Captions For Colorado & Taking Your Social Media To New Heights

When some people define "traveling," they might talk about dreamy trips to other countries, long plane rides, and islands that are filled with palm trees. They may picture places around the world that require a passport, or the destinations with mountains and national parks that are close to home and well-worth exploring. Will you dare to travel to those spots and take your social media to new heights? I hope so, because I have tons of Instagram captions for Colorado.

For those who don't know, Colorado is the state that's loaded with hiking trails and beautiful #views. It's home to Rocky Mountain National Park and Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, where you can camp, bike, and take otherworldly pictures of the stars. It's also the best place to explore a city that's surrounded by nature and outdoorsy things to do.

During your trip, you'll want to go to a concert in Denver and hit the slopes in Breckenridge. You and your travel buddy will probably want to cuddle up in a cozy Airbnb for a night or two, too, and soak up the amazing experiences you've had.

You'll want to pull out your camera and scroll through the pictures you took, and start reflecting on the good times. That way, when you return home, you can tell your other friends and family all about this place that felt like adventure and home at the same time. You can tell them the stories behind the posts you made on social media, and walk them through the hikes that gave you a healthy dose of fresh air.

Do yourself a favor and use one of these 30 captions for Colorado on those posts, OK? It'll take your Instagram account to new and amazing heights.

1. "But first, let's go to Colorado."

2. "Too much fresh air is not a thing."

3. "Well, that escalated very quickly."

4. "In case you were wondering, I'm peaking."

5. "To the top of the world and beyond."

6. "Feelin' young, wild, and free."

7. "Do more things that make you feel alive."

8. "There's no time to be bored in a world as beautiful as this."

9. "I don't know where I'm going, but I'm on my way." — Carl Sandburg

10. "Doing this sweet thing called hiking."

11. "Give like the sun and the whole world grows tall." — Atticus

12. "You're home and adventure all at once."

13. "Think of it as an adventure."

14. "I've never met a mountain I didn't like."

15. "Adventuring."

16. "Nothing but blue skies and heart eyes."

17. "Climbing this mountain for the 'Gram."

18. "Always take the scenic route."

19. "Hike more and worry less."

20. "Take me to the mountains."

21. "Let's wander to where the WiFi is weak."

22. "Every once in a while, it's important to adjust your altitude."

23. "On top of mountains and under the stars."

24. "Oh, what a world." — Kacey Musgraves, "Oh, What A World"

25. "Love her, but leave her wild." — Atticus

26. "I think Colorado looks pretty good on me."

27. "All you need is love and a little time in the mountains."

28. "Destination: Colorado."

29. "Adventures are forever."

30. "Colorado officially has my heart."

Did you find a few captions that speak to your adventurous soul? If so, you're ready to start planning your itinerary and making your way to the mountains.

First and foremost, I'd suggest researching the national and state parks you want to go to, and what you and your travel buddy will need for exploring them. You'll likely want to pick up a water bottle, a quality pair of sneakers, and a backpack, too. After those errands and pre-trip planning steps are done, I'd download the best photo editing apps and prepare for the experience of a lifetime.